    Rapoport: Don’t Expect To See Le’Veon Bell On Field Soon

    By Dave Bryan May 31, 2017 at 04:09 pm


    While not overly surprising, there hasn’t been much talk about contract negotiations with Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell as the team starts to wind down their second week of OTA practices. On Wednesday, however, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that it won’t be surprising if Bell fails to participate in any of the OTA or mediator minicamp practices this year.

    Rapoport isn’t exactly breaking a lot of news with his latest report because even if Bell had already signed his franchise tag offer, he still likely wouldn’t be on the field practicing due to him still rehabbing from offseason groin surgery.

    After the Steelers first OTA practice a week ago Tuesday, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger let it be known that he wished Bell would at least show up for OTAs even though it was likely he couldn’t participate in the practices because of his health.

    “I’m not worried about the chemistry, but I wish he’d be here just because he’s one of the pieces to our puzzle,” Roethlisberger said over a week ago about Bell not being present for the start of OTAs. “I know he can’t participate because I don’t think he’s 100 percent healthy, but it would be nice to see him here just in terms of the chemistry and learning and just being a part of this process. But obviously, it’s up to him.”

    So, will Bell show up for the Steelers final week of OTAs? It’s really doubtful at this point and as for the team’s maditory minicamp, don’t hold your breath that he’ll be on hand to watch those practices, either.


    As I have noted several times over the course of the last few months, the Steelers have until July 15 to get Bell signed to a new long-term contract being as they issued him the franchise tag earlier in the offseason. That tag amount of $12.12 million was likely the average yearly value starting point as far as negotiations go. According to Rapoport, the Steelers have already engaged in some negotiations with Bell and his agent Adisa Bakari.

    Deadlines usually spur action so it will be a bit of a surprise if Bell has a new deal in place several days ahead of July 15. Even if that’s the case, there’s still currently no reason to think that Bell won’t be signed long-term by the time the deadline ends.

    “For the Steelers and Bell, neither side seems particularly worried about it,” Rapoport reports.

    • WreckIess

      He would be dumb to show up before they can get a deal done with him. You risk getting injured learning the basics of an offense you already know.

    • VaDave

      It’s my understanding they usually have insurance for injury. I think the main issue at this juncture is, why work when you aren’t getting paid?

    • WreckIess

      There’s some along those lines, but he can kiss that big long term contract goodbye. He’s better off staying away until he has some security.

    • Jimbo

      sure doesnt help the new guys being a no show.

    • NinjaMountie

      I don’t know. I guess if fans are going to get upset over Ben talking about retirement they should get a little annoyed at Bell for ignoring the team. Granted he can’t practice but you have to figure this has got to be at least as distracting as Ben answering a question or two.
      I’m not worried about either, myself.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      he is starting to really irk me. he would be the highest paid rb in the league at 8.1 million. but no he is being greedy and walks more than 12. i dont care how good he is. he isnt worth more than 9.5 mill. over 9.5 he will severely impact our ability to sign people in the next few years.

    • NinjaMountie

      I don’t like the idea of paying him that much, either. We’ll see, though, where they end up.

    • Chris92021

      As long as 26 is out there on Sept. 10, 2017 and every game the Steelers play to Feb. 4, 2018, I don’t care if he’s not out there right now during gym shorts week.

    • will

      “Imma need 15”