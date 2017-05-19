Hot Topics

    Burns Hopes Jiu Jitsu Will Improve Strength, Technique In Year Two

    By Alex Kozora May 19, 2017 at 01:24 pm


    He might never become a black belt but Artie Burns is learning a few moves during the offseason. Sitting down with Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews, Burns said he’s taking jiu jitsu classes during the offseaon to improve his game heading into Year Two.

    “I’m taking jiu jitsu,” he told Matthews. “Learning how to control my body. Work on my strength. Because we jam a lot. Jiu Jitsu is a lot of hands on. It’ll help me better with tackling, take downs and stuff like that.”

    Burns’ comments on jamming is another indication of how much Cover 2 the Steelers used and how much they will continue to run in 2017.

    Martial arts is becoming a popular offseason training exercise for NFL players. Tons of big-name players have tried it. Odell Beckham Jr, Demarco Murray, and Zach Ertz to name a few. I’m not sure if any Steeler has used the workout as a tool in the past but there are several MMA fans on the roster. Last year, Arthur Moats compared it to NFL training.

    “The cardio aspect is the most intense part, I think,” Moats said. “In both sports, if you get tired, it doesn’t matter what skill level you have. You’re not going to be able to perform at your best. The cardio plays a huge aspect of it.”


    And Sports Illustrated has a great article following around one of the go-to NFL/MMA trainers, Jay Glazer. Worth your time if you’re interested in the phenomenon.

    Burns reiterated that overall, he wants to get stronger this year to handle the league’s best and strongest receivers.

    “To be able to play against some of the bigger receivers. Guys like Dez. Guys like Julio. Guys like that.”

    Burns will hit the ground running, comfortably entering camp as the starting RCB, likely opposite Ross Cockrell. If that’s the case, the Steelers’ base defense secondary – slot is a different story – will have the same faces as it did leaving the 2016 season. Mike Mitchell at free safety, Sean Davis at strong. That alone will create comfort, confidence, and progression. And the team will be hoping Burns takes the next step forward and become the Steelers’ top cornerback.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • D.j. Reynolds

      Jiu Jitsu would make a GREAT nickname for JJSS! That was my initial thought when reading the headline.

    • will

      “Because we jam a lot.” – Artie Burns above
      Really????????….in Coach Butz’s “Seems like Coach LeBeau’s zone-play 10 yards off of the line of scrimmage” defense??? Maybe they jam way off of the line of scrimmage ( within 5 yards?) Please help me understand his comment.

    • Alex Kozora

      Steelers played more C2 than anyone else last year. They press a lot. Quick change from LeBeau’s scheme.

    • Conserv_58

      Alex, former Steelers’ great OLB, Greg Lloyd was an avid practitioner of marshal arts. He earned his fourth-degree black belt and masters status in tae kwon do, a Korean form of martial arts that features hand and foot fighting. At that level a practitioner must register their hands as they are regarded as lethal weapons. Once his football career was over he immersed himself in marshal arts. I believe he’s still involved as a teacher.

    • Alex Kozora

      Good info, thanks!

    • Rob H

      Being stronger and using his hands better will both help for sure, but Burns will gain the most improvement from working on his technique, and recognition. Both come from work on the practice field and film room, and he has shown the attitude and work ethic to make me believe we will see big gains in both of those areas as well.
      Would love to see him become best buds with Sutton for the next 8 years, since those are already two of his strengths.

    • Taylor Williams

      That’s great Burns. But I doubt your coaches would implement a press zone scheme to utilize your new strength.
      You’re part of a bend don’t break family.

    • Grant Humphrey

      It’s at least 10 yards off the recievers

    • Thomas

      I feel like boxing would be more applicable…the latter specializes in grabbing and holding your oponent, things I would like to keep to minimum lol

    • Steve Johnson

      They’re making the transition from LeBeau’s Defense. Looks like they will play more man-to-man zone this year.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Tunch & Wolf attributed a lot of their success to the arts. Tunch actually trains players w/ Tunch’s Punches, martial arts type of hand placement for both offense of an defense of lineman. Wolf used to own MASC in Bridgeville…I think.

    • Luke

      Martavis Bryant did the same thing with the MMA training a few years back with Jay Glazer if i remember correctly

    • Shane Mitchell

      As a football player who later became heavily involved in martial arts, particularly Kenpo,shootfighting and Jui-jitsu if I knew the hand techniques from Kenpo back when I played football I would have been on a completely different level as a football player, just little things like raking someones hands off of you, which I was taught as a OLB but was greatly enhanced learning a similar technique in Kenpo, in football they taught me to rake down the wrist with my hands at contact, in Kenpo you start the rake above the elbow joint then down to the wrist the difference is massive someone much smaller can not only force the hands off starting the rake above the elbow but it also pulls their head down with it throwing off their center of gravity to open up all kinds of pass rush moves. How to trap someones hand that grabs you and leverage them out of your way controlling one limb, where to hit on the hand to force it to open automatically to lose their grip and the hand will lose feeling from hitting a nerve. How to trap a hand when someone grabs you and lock their shoulder to gain leverage, a favorite technique of James Harrison pass rushing off the edge, its not a standard dip and rip that he uses someone taught him that technique and its from martial arts. Its a dream of mine to be able to work with Steelers players for just an hour. Any young football players that read this try to find a Kenpo karate studio in your area and you will learn the most advanced hand techniques in martial arts and I guarantee it will make you a better football player in a hurry.

    • Alex Kozora

      Maybe Sean Davis should give it a shot, too. 🙂

    • cencalsteeler

      Tae Kwon Do, Boxing, Karate or Judo would benefit alot more than Jiu Jitsu. Jiu Jitsu is more of an art form of ground n pound and grappling. Look for Burns to either look for an arm bar, a rear naked choke or attempt a body triangle on a wr in the near future, lol. I’m poking fun here, it’ll do some good, but imo, wrong discipline to hand fight or establish positioning at the los.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Yes!!! he needs it more than Burns, no one would ever stiff arm him again.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Jiu Jitsu Smith-Schuster? ! I like it! Lol.

    • AndyR34

      Nice explanation and encouragement.