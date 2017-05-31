Steelers Release 2017 Training Camp Schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their 2017 training camp schedule on Wednesday and as anticipated, the team will report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Thursday, July 27.

The team’s first official training camp practice this year will take place on Friday, July 28 and that of course will be open to the public. The first padded practice this year is expected to take place on July 30.

The Steelers annual Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium is currently scheduled to take place on August 4 and the team will have another evening practice at Heinz Field on Sunday, August 6.

The Steelers will break camp this year on August 19, one day before their second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons that will take place at Heinz Field.

As usual, our very own Alex Kozora is scheduled to attend every one of the Steelers training camp practices this year and he’ll be posting recaps of what he observes every evening.





Steelers 2017 Training Camp Schedule

Day Date Practice Schedule

Thurs. July 27 All players report by 4 p.m.

Fri. July 28 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sat. July 29 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sun. July 30 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Mon. July 31 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tues. Aug. 1 Players Day Off (No Practice)

Wed. Aug. 2 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Thurs. Aug. 3 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Fri. Aug. 4 7 p.m. Latrobe Memorial Stadium (Open To Public)

Sat. Aug. 5 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sun. Aug. 6 Evening Practice at Heinz Field; Details TBA

Mon. Aug. 7 Players Day Off (No Practice)

Tues. Aug. 8 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Wed. Aug. 9 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Thurs. Aug. 10 Practice Not Open To Public

Fri. Aug. 11 First Preseason Game at N.Y. Giants (7 p.m. KDKA-TV)

Sat. Aug. 12 Players Day Off (No Practice)

Sun. Aug. 13 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Mon. Aug. 14 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tues. Aug. 15 Players Day Off (No Practice)

Wed. Aug. 16 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Thurs. Aug. 17 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Fri. Aug. 18 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sat. Aug. 19 Practice Not Open To Public

Sun. Aug. 20 Second Preseason Game vs. Atlanta (4 p.m. KDKA-TV)