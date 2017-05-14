Hot Topics

    Ben Ben’s Deep-Target Accuracy Took A Hit After Hit To His Knee

    By Matthew Marczi May 14, 2017 at 09:00 am


    Sammie Coates was a breakthrough story during the early part of the 2016 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers based on what he did in the first five games, but the headlines for the rest of his campaign were all focused on what he wasn’t doing—which was catching passes, and often, simply playing.

    The dividing line between the first portion of his season and the rest was, per common knowledge, a hand injury that he suffered in that fifth game that limited him to sometimes not playing on offense at all, or perhaps just a few snaps. He only got a large number of snaps as the season progressed in a couple of games.

    And when he did get snaps—and targets—they overwhelmingly shared a common theme, as over 60 percent of the passes that he faced came with the ball traveling at least 20 yards in the air. As I talked about yesterday, these are generally low-percentage throws as it is, and it played a role in the massive dip in Coates’ reception percentage.

    Another factor that played a role in this, I believe, was another injury, this the knee injury suffered by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. There is a clear disparity in terms of efficiency in his pre-injury targets and his post-injury targets.

    I should point out that this is quite significant, because Roethlisberger threw a higher percentage of deep passes than anybody else in the league, “and it wasn’t really close”, according to a graphic from Pro Football Focus, which shows that nearly 17 percent of his passes traveled over 20 yards. The second-highest percentage was three points lower.


    I went back into my charting data from last season the pull the numbers on Roethlisberger’s deep targets in 2016 and divided them between the throws that occurred before his injury as well as after it.

    Over the course of the first five-plus games leading up to his injury, Roethlisberger attempted 33 passes of 20 or more yards, completing 15 of them for seven touchdowns and two interceptions. One target drew a pass interference call, while another stemmed from a defensive offside call.

    Following his injury, Roethlisberger completed 23 of 80 deep targets, also for seven touchdowns, in addition to three interceptions. Three of those targets came after an offside penalty, while six drew either a hold or a pass interference call. A 24th pass was completed, but drew an offensive pass interference call, so it was discarded.

    Percentagewise, he completed 15 of 32 deep passes that were not interfered with prior to his injury, resulting in a completion percentage of nearly 47. Following his injury, he completed 23 of 74 deep passes that were not interfered with for a completion percentage of about 31, which is about one-third lower than his completion percentage prior to the injury.

    Considering how integral the deep pass is to this offense—over 100 of his unofficial pass attempts traveled 20 yards or more down the field—it is imperative that Roethlisberger return to form in this area, and the same must be said for Coates. At least if he hopes to have a role in the offense.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Jaybird

      I think this is a which came first- the chicken or the egg- situation. Did the long ball production go down becuase of Ben’s knee or was it due to the proliferation of our recieving corps due to their injuries? Probably a little of both.

    • H.K. northern cali

      With M.B back. Ben will go deep even more this yr!!

    • Dale

      Wasn’t Ben Ben one of the kids on The Waltons?

    • treeher

      Or was it because teams had more tape and adjusted their defenses, Or was it because we played our conference teams a second time and they adjusted? Lots of factors to consider.

    • cencalsteeler

      33 pass attempts of 20 plus yards prior to his injury.
      80 pass attempts of 20 plus yards post injury.
      113 pass attempts over 17 games (if including playoffs) equals 6.64 deep passes a game.
      Does anybody else agree that 6 to 7 deep balls a game is a little too school yardish for their liking?
      If you take Rodgers out of that graph, I’d say the others, Luck, Mariotta and Cam predominately threw those passes out of desperation in trying to come back from a deficit. That would even distance the Steelers further from the pack if that indeed was the case. Too many low percentage attempts, imo, waaaaaay too many.

    • Jacob

      Sounds like Dobbs isn’t the only QB who has had trouble with passes longer tban 20 yards

    • John Phillips

      Or was it the usual case of Ben coming back from an injury too early.

    • Evan Eremita

      can we get analysis on how many deep balls were thrown on third and short?

    • pittfan

      I get your point. However, the season might have been different if he had maintained the same % throughout the campaign. Obviously the injury had an impact in retrospect. Not sure how many of Coates incompletions were due to inaccuracies or just plain drops though, he had some bad ones.

    • Jaybird

      Personally , I think having the WR corps gutted was the biggest factor.

    • Matthew Marczi

      I’m sure the injuries definitely were a factor, but without doing a comprehensive visual review of every deep pass, I do recall a drop in his accuracy, and that also came with a greater frequency of what I would say were less-likely-to-succeed deep passes.

    • Matthew Marczi

      For clarification, yes, this includes the playoff numbers.

    • Matthew Marczi

      3rd and 1 – 0/1, deep pass attempt triggered by a free play due to defensive offside penalty
      3rd and 2 – 1/6 for 32 yards, one of the incompletions was another free play
      3rd and 3 – 3/3 for 70 yards and 2 TDs
      (not really third and ‘short’, but)
      3rd and 4 – 2/4 for 71 yards and 1 TD
      Also went 2/2 for 52 yards and 2 TDs on 4th and short.

      These are just the regular season numbers.

      Also, here’s a look at Roethlisberger’s third-and-short numbers from the 2015 season I wrote last summer.

      http://www.steelersdepot.com/2016/06/charting-steelers-third-short-passing-last-season/