    Sammie Coates: Hand Injury ‘Broke Me Down’ Mentally

    By Matthew Marczi May 31, 2017 at 11:00 am


    One of the most mysterious phenomena surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason was whether or not third-year wide receiver Sammie Coates had actually gotten his injured hand operated on this offseason.

    It was initially reported that he did, but weeks later the player himself seemed to contradict that point by responding to people on Twitter to say that he had groin surgery. Still, Bob Labriola, via the team’s website, in multiple articles and video segments continued to claim that he had his hand operated upon, which continued to fuel uncertainty.

    Coates answered the question for everyone yesterday after he showed his injured hand to reporters, revealing a fairly mangled index finger on his left hand, his ring finger bent as well. “It’s good now”, though, Coates told reporters.

    This is an obviously important point when you consider what it being not-good last season meant. The former third-round pick was off to something like a tear through the first five games of his first season as a meaningful contributor, compiling over 400 yards and a pair of touchdowns while showing weekly improvement.

    Yet he hardly caught a pass—in fact, hardly played on offense—after those first five games, and when he did, the Steelers tried too often to simply feed him deep passes, believing it would be easier to catch with a busted hand. But that made his targets inherently lower-percentage opportunities, in addition to making it more predictable to defend him.


    Surgically repaired or not, it is imperative for Coates’ sake that his hand is indeed “good now”, as his future with the team could be in jeopardy otherwise, he told Joe Rutter. Right now he is working on “just getting the strength back”, saying that he “wanted to let it heal naturally”.

    The third-year wideout conceded that the whole ordeal “broke me down” mentally. “I started out so hot, and then I wasn’t the same player anymore”, he admitted. “At the end of the day, you can’t let that happen to yourself”.

    And he certainly can’t afford to allow that continue this year, not with the added competition for his role in the offense. Martavis Bryant is back from suspension, JuJu Smith-Schuster is now in the mix as a second-rounder, and Justin Hunter was also brought in for competition.

    “You have to be able to not let it get in your head”, he said of his mental tanking after the injury. “When you have one bad game, it becomes a domino effect, and you let it go into the next game and the next game. I started thinking more about my finger than playing football”.

    He knows where he stands now, however, and he knows where he stood, and how far he has to climb to get back to that spot. “I can’t look at those [first five] games because they’ve passed”, he said. He is starting out fresh in 2017, in his third year, with a much deeper receiving corps around him, and he is ready to re-earn his roster spot and role.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Conserv_58

      I told ya’s that Sammy was hearing voices in his head. He’s admitting that he was a whiner and didn’t have the mental capacity to play with and through pain.

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Sarcasm?

    • falconsaftey43

      Um, that’s not what he said at all. He wasn’t whining about it or saying he couldn’t handle the pain. He said it got in his head and it affected him mentally. He played the whole season with it, even showing well on special teams. He toughed it out, just got the yips when it came to catching the ball, which is pretty understandable when you look at those fingers. Reasonable that he let it get into his head that he couldn’t catch as well or for him to try to change how he was catching because of the injury.

    • Mark

      Oh boy, Limus Coates, Sammie Sweed all over again. Once that gets in your head as a WR, it’s basically a wrap.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      If Sammy’s fingers are truly healed and good to go, the Steelers can simply employ him as a true deep threat (which was his bread and butter in college), thereby simplifying his role. We already know what Brown and Bryant can do, while Eli and JuJu will battle for reps out of the slot. Ben can just tell Coates to get the sideline against the opponent’s third or fourth corner.

    • JNick

      Limes had no consistency, no mental take and just flopped right out of the gate. Coates was hit with a physical obstacle and it messed with his mental toughness. It’s hard to say how guys will respond to it but at least he is acknowledging what happened and trying to move on from it.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      JNick –

      You make a good point. One that we should all remember going forward.

      Sammie Coates was a good draft pick (I’m talking talent choice, not position choice). When he was healthy he produced well, right out of the gate. He had (imo) the worst physical injury a receiver can get (broken fingers).

      This has nothing to do with mental toughness. It was a physically crippling injury. If anything he showed mental toughness by trying to play anyway rather than take the rest of year off. Of course the injury broke him down. But he didn’t quit. THAT is the important part.

    • I’m guessing, of course, but my gut feeling isn’t good. To me it sounds as if “still getting my strength back” and “want to let it heal naturally” means it hasn’t fully healed and it hasn’t regained its strength. Plus I’m concerned by his use of the term “naturally” as opposed to what? “Unnaturally, with medical assistance, or surgically”? I assume the team’s doctors [or outside consultants] told Sammie that something about the break[s] made it inadvisable or impossible to surgically repair to normal. If so, that’s a darned shame! At this point, I wonder if Hunter might not be insurance as much for Sammie’s fingers as we was for MB’s reinstatement. Question, could Sammie go to injured reserve or the practice squad if his hand doesn’t recover?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Please compare the numbers.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      He can do it all but needs to simply focus on 1 thing.

      Focus on the football until it is secure in your hands. Done.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      From the outsiders perspective, it really seems like the Steelers mishandled this situation. I’m of the mindset that this may have essentially changed the trajectory of this player indefinitely.

    • Steeldog22

      I think “fairly mangled” is overstating it.

    • Matthew Marczi

      He does technically have practice squad eligibility (as does Bryant), but I would be incredibly surprised if he would make it there, given that he has actually produced in-game.

    • walter

      I understand letting it heal naturally but only up to a point. If you break a bone you need to set it! Whether you can do it yourself, or need medical assistance, that bone need to be set or it will heal crooked. So in this modern age especially a man with complete coverage and fully insured, I dont understand why his finger wasnt set. Its too late now its already healed. Now its crooked. Did he refuse treatment because he was a team player and they needed him on the field? well he should have had it set, put in a splint or cast and tried to play that way but to not set that finger is not very smart. I wonder if he was worried about his job and the Steelers forced him to play without setting the broken finger? I kinda doubt it. Maybe it was a macho thing he was trying to prove to the team. Young men do stupid things. I can understand that. But I wonder what really happened.

    • walter

      Its not that bad but it is crooked. It could heal crooked and be fine but Im wondering why it wasnt set in the first place.

    • walter

      It sounds like he refused surgery.

    • thomas hmmmm

      We know at the team has in AB and MB but this guy is the real wild card on offense. If he returns to his early season form then the O will be truly unstoppable.
      No one will remember Greene either and what he could have brought because Sammy will be the man replacing his production.

    • thomas hmmmm

      They always rebreak them and set them but that starts the healing process over.

    • Big White

      Yeah that’s a bummer for him last year. Speed and size don’t mean squat if you can’t catch the football. Add a little polish to his game this summer and he’ll be fun to watch again. Motivated.

    • Jones

      What Sammie said: “My fingers were hurt and I let it shake my confidence”
      What Sammie said per Conserve_58: “I’m paranoid schizophrenic and cry when I get a hangnail”
      What are you even reading, dude?

    • Michael Conrad

      I guess he left himself another out . They are getting better now . We will see. Does he blame his fingers for not tracking the ball. Was he only able to put his hands a certain way to catch. Did he think to be 100 percent he needed an operation or not. I’m pulling for you Sammie as you have the speed to be a good player.

      Wow. I just think of all the Steelers who have been hurt and need operations which were delayed or not done and have to wonder what goes on. Bell was hurt but went into a playoff game. Dupree and Golston in his first year and a few more . Davis and Mitchell. I don’t know if this is next man up stinks so you have to play or what but someone is setting these guys up to play hurt.

    • walter

      I had an old broken bone repaired and they decided to saw the bone instead of re-breaking it. But why not set the bone the first time?

    • walter

      I guess playing hurt is part of the game. But a bent and broken finger should have been set. But I guess he thought the team needed him and he thought he could still play

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Not even close to my read. Have you ever tried catching a 90 MPH fastball with a torn tendon in your finger? In essence that’s what he was doing. He was a stud on coverage units also.

    • Aj Gentile

      You might want to work on reading comprehension skills