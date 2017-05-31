Hot Topics

    Steelers Release 2017 Training Camp Schedule

    By Dave Bryan May 31, 2017 at 10:18 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers released their 2017 training camp schedule on Wednesday and as anticipated, the team will report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Thursday, July 27.

    The team’s first official training camp practice this year will take place on Friday, July 28 and that of course will be open to the public. The first padded practice this year is expected to take place on July 30.

    The Steelers annual Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium is currently scheduled to take place on August 4 and the team will have another evening practice at Heinz Field on Sunday, August 6.

    The Steelers will break camp this year on August 19, one day before their second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons that will take place at Heinz Field.

    As usual, our very own Alex Kozora is scheduled to attend every one of the Steelers training camp practices this year and he’ll be posting recaps of what he observes every evening.


    Steelers 2017 Training Camp Schedule

    Day Date Practice Schedule
    Thurs. July 27 All players report by 4 p.m.
    Fri. July 28 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
    Sat. July 29 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
    Sun. July 30 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
    Mon. July 31 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
    Tues. Aug. 1 Players Day Off (No Practice)
    Wed. Aug. 2 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
    Thurs. Aug. 3 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
    Fri. Aug. 4 7 p.m. Latrobe Memorial Stadium (Open To Public)
    Sat. Aug. 5 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
    Sun. Aug. 6 Evening Practice at Heinz Field; Details TBA
    Mon. Aug. 7 Players Day Off (No Practice)
    Tues. Aug. 8 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
    Wed. Aug. 9 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
    Thurs. Aug. 10 Practice Not Open To Public
    Fri. Aug. 11 First Preseason Game at N.Y. Giants (7 p.m. KDKA-TV)
    Sat. Aug. 12 Players Day Off (No Practice)
    Sun. Aug. 13 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
    Mon. Aug. 14 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
    Tues. Aug. 15 Players Day Off (No Practice)
    Wed. Aug. 16 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
    Thurs. Aug. 17 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
    Fri. Aug. 18 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
    Sat. Aug. 19 Practice Not Open To Public
    Sun. Aug. 20 Second Preseason Game vs. Atlanta (4 p.m. KDKA-TV)

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Conserv_58

      I’ve already got my hotel reservations made. I will be arriving to Latrobe on Friday morning, August 4th, (the same day as the Friday Night practice Under The Lights at Latrobe Memorial Stadium). I will be leaving Latrobe on Wednesday, August 9th.

      I will be taking lots of photos and shooting videos. I will attempt to document my observations. I hope we don’t have any rain-outs or delays.

    • Alex Kozora

      Be sure to say hello at Latrobe!

    • Conserv_58

      Will you be sitting on the bleachers below the Chuck Noll observation booth? If you are then I would suggest that you wear a t-shirt with a Steelers Depot logo on it so that I could recognize you and where you’ll be sitting. I like to sit amongst the trees on the south end of the playing field nearest the stands. That way I’m not sitting in direct sunlight. It’s too hot for me to sit that long in direct sun. I’ll have my binoculars with me and I’ll scan the bleachers to see if I can see you.

    • Alex Kozora

      I will be in the bleachers. Just look for the guy taking notes, lol