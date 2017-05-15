Hot Topics

    Dobbs’ 2016 3rd Down Incompletion Study Reveals Interesting Data

    By Dave Bryan May 15, 2017 at 01:45 pm


    I have now completed my 2016 third down incompletion study of new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs and while several might have viewed it as me picking on the teams fourth-round draft pick out of Tennessee, the results show that the in-depth look was not only warranted, it also played into his favor.

    For starters, my biggest takeaway after examining 51 of Dobbs’ incompleted third down passes from the 2016 season is the fact that he didn’t get much help from his intended receivers. In short, roughly 26% of Dobbs’ 2016 third down incompletions can be argued as being catchable passes. Sure, some were more catchable than others due to accuracy, but if you watched all of the videos, you know several were just plain awful drops. In my opinion, this is a good sign overall.

    In eight other Dobbs’ third down incompetitions from 2016 you can strongly argue that there was some sort of miscommunication or failed assignment by the intended target and those plays weren’t very hard to pick out. Things like receivers stopping their routes, falling down, turning routes up too early and getting beat to spots are just a few arguments that can be made when it comes to issuing blame. Unfortunately for us, however, we’ll never know for sure where to place the blame in several of those instances.

    A few of Dobbs’ other third down incompetitions were on throws that were too high with a few coming via screen plays while a few more coming after the quarterback had scrambled and was on the run.

    It’s worth noting that 18 of Dobbs’ third down incompletions from the 2016 season came on plays when his offense needed 10 yards or more. On 12 of those, the Tennessee offense needed 13 or more yards, which is a daunting task for any college quarterback, let alone Dobbs. How that percentage compares to other quarterbacks drafted this year I do not know.


    Five of Dobbs’ 51 third down incompletions came on throws of 25 or more yards past the original line of scrimmage and four of those were thrown 32 or more yards. That, as you know, is quite a distance. One of those five, by the way, was a very catchable pass, in my honest opinion.

    Now, was Dobbs’ perfect with his decision-making on some of his third down incompletions in 2016? Absolutely not, but he probably wasn’t any worse in that area when compared to several of the other top-drafted quarterbacks in this year’s class. There were some mechanic issues like failing to step into throws and throwing off his back foot when under pressure in addition to some lack of touch on a few other throws.

    Finally, outside of his targets not helping Dobbs out on third downs last season, the only other glaring thing that caught my eye during this study is how many times the quarterback threw short of the chains, which was 24 of his 51 attempts. Also, 29 of Dobbs’ third down incompletions in 2016 also came with him getting rid of the football in 2.70 or more seconds after it was snapped to him and that’s a lot of time.

    In summation, while Dobbs’ third down incompletions from 2016 can be viewed as a negative overall from a percentage standpoint, I came away with a positive feeling about the negative stat after reviewing what actually transpired on those plays as a whole. Sure, none of it will change the fact that he completed just 44.1% of his total third passes in 2016, but it goes without saying that that percentage could have and probably should’ve been much higher.

    If you missed any of the posts in this series they are linked below:

    Joshua Dobbs’ Low 3rd Down College Completion Rate Warrants Deeper Look
    Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 3rd Down Incompletions – Part 1
    Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 3rd Down Incompletions – Part 2
    Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 3rd Down Incompletions – Part 3
    Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 3rd Down Incompletions – Part 4
    Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 3rd Down Incompletions – Part 5

    Dobbs’ 2016 Third Down Incompletion Data

    OPPQRTTIMEDWNDISTLOSPLAY BY PLAYAIR YDSSTTREASON
    APP1st6:453rdGAPP 5J.Dobbs pass incomplete to P.Williams142.70Good throw/Drop/PBU
    APP1st3:453rd6TENN 35J.Dobbs pass incomplete to A.Kamara41.98Poor decision almost picked
    APP1st0:003rd18TENN 32J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Hurd22.55Poor throw high and behind
    APP2nd1:243rd3APP 28J.Dobbs pass intercepted by M.Williams254.70Scrambling. Poor decision off back foot
    APP3rd3:053rd7APP 21J.Dobbs pass incomplete to A.Kamara-13.00RB screen throw behind & dropped
    APP4th7:463rd18TENN 16J.Dobbs pass incomplete to E.Wolf68.57Scrambling. Poor decision off back foot
    VTECH1st3:473rd2TENN 33J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Malone92.54Throw wide to outside
    VTECH2nd5:413rd15VT 16J.Dobbs pass incomplete to T.Byrd176.87Scrambling. Throw on run high in end zone
    VTECH3rd10:113rd10VT 29J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Jennings142.95Poor decision almost picked
    VTECH3rd2:253rd13TENN 37J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Smith33.39Dropped. Pressure in face
    VTECH4th14:503rd650J.Dobbs pass intercepted by M.Reynolds93.28Low snap. Open stance and poor decision
    OHIO2nd4:553rd7TENN 31J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Malone162.75Throw off target maybe miscommunication
    FLA1st11:163rd5FLA 40J.Dobbs pass incomplete to E.Wolf53.01Designed roll-out pass dropped
    FLA1st4:323rd11TENN 40J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Malone85.79Pass caught but out of bounds after scramble
    FLA1st2:443rd7FLA 43J.Dobbs pass incomplete to T.Byrd12.89Receiver turned upfield after crossing over middle
    FLA2nd10:303rd5FLA 38J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Smith02.62Dropped pass thrown slightly behind receiver
    FLA2nd8:573rdGFLA 7J.Dobbs pass intercepted by Q.Wilson152.95Forced red zone pass in end zone picked off
    FLA2nd2:443rd6FLA 10J.Dobbs pass incomplete to A.Kamara11.89Dropped flair-out pass thrown low and behind
    FLA3rd4:203rd8TENN 34J.Dobbs pass incomplete to A.Kamara152.53Sideline pass thrown out of bounds
    UGA1st11:033rd9TENN 47J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Smith133.31Throw behind receiver after hit while throwing
    UGA1st7:123rd8UGA 34J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Hurd-42.25Short screen pass thrown too high
    UGA3rd3:043rd9TENN 28J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Malone343.00Catchable deep pass through receiver’s hands
    TA&M2nd13:323rd2TA&M 35J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Croom42.37Misdirection TE screen pass too high
    TA&M2nd5:203rd8TENN 16J.Dobbs pass incomplete to E.Wolf41.92Throw slightly high and dropped after hit
    TA&M2nd1:263rd4TENN 35J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Malone51.90Throw on target and nice PBU
    TA&M4th13:133rd23TA&M 43J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Smith132.87Hit as throwing. Behind receiver but catchable
    TA&M4th6:003rd6TENN 34J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Malone82.29On target slant pass dropped due to hit
    ALA1st0:143rd7ALA 37J.Dobbs pass intercepted by R.Harrison-52.18Should’ve thrown away after RB couldn’t release
    ALA2nd14:303rd5TENN 30J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Jennings51.84WR beat to spot? Throw slightly inside
    ALA2nd10:403rd8TENN 26J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Jennings162.60Throw high to left sideline
    ALA2nd1:093rd4TENN 38J.Dobbs pass incomplete to T.Byrd142.64Thrown way behind receiver – Tipped MOF?
    ALA3rd10:153rd14TENN 35J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Hurd22.46Dropped
    SCAR1st7:123rd21TENN 42J.Dobbs pass incomplete to T.Byrd82.14On target drop
    SCAR2nd13:453rd17TENN 14J.Dobbs pass intercepted by J.King133.12Hit as throwing
    SCAR2nd11:353rd9TENN 26J.Dobbs pass incomplete to E.Wolf42.39Off target inside-Miscommunication?
    SCAR2nd7:583rd13TENN 30J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Smith63.62Receiver stopped running inside
    SCAR3rd7:513rd10TENN 45J.Dobbs pass incomplete310.07Scramble and smartly thrown away
    SCAR4th14:093rd11TENN 15J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Croom113.15Bad decision-Route undercut
    TNTC2nd9:333rd6TNTC 43J.Dobbs pass incomplete to T.Byrd52.42Wide outside – Miscommunication? Bad outside break?
    KEN4th13:153rd4TENN 36J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Jennings155.73Off target out of bounds trying to make a play
    MIZ1st4:543rd1TENN 42J.Dobbs pass incomplete01.78Poor throw
    MIZ2nd12:073rd7MIZ 29J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Malone153.10Receiver fell down- throw out of bounds
    MIZ3rd8:513rd11TENN 24J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Smith102.78Drop
    MIZ3rd4:493rd4MIZ 35J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Jennings192.81High and out of bounds – Missed blown coverage
    VAN3rd7:463rdGVAN 7J.Dobbs pass incomplete to E.Wolf72.11Pass broken up at goal-line
    VAN4th12:063rd17VAN 19J.Dobbs pass incomplete to T.Byrd83.20short-hopped throw – bad route?
    NEB1st11:463rd11NEB 33J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Jennings323.25Under-thrown and hit defender in back
    NEB1st6:433rd14TENN 41J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Smith82.86Too high and over head
    NEB1st1:253rd4TENN 15J.Dobbs pass incomplete to A.Kamara121.95Little long but catchable and dropped
    NEB3rd5:583rd5NEB 28J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Malone343.67End zone throw out of bounds after roll-out
    NEB4th6:003rd13TENN 36J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Malone403.31Deep throw right side over head of receiver and out of bounds

