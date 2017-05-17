Hot Topics

    2017 Steelers Stock Watch – S Mike Mitchell – Stock Even

    By Matthew Marczi May 17, 2017 at 07:00 am


    With the 2017 NFL Draft now over and the bulk of the heavy lifting done with regard to the roster building process now out of the way, it is easier to begin to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand at certain positions, and what the implications might be of a variety of moves for certain players.

    And take stock is what we shall do, as every move has ramifications up and down the roster, so now we will take a look at some specific players and see how the team’s moves during the course of the offseason thus far, and more specifically since the draft, have sent their stock rising, falling, or breaking even.

    Player: S Mike Mitchell

    Stock Value: Even

    Sticking with the secondary theme, the next player up for a stock evaluation is veteran safety Mike Mitchell, whom the Steelers signed in free agency three years ago, and he has started every game for them since then.


    Over that course of time, the former Raiders and Panthers safety has recorded 228 tackles, four forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 21 passes defensed. He also recorded his first sack with the Steelers in the first postseason game this past year, causing a forced fumble on the play.

    Mitchell isn’t the most popular player for the Steelers for many fans, whether rightly or wrongly, but the bottom line is that those who wish to see him replaced in the starting lineup and unlikely to have it granted this year, perhaps not the year after, either. He is likely to finish out his five-year contract with the team as a starter.

    Truthfully, he did not have his best of three seasons in Pittsburgh last year, but it was better than is often portrayed, and I believe a good deal of his performance can be explained by the fact that he was playing in a secondary that was turning itself over throughout the season.

    The secondary that opened the season featured William Gay on the outside, Sean Davis in the slot, and Robert Golden at strong safety. By the end of the year, Gay moved to the slot, Artie Burns stepped into Gay’s outside role, and Davis replaced Golden at safety. Jordan Dangerfield also started alongside Mitchell at safety for multiple games.

    The reality is that Mitchell spent at least a portion of the 2016 season sort of babysitting his young teammates. I can recall at least two instances in which he had to save Burns from giving up a touchdown after making a mistake in coverage.

    As the defensive backfield continues to stabilize and gel this year, I would also expect it to have a domino effect in the performances of all five or six players who will be contributing there. And Mitchell will be able to focus more on his own duties, which should allow him to make more plays, and perhaps miss fewer.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • VaDave

      I agree. It’s really hard to judge his season last year. You certainly have to give him points for cleaning up his hits. And as a bass player who plays in combos, I certainly understand what swapping out players, especially keyboards and drummers, can do for continuity. Yep, you’re playing the same song, but it’s not the same and requires a lot of adjustment, often on the fly.

    • Mark

      All you need to see is Mitchell’s interception from last year. It was a comedy spoof. He is miscast as a strong safety and doesn’t have the speed or vision to man the middle of the field in our defense. His interceptions are because of bad throws by QBs, not him making a read and/or being fast to the boundary. I don’t agree that he will complete his contract the year after next. I see his replacement coming through the draft next year or moving someone to his position from CB. We will need his cap money to sign someone else. We tend to cut bait early instead of late.

    • Milliken Steeler

      He might not be the same because of injuries, but quickness and closing speed is something Mike was known for. He ran a low of 4.35 and a high of 4.4 in the 40. That’s nfl speed.

      That being said, I don’t know if he over came his groin injuries as he doesn’t look as quick as he did. On on other note, we know Shazier is fast as his 4.38 time stated however, I watched him trail on a few plays last year and he gained no ground on the running back, wr he was chasing, One of them was Elliot of Dallas. It makes me wonder sometimes about 40 times and actual game speed, some players demonstrate.

    • Zarbor

      I wouldn’t go as far as you to call it comedy spoof. Now that he has athletic guys around him like Davis and Burns, I think Mitchell will not be needed to be a star but average which he can do. I thought they would have picked up Obi in the draft since they met with him but they seem comfortable with Mitchell so I do not think he will be replaced next year. He will be allowed to play out his contract since he’s one of the leaders on this team.

    • falconsaftey43

      Is safety the clear draft priority next season? (assuming Ben intends to play 2018).

    • Michael Mosgrove

      mitchell needs to be moved to ss. davis to fs. would help a great deal. he does better at run than coverage at range. that being said i hope that dangerfield outplays him. he proides everything mitchell does but is younger and has more upside. with less penalties.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      the only comedy spoof that mitchell has done was when he argued with the ref. THAT was comedic gold.

    • Matthew Marczi

      “We tend to cut bait early” — this stopped being true a while ago, and only had a brief hiatus when the Steelers are majorly cap-crunched due to the lockout and subsequent cap freeze.

    • Matthew Marczi

      I think it would be the ideal time, and I said that prior to this draft. I like Mitchell, but he probably doesn’t need to be re-signed after this contract, at least to a starting role. If they can find his replacement in 2018 and give him a year to learn and work in sub-packages, that would be about as good as one could hope for.

    • NCSteel

      Right on brother, love a good combo, play a little guitar myself and know exactly what you’re saying.
      Great comparison !

    • VaDave

      Thanks. What sort of stuff do you play, and what gear do you have? Gigging? Even at age 64, I’m still banging it out professionally. Sure beats playing golf or bowling.

    • NCSteel

      The dude that wrote that has an obvious bias and was just plain wrong Matt.

    • falconsaftey43

      I can’t really think of any other big needs (i.e. need starter now/soon) going into next year. Maybe guard to replace Foster, but Finney has looked really good.