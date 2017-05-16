Hot Topics

    Steelers Officially Sign Tryout Players, Release Two

    By Alex Kozora May 16, 2017 at 03:07 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have finally announced the signings of their two tryout players, announcing the contracts of TE Phazahn Odom and LB Matt Galambos. The team released TE Ryan Malleck and CB Devonte Johnson in corresponding moves.

    Odom has intriguing size at 6’8 250 and the ability to make difficult catches in traffic. Galambos, from Pitt, led the Panthers in tackles last year but is a below average athlete who will have to excel on special teams in the preseason.


    Odom will wear #87 while Galambos will sport #46.

    Malleck and Johnson were both on futures contracts. They were released in order to get the roster back down to the league maximum of 90 players.

    The Steelers have not announced any signing of QB Bart Houston, who tweeted he signed with the team earlier today. It’s unclear when, and if, that move becomes official.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Nice!

    • Chenz33

      Odom is intriguing. Former bball players always interest me.

    • AndyR34

      Churn!

    • Bill

      Odom…#87. Ode to Weegie Thompson. Decent Stiller on middling mid 80’s squads.

    • WreckIess

      I’ve never been too confident when it comes to these size projects. You might get a Villanueva, but most of the time you get a Wes Lyons.

    • steeltown

      Super Bowl!

    • capehouse

      Had a feeling Malleck would get cut over Orndoff.

    • dany

      I dunno man, if they get through 100 Lyons’ that cost nothing to the team and get one Villanueva, someone close to a franchise LT, I think it’s more than worth it

    • Craig M

      And if we don’t make a truly convincing run for it Ben just might hang up his cleats.

    • SilverSteel

      He looks very athletic for a tall TE. He needs 20 more lbs though and that is doable in 3 or 4 mths for a man with his length.

    • WreckIess

      Never said it wasn’t worth it. I’m just saying I’m not confident in him.

    • dany

      oh yeah, but who’s really confident in them other than themselves and perhaps their moms?