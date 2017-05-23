Hot Topics

    Ben Roethlisberger Says He Gave Team Only One Year Commitment

    By Alex Kozora May 23, 2017 at 11:30 am


    No one knows how much longer Ben Roethlisberger will play in the NFL. And he apparently doesn’t want to overpromise. Per the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo, Roethlisberger said he gave only a one year commitment to Art Rooney II. 

    Of course, that does not mean this is Roethlisberger’s final year. But we have entered the Brett Favre, will-he, won’t-he, stage of his career. It’s certain this saga will surround Roethlisberger at the end of every year and very likely, towards the end of every season with reporters asking if he knows if any playoff game could be his last.


    It’s continued evidence the Steelers are likely to draft a QB high within the next two years and perhaps as early a the 2018 draft, in what is projected to be a strong draft class. Kevin Colbert has repeatedly spoke to the need of having a bridge between one franchise QB leaving and finding the potential next guy.

    Here’s what Colbert said before the draft.

    “Again the great franchises that have sustained it have done it because they went from Joe Montana to Steve Young, or from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers and you want to be prepared. Again, you don’t want to have that lull because if you do, you’re probably not going to win a lot of games.”

    Colbert also said in the pre-draft process he thought, and then he changed his stance to “hope,” Roethlisberger would be around for a long time. But he might not get his wish. We’ll circle this topic again in January, I’m sure of it.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Steve Johnson

      Too much talk about retirement. Just play the game, cut down on Int’s (especially in the Red Zone), bring home #7 back the Burgh!

    • afrazier9

      Wow is all i got for this

    • Steelers12

      Funny to think Ben is still underrated by s majority of people

    • george

      Yes it would have been best to keep those conversations between him and the FO/coaching staff and not run it out to the media. Now, everytime he has a bad game this will be the narrative.

    • ThatGuy

      “We’ll circle back around in January” don’t you mean February after our SB win? Lol.

    • CountryClub

      Not sure why this is so surprising to some fans. With the beating he took, if you told me 5 years ago that he’d still be in the league playing at a high level, I would have said you we’re nuts.

    • NCSteel

      Favre became a real seasonal ass pain to the Packers later in his career. I hope that does not become the case here. I really like Ben and want things to go better for him than it went for Favre, bouncing around like that.

    • blue

      Come on Ben, stay for another 5 years. Dobbs can wait.

    • Alan Tman

      It’s all about control.

    • Nick Ewry

      Could it be possible that Ben is just trying to create the sense of urgency that the Steelers and Ravens felt when Bus and Ray Lewis were going into their last years? Certainly worked out well for those two….

    • Paddy

      I think he’s right, look what happened to Bradshaw, couldn’t play again because of injuries. This could happen at any time. Hopefully Dobbs can be coached up sooner than later.

    • dennisdoubleday

      Always thought there would finally be a window in which Brady was gone and BB was still playing, but it’s beginning to look like Brady will outlast him.

    • RickM

      It’s a given that it’ll be a year-to-year decision. He already said that a month ago. There’s two choices here. Fans can either accept the fact that we have a 13-year veteran QB nearing the end of his career who will admit it when asked. Or they can start demanding that Landry Jones or Josh Dobbs take over the No. 1 duties.

      Roethlisberger is set financially; we all know that. So clearly he hasn’t lost the desire to compete. Whether it be for 1, 2 or 3 years I’m not going to worry about it. For those fans who incessantly complain when he mentions the ‘R” word (usually when asked), I’ll take #7 and you can have either Jones or Dobbs. Let’s compare results at the end of the year.

    • spicyitln

      Think Ben Wants to retire on top as a SB champion….Jerome Bettis inspired the 2005-2006 team to win SB from a number six seed…

    • Dan

      Exactly. Admittedly I’ll be pretty ticked if he doesn’t play next year. If he wants to bail out on the last year of his contract in 2019, so be it, but I’m sure he or his agent gave the team full assurance he’d be available for many years when they negotiated his deal just two years ago. But certainly every veteran evaluates if he’ll return as he nurses his wounds in Jan-Feb. Just a matter of matter if the desire to play and money is worth it when compared against the health effects and opportunity cost.

    • Jones

      Great – let everyone know you’ve got one foot out the door – that’ll motivate the young guys you play with…

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Drafting a qb every year for the nxt 2 years, me thinks.

    • Jaybird

      They were pretty motivated when the bus said it was his last year.

    • RickM

      Yes unfortunately like some QB’s who go into a ball when a hit is coming, Ben tries to avoid it or absorb the hit and extend plays. With his stye of play and his size, it’ll catch up with him. A 16-game season seems unlikely from him, and even that swipe to his ankle in the Miami game resulted in meniscus surgery. He’s wearing down physically in terms of taking hits without injury. If he can somehow stay healthy this year, I’m confident he’ll be back. If he can’t, we’ll just wait and see. Waiting is not a big deal to me. When he hangs it up officially will be. I think the ‘he won’t compete as well’ fans should find another team until he leaves. Good riddance.

    • DAWAARE

      i love Landry Jones

    • Jones

      I could be way off here, but this feels different. Jerome said definitively that it was his last year. Ben is in a wishy-washy state of Favre-esque “will he won’t he” each season now. If he had come out and said, “boys, my body can’t take this anymore, I’m hanging it up after this season”, I’m sure everyone would rally around him, but that’s not exactly what happened…

    • Jones

      Sweet! One of Landry’s jerseys sold! There’s a first time for everything 🙂

    • Craig M

      I really don’t think he’s underrated as much as underappreciated. I would love to see him left to call a complete last pre-season game on his own. And then I think everyone may be surprised to witness a quality field general in action.

    • Spencer Krick

      Time to scout those 2018 QBs.

    • Matt Manzo

      There’s an interesting article by Bucky Brooks out there, that says the QBs next year aren’t all that different from the class this year! I was kinda hoping Ben could stick around a few more years.

    • James Churchwell

      I was hoping someone would say what you just did at the top of these comments so I won’t have to read anymore comments concerning Ben..you did and I don have to so thank you Steve Johnson

    • JB Burgess

      He has no faith in Colbert and Co. Neither do I.

    • Lambert58

      Would you take a SB Championship if you knew it meant Ben’s retirement? I think I’d have to say yes.