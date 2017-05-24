Report: Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt Currently Sidelined Due To Hand Surgery

The Pittsburgh Steelers held their second OTA practice of the 2017 offseason on Wednesday and after it concluded, we found out that another defensive starter is currently slowed following a previous surgery.

Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt had surgery on his hand and is not practicing, a source said. Not likely to affect him in regular season. — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) May 24, 2017

According to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt had surgery on his hand and is not yet practicing. While Tuitt might be sidelined for a while, his injury is not expected to affect him during the reguklar season, per Bouchette’s source.





Tuitt, who is now entering the final year of his rookie contract, registered 37 total tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles in the 14 games that he played in last season. The Notre Dame product missed one game last season due to a knee injury.

Tuitt now makes the second Steelers defensive starter who is starting the teams annual OTA practices not fully healthy as it was reported late Tuesday afternoon that safety Sean Davis is also currently rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery. Like Tuitt, Davis is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season and potentially sooner.