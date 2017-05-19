2017 OTAs On Deck: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Hot Topics

    Happy Friday to all of yinz once again and welcome to the end of what has ultimately been a busy week for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    While this week was expected to be slow news-wise, the Thursday releases of long snapper Greg Warren and tight end Ladarius Green with failed physical designations has certainly given us all quite a bit to talk about. With the team’s annual OTA sessions set to start this coming Tuesday, I’m sure we’ll have plenty of other news and interviews to discuss throughout next week.

    If you’re a fan of all Pittsburgh sports, you’re probably getting ready right now to watch game No. 4 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals and likely hoping not to see a repeat of what took place in game No. 3 Wednesday night. Personally, I can’t wait to see how the Pittsburgh Penguins respond to their recent shellacking.

    On a personal note, my father is now back at home and resting comfortably from his recent surgery. As it turned out, his spleen needed to be removed in addition to one of his kidneys as it also had a tumor on it. He’ll know very soon what kind of chemotherapy he’ll need when the biopsies are examined.

    The weather in Las Vegas has been most-excellent this past week and while it is warming up quickly, there are some nice breezes in the early morning and late afternoon. Wifey and I have even started walking again for about an hour prior to night falling. It’s hard to believe it’s now been just over a year since we moved out here and I don’t regret doing so one bit.


    Now on to this week’s Friday night five questions and I tried to come up with some exceptionally good ones for you this weekend to answer in the comments below and I hope several of you have the time to do just that.

    Have a great rest of your weekend and thank you to all who visited the site this past week.

    Peace and love, peace and love!

    1 – Do you believe the Steelers knew there was a good chance Green wouldn’t make it to the start of OTAs ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft?

    2 – With Green now out of the picture, name the tight ends who will ultimately be on the Steelers Week 1 53-man roster.

    3 – Between tight end Jesse James and rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, which Steelers player do you believe will have more receptions during the 2017 regular season?

    4 – The league’s owners are expected to approve a rule change that would shorten the length of overtime from 15 minutes to 10. Are you fine with that, or would you like to see them eventually look long and hard at adopting college football overtime rules instead?

    5 – As things stand right now, there’s a good chance that the Steelers first five 2017 draft picks, along with sixth-round selection, long snapper Colin Holba, will all make the 53-man roster out of training camp. Of the two remaining draft picks, cornerback Brian Allen and outside linebacker Keion Adams, which one do you believe has the toughest path to the final 53-man roster?

    Bonus: Would you start Marc-Andre Fleury or Matt Murray in goal Friday night for the Penguins playoff game against the Ottawa Senators?

    Last Week’s Recap:

    Question 1 – There was a close vote between four players that Steelers Depot readers said they were excited to see play special teams during the preseason. Long snapper Colin Holba led with six votes. Cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Brian Allen were just a vote shy of Holba while Keion Adams was just two behind the leader. Guessing that excitement in seeing how well Holba snaps the ball in the preseason has just increased given the news of Greg Warren’s release.

    Question 2 – Thirteen different players were predicted to land on the practice squad. A surprisingly small number since everyone was giving three choices to make. At least one person traveled into fantasy land with Steve Johnson as one of their choices – don’t think he is eligible. Another struck out by choosing Akil Blount, who was just released by the Steelers. Keion Adams with sixteen followed by Demarcus Ayers were the most popular. It would be great if we could stash Ayers but some pundits believe he is destined for another team if he does not make the Steelers 53. Others that got interest are guard Ethan Cooper (8) and tight end Scott Orndoff (5) and Brian Allen (4).

    Question 3 – We want more Joshua Dobbs. What areas do people want Steelers Depot to analyze the non-heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger? Deep throws; throwing technique; game winning drives; progressions/check downs; interceptions; rushing/scrambling/mobility; & red zone success. So far, since last week there have been four Dobbs articles: Parts 4 & 5 of his 3rd down incompletions and Parts 1 & 2 of his touchdown passes. There have been at least 22 articles in Steelers Depot about Josh since April. There is still some juice to squeeze out of this stone. Dave Bryan is just readjusting his grip and will pour us some more Dobbs soon.

    Question 4 – Almost everyone is expecting T.J. Watt to make his first quarterback sack early in the season. The latest prediction was the 4th game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens. The median response was game 1 against the Cleveland Browns! Would love to see the young man average a sack a game. We’ll see.

    Question 5 – We are a cold calculating empirical lot when it comes to superstitions like the “Madden Curse.” By a very large margin – 91%, we stated that this curse is nothing but a myth. Of course, many wish it to be true when it comes to Tom Brady and the real question should be whether you ever want a Steeler to be on the cover.

     

    • Chris92021

      1. No. I thought for certain barring an off-the-field incident, Green was a lock to be a part of the team in 2017. Every indication (not drafting a tight end being the biggest sign) was that Green would be back. I am guessing his concussions have forced our hand. Good luck to Green but I agree with a previous article that Green should retire. It just isn’t worth it.

      2. Jesse James, Xavier Grimble, and David Johnson. James will get bulk of the snaps and if we have all of our WRs, James will get single covered every time. If everyone remains healthy for 2017, James better get more than 500 yards and 5 TDs in 2017.

      3. James, because he will get more looks because as mentioned before, he will get single coverage every time. JuJu will have to fight for playing time as I believe Eli Rogers won’t give up the slot position so soon. Right now, I have James getting 50 catches and JuJu getting 38.

      4. Absolutely fine with it. I thought this move should have been made years ago. Sudden death might be good for TV but I would rather see strategy than a coin toss. However, I do wish that for OT, along with 10 guaranteed minutes, the team which receives the ball first gets it at their 40 yard line, thus jump starting the action.

      5. Keion Adams because I believe he will more likely clear waivers than Allen would. I’ve said that Allen would have a monster preseason and 6’3 CBs don’t grow on trees. Adams might be further along than Allen but Adams is more likely to be a PS guy instead of active roster guy.

      Bonus: Matt Murray. Love the Flower but Murray has been the number 1 for most of the season for good reason.

      Good luck to your old man as he convalesces.

      Have a great weekend, y’all.

    • Burgh Ball

      1) yes they knew and the TE they probably wanted was not on the board in the round they had him graded in.

      2) James beyond that ?

      3) juju

      4) love college way – each team gets a fair crack

      5) Adams

      Bonus- the goal tender does not matter. It’s the ahl level defensemen that does, there is a lack of speed, toughness, awareness around the net in street, maatta, ruheagle, dumulim- that’s the issue. If this 4 continue to play as loose as they do, series to the sens regardless of gk

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      1. Yes. His injury woes were well documented and it took him a long time to get ready last season whether it was his ankle or lingering concussion issues. The Steelers had to know that they were a headache away from Ladarius nit being able to practice. Best wishes to his good health.

      2. Jesse James, Xavier Grimble, David Johnson. Possibly Phazan Odom but will say both he and Scott Orndoff initially goes on the practice squad.

      3. Jesse James will have to make the 1st downs & perhaps a few TD’s in the back of the endzone. Book it.

      4. In the regular season, I’d prefer they just go back to ties.

      5. Keion Adams.

      BONUS: Murray; can’t afford for Fleury to implode again.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      1. I don’t. If that were the case I think they either would have drafted a guy or brought in another FA TE before now. David you made a good point about not just drafting anyone but there were still good options left at some of their picks and I can’t imagine they didn’t like any of them. I just don’t think they viewed it as a huge need.

      2. James, Johnson, Grimble, and Barnidge.

      3. James. Still not sure JJSS gets a ton of playing time. Nobody ahead of him is bad or not deserving of their position.

      4. I am fine with it.

      5. Keion Adams probably has it tougher. The CB room has a lot of bodies but not necessarily “guarantee” bodies. OLB on the other hand has all guys with decent starting experience and/or a good locker room and community guy like Moats. On the other side we don’t really know what to expect from guys like Golson and Sensabaugh and Gay is getting up their in age so his spot (while likely to be kept) isn’t exactly cemented either.

      Bonus – Fleury and it shouldn’t be up for debate. He has been good up to this point and is the guy who got you there. I would have said the same last year for Murray had we been in a similar situation. Beyond that Murray is likely going to be rusty and it isn’t like he is leagues better than Marc Andre.

    • RickM

      1. Logically you say ‘no, they never could have envisioned that’. But then you ask yourself why did they have interest in multiple TE’s before the draft? So color me confused.
      2. Grimble and Johnson sigh, and James
      3. James. AB, MB, Rogers and Coates will all perform well and JuJu won’t see a lot of action. But he’ll make his mark down the road.
      4. The college OT rules are more exciting, but the league is a way too stodgy and navel-gazing to move to them.
      5. That’s a tough one. I want Allen to make it, but 5th-round corners have struggled to make our roster lately.

      I’d start Flower as he won a few games on his own and he has something to prove. But Murray has got the call supposedly. Either way, just win.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      1. I think you have to feel there’s a chance, but i think FO had to feel positive about Green and workouts and the time that has gone by add to the fact they didn’t draft a TE.
      2. Outlaw, Grimble, DJ, and Odom
      3. Outlaw will have more receptions because he’ll be on the field more.
      4. I think both teams should get a shot at the ball if a td is scored (unless the Steelers score and then the game is over)
      5. I think it will be easier to beat out Chick and Moats, so I say the road is tougher for Brian Allen.

    • Jaybird

      1) if they knew Warren was done, then they knew Green was done also.
      2)Grimble, James, DJ,and that Fordham TE (Odom ?)
      3) JuJu by a lot
      4) doesnt matter to me, but I guess I’ll go with the college rules
      5) I think Adams can make it as a special teamer, so I’ll say Allen to the PS

    • Big White

      1) I don’t think it mattered either way. I think they wanted to release him with as little attention possible, now.
      2) James, Grimble, Rosie Nix Package
      3) James easily. I see 50 catches.
      4) The 10 min overtime is fine. A tie actually helps sometimes to weed through tie-breaker playoffs scenarios.
      5).Keion Adams, OLB still not a critical condition despite the annual talk. Allen to practice squad.