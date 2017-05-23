Ben Roethlisberger Says He Gave Team Only One Year Commitment

No one knows how much longer Ben Roethlisberger will play in the NFL. And he apparently doesn’t want to overpromise. Per the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo, Roethlisberger said he gave only a one year commitment to Art Rooney II.

Ben Roethlisberger said he did not give Art Rooney more than a 1 year commitment. Sidestepped other questions about retirement. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) May 23, 2017

Of course, that does not mean this is Roethlisberger’s final year. But we have entered the Brett Favre, will-he, won’t-he, stage of his career. It’s certain this saga will surround Roethlisberger at the end of every year and very likely, towards the end of every season with reporters asking if he knows if any playoff game could be his last.





It’s continued evidence the Steelers are likely to draft a QB high within the next two years and perhaps as early a the 2018 draft, in what is projected to be a strong draft class. Kevin Colbert has repeatedly spoke to the need of having a bridge between one franchise QB leaving and finding the potential next guy.

Here’s what Colbert said before the draft.

“Again the great franchises that have sustained it have done it because they went from Joe Montana to Steve Young, or from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers and you want to be prepared. Again, you don’t want to have that lull because if you do, you’re probably not going to win a lot of games.”

Colbert also said in the pre-draft process he thought, and then he changed his stance to “hope,” Roethlisberger would be around for a long time. But he might not get his wish. We’ll circle this topic again in January, I’m sure of it.