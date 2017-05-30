Hot Topics

    2017 Offseason Questions: Where Are Sutton’s Snaps In The Slot?

    By Matthew Marczi May 30, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: When will the Steelers begin to incorporate Cameron Sutton into the mix in the slot?

    I think that one of the most frequently-asked questions so far since the draft as it pertains to practical matters regarding the 2017 season has been surrounding the Steelers’ first of two third-round draft picks, cornerback Cameron Sutton, and what role he might be able to play on defense in 2017.


    Thus far—bearing in mind that it is still incredibly early—it doesn’t immediately appear as though he is in line for a major role for the year, but that perhaps should not be a great surprise, given that the team is returning all five starting defensive backs from last season, as well as the majority of the reserves.

    The big question, however, would seem to be about him playing in the slot, since that would seem to be the most logical place for him to contribute with Artie Burns and Ross Cockrell returning on the outside from last season. But so far he has evidently spent the majority of his time running on the outside with the third-team group.

    Last season, the Steelers frequently challenged Burns with reps going up against Antonio Brown, and they injected Sean Davis into slot work on the second team, and then later the first team when Senquez Golson missed time, so it would seem obvious based on recent history that they are not averse to giving a rookie and opportunity to carve out a role.

    And Sutton comes into the league with a sterling reputation as a player who has a mind for the game, who prides himself in understanding the assignments of all of his defensive teammates on any given play.

    One would think that a player like that—and one who also possesses the man-coverage abilities that the coaching staff has been talking up this spring and summer—would be given a fair amount of opportunities to find a way into the lineup. I do sense that this question is more a matter of when than if, but until it happens—and again, it is early—it remains a question.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • John Bennett

      I think it depends more on Golson than anything. He should know the play book inside and out and just needs to stay healthy and show out. Sutton will work his way in somewhere and I’m sure get his opportunities to contribute on D, but I expect his major role to be on ST this season. If he proves me wrong, I’ll be an even happier Steelers Fan than I already am.

    • NinjaMountie

      LOL…they’re waiting for week 2 when there is an injury and they have to play him there. Just kidding.
      It’s a tough position. I imagine we’ll see him there in camp.

    • WreckIess

      I think it’s more so they could get him working with the second team. There aren’t as many snaps for the 3rd team guys in practice so the choice was either have him work at 3rd strong slot and get less experience with the defense or work at 2nd string on the outside and at least get more of a feel for the defense.

      I think he’ll start to see more slot work come mini camp and TC though, but right now they’re just letting him get acclimated to the speed and terminology of the defense.

    • Bill Sechrengost

      I can really see Sutton taking over for Cockrell after this year on the outside. I don’t think they’ll re-sign Cockrell after this year, so they need to prepare Sutton for that position. I’d like to see Sutton getting a chance to return punts this year, as well.

    • Guest12

      You want a guy that runs a 4.54 40 to return punts, in the NFL?

    • Bill Sechrengost

      He did very well in college at it. He lead the nation in 2015 with an 18.7 yard per return average with two touchdowns. You don’t need to run a 4.4 40 to be a good punt returner. I think he can do the job.

    • Big Joe

      I agree it’s when, not if. However, I think the when is next year and I think he assumes the role that Gay has – both slot and outside capable. I believe this is Gay’s last year and further believe that they will pick up another slot/outside CB next year whether CS and SG remain healthy or not. Allen’s fit could go either way so it’ll be fun to watch him develop.

    • John Pennington

      Time to find away to get Sutton and Allen on the field sonner than later.Gay time is over and if Allen can get on the field in 3rd down situations would help the team in coverage.

    • Big Joe

      While Cockrell may be the player in question, I think it’s more likely Gay given he’s approaching the end of his career and has been the slot/outside CB switch hitter for several years.

    • Wayne’O

      Wow, all I can say is I’m really getting old when 4.5 forty speed is now considered slow and unworthy of PR duties. SMH

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      AB ran 4.56 at the combine. Returning punts is more about lateral quickness then straight line speed. Returning kicks calls for more speed. But, if I’m being objective, his lack of speed might be still be an issue. I really don’t know that 4.54 is fast enough for a smallish outside CB in the NFL. At least not if you’re playing man.

    • StolenUpVotes

      I see many fans are still hell bent on 40 times. Someone post that graphic of how bad sub 4.4 WRs have been in this league as a whole

    • NinjaMountie

      Sometimes when you’re that fast it becomes all you rely on. Still, 40 time and the other combine tests are significant as an evaluation tool. It can’t be your only tool, but it needs to be there.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Sure. A guy has to have a baseline of speed to play in the NFL, but questioning a guy who runs in the 4.5s as punt returning solely on the number? That is just foolish.

    • Amante Da Prez

      Antonio brown ran a 4.5 forty, jarvis landry ran a 4.7 or 4.6 and is a good punt returner. If sutton does not return punts, i believe it will have more to do with tomlin’s seemingly aversion to defensive players or rookies returning kicks. Tomlin doesn’t trust players who don’t handle the ball consistently in practice to have ball security in games.

    • Guest12

      You are comparing WRs to a DB, 9/10 a WR is quicker and more agile than a DB. So let me rephrase the question. You want a DB that runs a 4.54 40 returning punts in the NFL?