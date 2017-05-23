Hot Topics

    Fowler: Sean Davis Had Shoulder Surgery

    By Alex Kozora May 23, 2017 at 05:23 pm


    Sean Davis reportedly recently underwent shoulder surgery, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who tweeted this out moments ago.

    The good news is that Davis is expected to be ready for camp, as Fowler indicates. And as a second year player, missing some of the spring work isn’t the worst thing in the world. However, it is not clear when the surgery happened and how long he’s expected to be out for.


    Davis started eight games last season, finishing the regular season with 65 tackles and one interception. He missed parts of his rookie season with a lower back injury.

    When healthy, he’ll start at strong safety opposite Mike Mitchell. It’s a big season for Davis and the Steelers are counting on him to make impact, splash plays.

    Update: Davis was spotted going through drills today. May still be held out of team work but to reiterate, the surgery doesn’t sound serious and there has been some time elapsed since it happened.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Matt Manzo

      Hopefully it’s not a big deal! I’d hate for him to have to limp through the this pre season.

    • John Noh

      Alex, is Golson in camp or is his still considered PUP?

    • Alex Kozora

      In camp. Not PUP. That only applies to training camp and the first half of the season. He is healthy and on the active roster.

    • SteelersDepot

      you can spot him in the video above

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Didn’t he hurt himself in the AFC championship game?

    • Robert E Lil

      What’s the depth at that position?