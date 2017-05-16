Steelers Officially Sign Tryout Players, Release Two

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally announced the signings of their two tryout players, announcing the contracts of TE Phazahn Odom and LB Matt Galambos. The team released TE Ryan Malleck and CB Devonte Johnson in corresponding moves.

We have signed LB Matt Galambos and TE Phazahn Odom, and released CB Devonte Johnson and TE Ryan Malleck to make room on the 90-man roster. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 16, 2017

Odom has intriguing size at 6’8 250 and the ability to make difficult catches in traffic. Galambos, from Pitt, led the Panthers in tackles last year but is a below average athlete who will have to excel on special teams in the preseason.





Odom will wear #87 while Galambos will sport #46.

Malleck and Johnson were both on futures contracts. They were released in order to get the roster back down to the league maximum of 90 players.

The Steelers have not announced any signing of QB Bart Houston, who tweeted he signed with the team earlier today. It’s unclear when, and if, that move becomes official.