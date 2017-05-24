Hot Topics

    Jack Ham Becomes Spokesperson For Medical Marijuana Company

    By Matthew Marczi May 24, 2017 at 11:45 am


    You may recall that back in November I wrote an article in which Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster, who is also the team’s player representative for the players’ union, spoke to USA Today in an effort to advocate for a greater exploration of the use of marijuana as an alternative to other painkilling options.

    He is no longer the only Steeler to come out publicly in favor of this practice, though you’ll have to go back a couple of decades. According to The Tribune-Democrat, former Steeler and four-time Super Bowl champion Jack Ham has recently agreed to become a spokesman for a Pennsylvania company looking to grow and dispense marijuana for therapeutic need.

    As the article notes, Pennsylvania adopted a medical marijuana program a little over a year ago, though it has restrictions as to who can qualify based on the nature of their condition, and individuals are not permitted to smoke the marijuana.

    The company, AGRIMED Industries, hired Ham as a spokesman as well as a consultant. And their spokesman makes clear that this is about health, and not drug use. “I’m not talking about people getting high, doing recreational drugs,” he said.

    “This is about medicine and giving patients an alternative option to manage their pain and other medical complications that arise from cancer treatment, and other problems”, which, as he notes, was not an option that he had during his playing career.


    “I didn’t have any alternatives to consider during that period of time”, he reflected. “The medication was almost as bad as the initial surgery on my foot. It didn’t bring me the relief I really wanted. I can see myself down the road here–yes, without question–taking medical marijuana for any kind of pain situation I have as I go further in life”.

    While marijuana is still deemed a Schedule 1 drug on the federal level, the majority of states and US territories have legalized the drug on the state level in some form or fashion, with Pennsylvania, of course, being one of them. Only a handful have done so for recreational purposes.

    There has been a dramatic shift in attitude toward the drug on the public level, but the shift within government and in other areas of authority has been more gradual. It is unlikely that the league, for example, will do anything dramatic unless the federal government does, and new Attorney General Jeff Sessions has already reversed course from his successor in seeking to “charge and pursue the most serious, readily provable offenses” committed.

    We are entering an interesting phase of the public discourse on the use of marijuana, during which public opinion is increasingly more supportive, while the federal government is hinting as reasserting a more hardline approach. What role might public advocates such as professional athletes play in shaping that discussion?

    • Steelers12

      I dont smoke or drink but i see no problem legalizing Marijuana as long as alcohol is legal. We all know Marijuana Will become legal once the government finds a way of maximizing it to their advantage just like daily fantasy

    • pittsburghjoe

      Yes there is medical benefit, but let’s face it, the truth is that a large population that just wants to smoke weed and this is their opportunity to do so. The intent is medical treatment not recreation.

    • Jones

      For medicinal purposes, the side effects can’t be much worse than some pain medications that can wreck your kidneys and other organs. For recreational use, as long as it’s prohibited by the League, I don’t want to see it share a headline with the Steelers or any of their players anymore. Sick of it…

    • Jonny Panic

      And people like to pick up a six pack after work and drink it. Tax it and regulate it and put that money towards schools and treatment.

    • JNick

      A 2013 study found the pill of marijuana, marinol to be more effective in pain reduction than smoking marijuana. There are absolute benefits but as you clearly pointed about, there are alot of people that just want to validate or vindicate their weed smoking.

    • Spencer Krick

      As someone who has chronic nerve pain, sometimes it’s the only way I can get decent sleep.

    • Spencer Krick

      I can attest to eddible/pill form being the best way to go when it comes to pain management.

    • Jeff McNeill

      I have a very arthritic knee, a total hip replacement, and a digestive disorder called gastroparesis(it is a slow emptying stomach. I smoked pot from the mid 80s till 1999. At one time I said that it does not help with pain. I have smoked it some since my gastroparesis and it helps a lot with my symptoms from that. The surprise was how much it helps with my extreme pain. That is just smoking it if they do the proper research and get it to a pill or serum form I bet it would be very beneficial.