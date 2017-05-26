Hot Topics

    Former NFL GM Believes Dobbs Will Be Steelers No. 2 QB By Week 1

    By Dave Bryan May 26, 2017 at 12:46 pm


    After spending 17 years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their Director of Pro Scouting and ultimately their General Manager, one would think Mark Dominik should know a thing or two when it comes to scouting players. Dominick, who is currently an analyst for ESPN and a show host on SiriusXM NFL Radio, had some interesting comments about new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs during a Thursday episode of ‘Late Hits.’

    In short, Dominik was asked about the Steelers backup quarterback situation heading into the 2017 season and he said it’s in his belief that Dobbs will overtake Landry Jones for the No. 2 spot behind starter Ben Roethlisberger by the time Week 1 rolls around.

    “I think Josh Dobbs beats him [Jones] out already this year and become the No. 2 this year for the Pittsburgh Steelers and I think Josh Dobbs becomes, possibly, the heir apparent,” Dominik said. “I just really think that if Josh Dobbs is fully dialed-in to the NFL and devotes himself in the way that I think he will – I personally think he will – from a cerebral standpoint and from an arm talent standpoint, he can do it.

    “There’s a reason why they [Pittsburgh] took him in the fourth-round and sure, is that late, and if he was really that good, why didn’t they take him in the first or second? I don’t know, but the fact is, I thought Josh Dobbs could have been a second-round-type of quarterback because of his skill set, because of who he is, because of his arm talent and because I think once he’s – I mean, this guy was a rocket scientist.”

    So, is that a bold prediction? I certainly think so and especially being as Dominik thinks Dobbs can overtake Jones by the start of the regular season. Let’s face it, while Jones certainly isn’t the future, he still has some experience and like it or not, the Steelers likely trust him to be Roethlisberger’s backup at least a little while longer and potentially through the entire 2017 season at the very least.


    Dominik talked a little about Jones at the beginning of the interview and addressed the Steelers signing him to a two-year contract extension at the start of free agency this past March.

    “The reason that Landry Jones got the contract that he did, he’s a phenomenal person,” Dominik said. “Like, he’s a really good locker room guy.”

    It’s hard to imagine that the Steelers only gave Jones a two-year contract because they think he’s a great locker room guy. However, the Steelers had to do something ahead of the draft being as they were unsure if they would eventually get another quarterback they liked during the 2017 NFL Draft. They obviously weren’t enamored with Zach Mettenberger as he was jettisoned almost immediately after they selected Dobbs in the fourth-round.

    After thoroughly examining Dobbs’ play at Tennessee following the Steelers selecting him, I like him more than I did going into the draft and I do believe he can develop into a better player than Jones currently is. With that said, I think it’s going to take some time for that to happen and at least one full year.

    Dobbs should get plenty of playing time during the preseason and it will definitely be fun to see what kind of strides he makes during those games. Can he ultimately outplay Jones between now and the start of the regular season and overtake him on the quarterback depth chart? Time will tell, but it’s obvious that Dominik believes he can.

    “I spent a lot of time trying to figure out who Josh Dobbs was just for myself, but also for the draft process to be able to talk about him and talking through him and around him, I’m pretty confident he really loves ball and wants to play ball,” Dominik said. “And if he does that, he’ll figure this offense out with Todd Haley and I think he’ll be a very exciting player to watch. So, as much as your concern is fair because you’re worried Ben’s going to get knocked down, I think Josh Dobbs is your No. 2 quarterback when it gets to the regular season.”

    • stan

      Week 1 seems unlikely because Dobbs still looks a little raw to me, but yeah, I feel strongly that he will have a very strong chance to supplant Landry at some point during the year.

    • WreckIess

      I wish. If we get another 4 pick performance from Landry in the preseason maybe it’ll happen even sooner.

    • Dave

      Have to agree with you Stan, week one is quite unlikely as Jones is a serviceable backup who already knows the offense. What excites me about Dobbs is his upside. He’s mobile, he’s very intelligent, and his accuracy showed much improvement in the 2nd half of last year. Potentially he could be something special given the mentors and coaches he has helping him.

    • RickM

      Well he immediately drafted Josh Freeman at #17 when he became Tampa Bay G.M., so he certainly knows his QB’s lol. That said, I hope he’s right on Dobbs.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Future hof’er there, book it.

    • Boots

      That was my thought exactly

    • Steve Johnson

      Week #16 last January, the Steelers played Cleveland in Pittsburgh. I thought Landry Jones played the best game of his career. The kid has gotten better and better with game experience. I think Dobbs will have to do something special to unseat Jones as the #2 in 2017.

    • Jacob

      I don’t get the whole “he is smart because he is a rocket scientist” thing. Yeah it was complicated in the 1960’s but is it now? And will being smart enough to build a rocket mean you can read NFL defenses? It’s apples and oranges.

      Maybe he will be the next franchise QB, but his science degree isn’t going to be what gets him there. SMH

    • mem359

      Sometimes the difference between an NFL and a college QB is how quickly they can read the field.
      A rocket scientist can get away with slow, patient thinking, if they are able to deal with difficult concepts that others can’t. As you say, apples and oranges.

    • Rusted Out

      Wow… That is the most profoundly stupid thing I’ve ever heard. I’ve got news for you son. You are never going to understand most things. Life is going to be hard for you.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      If that’s the case, we’ll be paying $2 million for a 3rd string QB

    • Rusted Out

      You don’t get that being intelligent, and obtaining a degree in any discipline can help you in other areas of life??? Like reading a defense perhaps???

    • It’s a very difficult major, and very time consuming. I think it’s more about the fact that he was juggling that field of study at school (which he finished early like a year early I believe) and playing ball…now he can focus on just football. It’s true for all the student athletes, but the program he was in is much more difficult and time consuming than most other programs and to have to be a successful college QB at a top level school on top of it isn’t easy….I’m sure he missed out on a lot more film study he could have otherwise put in if his major was for example physical therapy. Not saying he will be great…maybe, maybe not, but he will be able to dedicate a lot more of his time to the game of football than he ever did at Tenn.

    • Based on his game tape, physical talents, brains, and character–and the fact the team seemed so interested in QB prospects–I had thought the Steelers would draft Dobbs in the third round and Conner in the fourth. They did it visa-versa, so I can hardly complain. Even so, I WISH they would have drafted a true ‘move’ TE with great hands, agility, and 4-6 or better speed as a serious threat up the seams. I would have gladly seen them draft George Kittle or Leggett in the 4th, while they wouldn’t exactly fit this bill but each have good strengths, but I’ll cross my fingers and hope re Dobbs’ eventual ceiling.

    • stan

      If that was the best game of his career, then Dobbs will actually have the #2 job in week one. He barely beat an awful, beat up team, in overtime, and he didn’t look good doing it. The Brownies dropped two INT’s in his first three throws and he did throw another ugly INT later. Landry is nothing more than an adequate back-up at his best. The only question is whether Dobbs will pass him sooner or later.

    • Jones

      Didn’t realize they had simplified the laws of physics so much since the ’60’s! Thanks for the update! Can you imagine if we were still living in the days when things like gravity & inertia were related to mass?! Wait…

    • Jones

      Looked good relieving Vick in that AZ game, though.

    • stan

      I see where your point. We don’t even know if he got good grades, and its not like Tennessee is known as a good school. Also, while its nice to know he’s not a lunkhead, that doesn’t necessarily mean he mentally has what it takes to win in the NFL.

    • stan

      That’s true. He’s had a couple of flashes of decent play. The Browns game wasn’t one to write home about though.

    • steelburg

      I think your missing the point when people reference how smart he is. IMO it is being brought up to show that he is able to learn and pick up on things quickly due to how smart he is. Take Dobbs a guy who has a high capacity to learn and who didn’t have a QB coach in college, and add guys he can learn from. People like Big Ben who is a HOF QB, Todd Haley one of the better offensive coordinators in the NFL, and Randy Fichtner a actually NFL QB coach. If it all works out they are hoping for a really smart QB who may not have the elite physical traits but if he combines his smarts with the traits he does have maybe just maybe he can resemble a Peyton Manning with added running ability. I think that is the hope when people look at Dobbs and his potential. People are predicting that he will be able to take all of his book smarts and apply it to learning the game of football.