    2017 Offseason Questions: Will Mike Mitchell Finish Contract As Starter?

    By Matthew Marczi May 18, 2017 at 06:14 am


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Will Mike Mitchell complete his contract with the Steelers as a starter? Should he?

    It has been a topic of conversation over the course of the past couple of days, so I figured it would be interesting to bring the question to the floor: will veteran Steelers safety Mike Mitchell complete his five-year contract with the team in a starting role?


    There are many who were already hoping that they would see him displaced in the starting lineup this upcoming season, and many who are of the belief that he is going to be cut after this season as his cap hit increases. He currently has two years remaining on the five-year deal.

    A former second-round draft pick of the Raiders, Mitchell started the majority of the 2013 season for the Panthers, and parlayed his success in that year into a five-year, $25 million contract, of which three have now been completed, with him starting every game.

    He has frequently played through injury—he reportedly had multiple groin tears throughout the 2014 season—but he has put up solid numbers over the years, including four interceptions and 18 passes defensed over the past two.

    He certainly is not the perfect safety—he is not quite the center-fielding Ed Reed, nor is he the surest tackler in terms of angles and consistency of technique—but he does everything well enough to continue to start for the past four seasons in the league.

    And as has been talked about on and off this offseason, he has played a critical role in the rapid maturation of the Steelers’ two rookie starters in the secondary last year. He has been a good teammate and presence in the locker room, even if he isn’t the warmest toward the media—perhaps not without reason.

    Fans have been clamoring for the team to make more pushes in free agency, but, at least to some, their ‘splashes’ in recent years have been thoroughly disappointing, based on their high expectations. I think it’s likely that the Steelers look for a safety high in next year’s draft, which will make this question much more interesting heading into his final season under contract—assuming he doesn’t receive an extension.

    • Paddy

      Mike Mitchell will be here through next season. No story here at all.

    • PompeyGoat

      I bloody hope so I got a #23 Mitchell jersey for my birthday!

    • Conserv_58

      Mike Mitchell has done nothing to deserve the condemnation he receives from fans.

      He’s very smart, savvy and he’s one tough hombre. Does he make mistakes? Yes and to keep things in perspective, so did, eventual first ballet HOF inductee, Troy Polamalu. Mike was signed with the understanding that he wasn’t a pro bowl level player, but his heart and smarts were good enough to make him a value added asset and he has been that and then some.

      There is no justifiable reason, (other than health) why Mike Mitchell should not finish out his contract as a starter.

    • SilverSteel

      Nice! I still don’t have a jersey yet. This is the year though.

    • steelburg

      Mike has had 1 pretty good year since being with the team. The other years have been average to flirting with below average IMO. When the team signed him they did it with the idea that he would improve similar to what happen with Ryan Clark who made a pro bowl 1 year and flirted with being a pro bowler several other years with 90+ tackle seasons. I am of the belief that we can get by with Mitchell for at least another year. But I think the biggest problem I have is he isn’t really a difference maker at the position. I feel like we could plug Golden in at his position and let him start 16 full games and I think he would have the same type of results that Mitchell has had. Mitchell hasn’t shown growth since being brought to the team IMO he is the same player they brought in 3 years ago just a little slower.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      He has no current competition for his starting spot. The Steelers would have to draft a safety high next year and have that player(a rookie) beat out Mitchell for his job. The smart money is on Mitchell keeping his starting job through his contract.

    • dany

      No doubt he will. The question to me is whether he will be resigned. He will be 32 in 2019, Clark was resigned once at 30 years old and played well, Polamalu was extended at age 33 and played laughably bad. I think they will be wary of resigning him

    • falconsaftey43

      I think that’s a pretty fair assessment. I don’t get all the hate thrown Mitchell’s way, he’s not a bad player at all. But he’s not an impact guy either (I’m guessing that’s why people tend to hate him, many expect every starter to be pro bowl worth if they make more than league minimum), to me he’s an average starting safety, which is fine. They’ll likely draft a safety high next year (I really can’t think of another to priority, maybe ILB) and replace Mitchel in 2019.

    • Terrible Towlie

      if golden could do that they wouldnt have signed Mitchell in the first place

    • steelburg

      Golden didn’t prove he was capable until after the team had signed Mitchell IMO. It’s just my opinion but I really do think Golden could play to the same level as Mitchell if given the opportunity to start in his place.

    • VaDave

      The only justifiable reason to replace him is injury, or if we develop a better alternative, which I highly doubt will happen. I agree, he finishes his contract and as a starter. He’s not that bad.

    • steelburg

      I agree. And like I said I’m just not seeing much growth from Mitchell as a player. I know Cockrell isn’t a popular player either but I noticed that he added a noticeable amount of muscle last year during the offseason and his play was a little better then he was the year before. I can’t really say the same about Mitchell. I view Mitchell as a average player that is starting to decline and I think Cockrell is a average player that has been getting a little better every year.

    • Rusted Out

      Golden??? Did you not see how poorly Golden played in the AFCCG? It was pretty obvious he blew his assignment on the worst wide open TD I’ve ever seen in a playoff game. Not to mention that the coaches were using Daingerfield over him much more often as the season wore on.

      There may be a safety that comes in and unseats Mitchell before his contract expires, but he’s not on the roster right now and it certainly isn’t Robert Golden.

    • mem359

      Mathieu makes 2.5x as much as Mitchell.
      There are 22 safeties in the league who are paid more.
      The Steelers are getting pretty good value for their money.

      I understand wanting an upgrade at the position, but then we’d be arguing about what other starter on the team would have to be cut (in addition to Mitchell) in order to pay for this hypothetical FA safety.

    • steelburg

      I never said Golden should unseat Mitchell. I never even said he should start at all. I just said that if he was plugged in, in place of Mitchell for a full 16 games that he would have similar numbers to what Mitchell has produced. You must have missed Mitchell biting on a fake and Hogan beating him for a TD in that same game. I could also go back to when AJ Green scored on him in the playoff game to tie the game up. Golden was nicked up quite a bit last year I think he will be more of the 2015 Golden this coming year and that guy is in the same ball park a Mitchell IMO.

    • george

      Tru but the question is will he be a starter in 2018? I think yes unless the Steelers pick a safety in the 1st 2 rounds next year.

    • Delboka

      One of those ints was from Jonny Manziel…doesn’t count!

      I do like that he hits “almost” as hard as Ryan Clarke.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I feel confident in writing him down in pen when it comes to the starting role in 2018. You see the thing is, we have never really had even a little hint that the Steelers aren’t completely satisfied with his play. So it is really more of a fan/blogger discussion than one that I think the front office is having.

      I guarantee they won’t replace him with a veteran and anyone they draft certainly isn’t going to ursurp him early on unless he falls off a cliff. Let’s not forget Will Allen. He was never very good and the Steelers kept putting him out there. Mitchell has done better stuff than Allen so he is set for life. And of course there are the positives of his leadership and mentor role.

      Mitchell is a solid player, he will just never be more than that but I don’t think the Steelers are really looking to that as something the defense needs. They want pressure on the QB and better coverage from their corners.

    • cencalsteeler

      I don’t think anyone questions Mitchells character. In fact, I’d bet he circles the wagons and makes it to the sidelines like Porter has done. I think he’d make a great Coach, but with that said, I feel thats also a big reason while he’s a still a starter on this team – for his smarts. For those young guys Matt has mentioned, he’s back there mentoring them, and that, is his greatest asset to this team. The Steelers have safety on their radar now, and rumor has it Obi was their guy until the Raiders grabbed him. Golden and Dangerfield are special teams aces who moonlight as safety backups. If Obi made it to the Steelers I’d bet MM’s shelf life would shorten. If MM were to move to the SS position, I do think he can play out his contract and be more of an asset to this team other than his mentoring. Imo, he’d make more of an impact on the field closer up to the los. If he continues at the FS position, I’d expect to see more of the same ol QB’s attacking those huge windows left in our D.
      Just for sh*ts and giggles, I’d love to see the break down of those 4 int’s. to see if they were earned or gimmes.

    • Rusted Out

      Never said Golden should start but he’d produce the same as the starter..? Gotcha. Golden is a career backup and special teamer at best. Barring injury he’ll mostly be riding the pine.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      There is no real competition on the roster. This means he will begin next year as the starter.
      He might be replaced by year end if we draft a Safety in round 1 or 2 next year.

      My best guess is he will end contract as starter, but Steelers will have a relatively high 2018 draft pick waiting in the wings/sharing time (in a reserve role).