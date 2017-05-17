Hot Topics

    Browns Heading Into Offseason With Cody Kessler As Starter

    By Alex Kozora May 17, 2017 at 08:00 am


    Though they’re still the Cleveland Browns, there’s no doubt the organization has enjoyed a strong offseason and is a better team now than they were a year ago. Leading the offense is set to be Cody Kessler, despite the team drafting DeShone Kizer in the second round of this year’s draft.

    Head coach Hue Jackson confirmed Kessler will enter the offseason and camp as the starter. Here’s what he said, via the Browns’ team site.

    “That’s really why I brought his name up first,” Jackson said. “He’s really improved. He’s worked his tail off. He deserves the right and the opportunity to walk into this building and walk out there first.”

    Jackson would add that anyone else would have to “take” the job from Kessler.

    That doesn’t mean the starting gig is locked up but in the organization’s mind, Kessler is the clear front runner. For a rookie, he had a good season, completing over 65% of his passes and tossing six touchdowns to only two picks. He showed mobility and most of all – behind that offensive line – toughness. I’m certainly not as clued into the Browns but I’m betting he earned a ton of respect in the locker room.


    In all, he was sacked 21 times in 195 attempts. Had he qualified, he was five attempts off, it would’ve ranked for the third highest sack percentage, trailing only Jared Goff and Colin Kaepernick.

    And while Kizer is likely the long-term goal, he’s considered a project coming off a tough 2016 season at Notre Dame. It’s likely he serves as Kessler’s backup for most, if not all, of the season as the Browns Sam Hinkie it up and take the long road in their rebuilding program.

    When Week One rolls around and the Steelers take on the Browns, expect Kessler to be under center. In one appearance last season, he completed half his passes for 128 yards and a pick against the Steelers before getting knocked out of the game with a concussion. The Browns would go onto lose 24-9.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      browns go 8-8 this year.

    • Milliken Steeler

      Ill give the Browns 4-6 wins this year, That’s a good start for them but in this division? This year? I don’t see them winning more than that, as I see their division rivals putting at least 4-5 losses on them.

    • Pat

      This division is arguably becoming overrated. Ravens have what should be a great defense, but their offense is average at best. Steelers have an amazing offense, but the defense is suspect. Bengals are average on both sides of the ball, maybe will have a good offense after the draft.

    • Milliken Steeler

      That is true but….the Browns still have an unproven quarterback, rebuilt but unproven o line, they are rebuilding but still have an unproven defense. I think they lost their third or fourth rounder in the draft they selected on defense for the year due to injury already.

      I’m thinking the Steelers sweep but, I’m giving them credit to split or better against the Ravens and Bengals. I just think the Ravens on defense, will still probably be to much for the upstart Browns. Who knows, what the Bengals will bring with all of the changes, but it does look like they are restocked on offense. If the Browns defense doesn’t gel, the Bengals have a stacked back field and it looks like receivers to compliment AJ Green.

      The Browns have a stacked amount of draft picks again next year. I think that’s the year, they can challenge for 3rd or even second in the division, if they get their QB situation settled.

    • RickM

      It’s the logical decision. Kessler’s stats are even more impressive given the O-line he was behind. Our first game of the season could actually be a real test and not the normal ‘gimme’ W.

    • VaDave

      Good stuff. The Browns are going to be a team to be reckoned. Maybe not this year, but somewhere. Jackson is one heck of a coach. And as it stands in a few years when Ben hangs it up, they’re going to have the best stable of QBs in the division.
      As far as the division as a whole, I agree, teams abound with issues. That said, I honestly believe our defense will be much better, as long as the O does it’s part. A little luck health wise, a top 10 ten D which we were last year, maybe even a top 5.

    • RickM

      I appreciate your optimism Dave, but I don’t think our D is anywhere near as good as you may think. We only had 3 games last year against what I consider strong offenses: New England twice and Dallas. We gave up 27, 36 and 35 points in those games (33 points a game). And in the two New England games, the Patriots went conservative after building up a good lead.

      Yes, our three rookies from last year should get better. Heyward hopefully can stay healthy. And maybe we’ll get more OLB sack production with a full year of Dupree and Watt’s introduction. But our Top 10 ranking last year came more from the weaker offenses faced than the D talent on the field. When we faced good O’s, our D was exposed every time. Will that change this year? I wish I shared your confidence. I’m very optimistic about the O being better; but far less so about the D.

    • steve

      barring injury
      IF the line does their job
      cody will be brian sipe part 2 or better
      cleve will win games…
      only in cleveland can a 4th round DB go down for the
      year without being touched…hopefully bitonio dosent turn into
      an injury problem….like when mack went down against the
      steelers and their line sucked from then on…teams seam to be able to cheap shot
      browns players without any
      repercussions!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
      watch for that….if they start winning

    • steve

      cleveland browns 2018 draft picks
      lets see what they do this year and then add this next year………….GO BROWNS!!!!!!! my boys forever

      2018 NFL DRAFT

      First round: (2) Own pick, Texans’ pick via 2017 draft-day trade.

      Second round: (3) Own pick, Eagles’ pick via 2016 draft-day trade, Texans’ pick via Brock Osweiler trade.

      Third round: (1) Own pick.

      Fourth round: (2) Own pick, Panthers’ pick via Andy Lee trade..

      Fifth round: (1) Own pick.

      Sixth round: (2) Own pick, Steelers’ pick via Justin Gilbert trade.

      Seventh round: (1) Own pick.

    • VaDave

      Rick..I’ll spot you the Dallas game, total defensive meltdown. The two Pats games, you need to consider the major failures of our offense. Do I need to say any thing
      more about the first game than Landry Jones at QB? The 2nd, when your O puts up 9 points in three quarter with over 2/3s of that time scoreless, in Foxboro, are you really expecting your defense to pitch a shutout? Not in in today’s NFL. There is nobody on the planet under those circumstances walking away with a win. True, I maybe optimistic, but I saw a lot of good things happening down the stretch. We have last years draft class, the Three Amigos, well past the rookie learning curve and wall, added three newbies that will greatly help, not to mention the return of our best defensive lineman. It’s going to be a great year.

    • RickM

      Lol, seriously Dave. In the AFC Championship they completely shred us. They had 33 points in 3 quarters and it wasn’t like they were making great plays. Guys were wide open. Our O wasn’t actually all that bad in terms of yardage (388) and TOP (27.30 approx.). We kept driving down the field after the first two drives and then shooting ourselves in the foot. I think our D stunk and N.E. would have scored close to 50 if it mattered. As for the first N.E. game, the D did play better. But we actually had 5 more minutes of possession, even with Landry Jones at the helm. So N.E. put up 27 points in 27 minutes of possession.

      I am expecting improvement from the young D guys. But in my opinion, there are still definite weaknesses that will be exploited. That could change if Watt has an excellent year and we can stay very healthy. But personally, I just don’t see us having the outside pass rush and secondary to be Top 5, and I think Williams will be exploited in coverage and on misdirection runs. I would take the Top 10 which I realize is your actual prediction. I just think there’s no way we have the talent to be Top 5. But we shall see. The final word is yours.

    • VaDave

      As usual, a great post Rick. I am firmly convinced if we put up 21 points on the pats in either
      game on our first four possessions, it’s different ballgame Much like we did against Miami. Sure there were guys open, we had guys open too. We just didn’t execute. The 2nd one we were horribly undermanned offensively, not mention being arrmed with game plan around a player that we got to plays from. As for the D, the antidote to beat the Pats is not outside pressure from the OLBs, it’s inside pressure from the DL. The Falcons showed the blue print. You rush up the gut on defense, and you keep their offense on the bench and control the clock scoring touchdowns. Unfortunately, Ryan got a major league case of the yips in the second half, and the rest is history.