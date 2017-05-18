Hot Topics

    Steelers Release TE Ladarius Green With Failed Physical Designation

    By Dave Bryan May 18, 2017 at 02:04 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers made another big move on Thursday as tight end Ladarius Green was released after just one season with the team with a failed physical designation.


    Green, who signed a four-year, $20 million free agent contract last year early in the offseason, only played in six games last season due to ankle and concussion issues.

    After undergoing ankle surgery ahead of the start of the 2016 free agent signing period, Green was signed by the Steelers after spending his first four seasons in the league with the San Diego Chargers. The tight end ultimately opened the 2016 regular season on the Steelers Reserve/PUP list after missing all of training camp as well as the preseason.

    After Green was finally cleared to play, he caught 18 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown over a span of six games. However, a concussion that he suffered during the Steelers week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals resulted in him missing the rest of the regular season and all three playoff games.

    Green had suffered a few concussions during his career with the Chargers and reports surfaced after he had signed with the Steelers that he was still experiencing headaches related to those. With that said, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indicated several times that Green starting the regular season on the Reserve/PUP list was only related to him rehabbing his surgically repaired ankle.

    The Steelers appeared to be set to move forward with Green in 2017 and especially being as they chose to ignore the tight position during the 2017 NFL Draft. They have, however, since signed undrafted free agents Scott Orndoff and Phazahn Odom.

    With Green now gone the Steelers tight end depth chart only includes experienced players Jesse James, David Johnson and Xavier Grimble. Those three players combined to catch 57 passes last season with James leading the trio with 39 receptions.

    • Matthew Marczi

      In before the “I told you so”s.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Shocked we didn’t draft Kittle or Butt in the 4th round.

    • Crowned

      What does this mean money wise?

    • Jason Kelley

      Can Holba play TE, too?

    • Phil Brenneman II

      So….TJ Watt takes a season at TE while Harrison finishes out his career?

    • Matthew Marczi

      $3,562,500 dead money charge this year and that’s it. Net savings of $2,625,000.

    • Kevin Artis

      Shut the front door!! I’m not going to say “I told you so” . Lol.

    • T3xassteelers

      Wth???? Why didn’t we draft any TE then??? Are they that confident in James?

    • Rob

      I’m more surprised that they didn’t make a move to improve the position or at least shore it up if this was something they thought could have been a possibility down the line.

      As far as I know, Barnidge and Tamme are the only notable TE FA. Maybe a trade is on the way?

    • Luke Shabro

      I’m usually not a huge critic of Tomlin and Colbert but WTF?! If you had any inkling this was gonna be the case you couldn’t even draft Bucky Hodges in the 5th round? So frustrating

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Do you have that “Jesse James: Stock Soars” article in the works yet?

    • SeventhHeavan

      Wow…that just tells you how bad his concussion problems are..He’s probably going to retire.
      One of the worst signings in a while.

    • Kevin Artis

      James, Grimble, Johnson and the kid from the Panthers.

    • T3xassteelers

      Let’s be real here.. None of those guys are starters, save James who’s serviceable

    • T3xassteelers

      Apparently he failed his physical… Steelers probably expected him to pass it. My guess is they weren’t planning on releasing him during the draft and then this happened. Shame..

    • afrazier9

      But the geniuses were all over replacing the long dam snapper, but though nothing about the 20mill dollar investment they made in a already broken tightend

    • The Tony

      Hodges was drafted in the 6th round. Easily could have been traded up for

    • The Tony

      Well my 53 Man roster prediction just took a hit

    • Sam Scalleat

      It’s a shame for him, my guess is they didn’t expect this to happen. It also makes our TE depth even thinner. I wonder what the chances are they sign another veteran like Barnidge or Donnell now to add to the depth.

    • The Tony

      Does this increase the probability of carrying 7 WR?

    • The guy was like a scratched record. The song would be playing along fine, and then…….SKIP!

    • alevin16

      Maybe the Steelers are going to go back to 1995 when they ran 5 WR sets. They definitely have the WRs to do it now.

      Having said that, the team must really love Jesse James and Xavier Grimble.

    • Matthew Marczi

      I was actually planning a ‘stock sold’ for Green first, but that should be next.

    • Spencer Krick

      Hell of an opportunity for Odom.

    • Igmond

      Agreed. Perhaps a TE would have been nice instead of a QB that (hopefully) never plays a snap in 2017.

    • ThatGuy

      I figured as soon as it was announced he won’t be playing in the AFCG that he was going to be released but I didn’t think it would be months before camp.

    • blue

      Total waste of time and money.

      But as bad as it stinks for the Steelers…. I feel even worse for Ladarius Green.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Well, it would have to at least slightly. I might not bet on it, but he was an obvious roster lock if healthy and they’re not going to keep four tight ends just for the sake of it, so that’s one extra spot for another position, most likely.

    • Matthew Marczi

      I hope he does for his own sake.

    • SeventhHeavan

      Exactly, they could play. Just need to throw Grimble the ball. They might pick up a TE after cuts…

    • Matthew Marczi

      It figures that you are “ThatGuy”.

    • Matt

      come on people… he just failed a physical and the guy is good on the field… if they knew that he would be gone i’m sure they would’ve drafted a TE… good they have some guys who could block… Green was a terrible run blocker

    • Igmond

      So we will have a 2nd string TE starting, backed up by waiver wire players. Not what I expect from a Super Bowl contender.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Sign Gary barnidge now!

    • nato762

      Probably didnt expect it but have to think they think AB/MB/JJSS plus James and whomever is enough

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Cough. Shaheen cough.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Very good point. Not predicting anything (yet). But you couldn’t ask for a better opportunity.

    • Guest12

      Yea that’s a great idea, I mean we just cut a talented TE because of concussion issues, so let’s follow that up by signing another talented TE with concussion and other injury issues!!

    • T3xassteelers

      Yup.. *sigh*… Barnidge maybe?

    • StrengthOfVictory

      OK, three possible routes to go from here.

      1. Kick the tires on a few free agent tight ends. (Gary Barnidge?)
      2. Use the tight end committee approach with James, Grimble, Johnson, and maybe a standout UDFA.
      3. Use more 3-wide and 4-wide sets, and/or use multiple tight-end sets for (predominantly) blocking.

    • Chris92021

      Funny you say that since most long snappers tend to be tight ends.

    • The Tony

      Considering that we probably planned on having Green start this season, I’d say still pretty good

    • SeventhHeavan

      Can you imagine one of the AFC north teams picking him up and Green comes over the middle while Mitchell is closing in like a torpedo…bu bye!

    • NCSteel

      Who was it from the Depot that thought Grimble would be gone ?
      Alex ?
      He’ll be the starting TE before the years out.

    • Guest12

      No, concussion and injury issues with him as well

    • Matthew Marczi

      Even if not for the 53-man roster, there’s not a golden opportunity for either him or Orndoff to at least make the practice squad, and from there, who knows. Grimble made the jump last year.

    • Chris92021

      I would say definitely make a call to Barnidge. I am sure he’s got one more year of solid football left.

    • SeventhHeavan

      I agree 100%. Totally underrated

    • Michael Mosgrove

      The only issue barnidge has had is subpar qbs.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Is there any possible chance we re-sign him to a vet min deal later in the offseason? I just don’t get not drafting a TE. I hope Orndoff turns out too e a steal!

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Shaheen is gonna be a good TE, but he got way overdraft in my opinion. Him going at the 45th pick was very surprising to me.

      If he could’ve lasted to our 2nd round pick, then yes, he could’ve served a similar role as JuJu (big target over the middle seam) and ALSO filled the TE role. But I don’t think we should’ve traded up in the 2nd for him.

    • Guest12

      I actually really like X and he is the first one I thought of when I saw the report, X you the next man up, show em what you got son!

    • The Tony

      We would have had to draft Shaheen round 1 in order to get him. I am not sold on a guy that played in Ashland. The talent he was going up against just wasn’t there

    • Spencer Krick

      Forgot to include Orndoff, but it definitely goes for him too. Going to be a great camp battle!

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Barnidge?

    • Shawn S.

      When you don’t sign free agents very often because it doesn’t for your philosophy, you become​ bad at it.

    • Guest12

      Look up Barnidge injury history and see then if you still make a call to him.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Breaking: JJSS to gain 35+lbs. and move to TE! (unfortunately, I wish this were true)

    • Guest12

      Concussions and injury prone, no thanks

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      So glad we passed on drafting ANYONE in a draft full of TE talent.

    • Guest12

      They were most likely holding out hope that Green would pass the physical

    • Guest12

      Yes, I’m sure we will.

    • afrazier9

      Awesome right but we got a backup QB and a long snapper

    • Jeff Papiernik

      So they draft a WR as insurance for Bryant, and now he’s back. But they don’t draft a TE as insurance for Green, and now he’s gone. Sounds like they completely missed the mark in this draft.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Maybe this is why Bryant bulked up to 230

    • Matthew Marczi

      I don’t know, to me it sounds like we’re talking about a retirement situation here. The only reason he wasn’t playing at the end of last season was because of concussions, so you have to figure that is what triggered the failed physical. I hope for his own sake, assuming this is the case, that he calls it a career.

    • Guest12

      he just had sports hernia surgery in 2015 and missed time to injury last season AND is 32 years old, not something we need to explore.

    • LucasY59

      haha, would make the TEs that are bad at blocking look amazing compared to Martavis as a in-line blocker

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      4. Go back in time and draft a TE in the deepest TE draft in 10 years.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      How does this affect the cap situation? Do we save some money with this development? Maybe that gives us the flexibility to go pick up an extra free agent?

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Not just any backup QB, a third stringer

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Good point and I think you are correct. I was just hoping if it was a $$ saving move.

    • SouthernSteel

      Football is a ruff game…love how the Bengals hit that ended his career didn’t even draw a flag…

    • LucasY59

      Coates would be better, already heavier and a better blocker, I dont think they make any of the WRs switch positions, but dropping Green makes me think they will use more 3 and 4 WR sets (and some of the bigger guys up the seam in those formations could be even better than Green (more speed) but not quite as big of a target)

    • D.j. Reynolds

      True, but that’s what the other guys are for in my theory.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      And yet somehow Barnidge played in all 16 games in 2015 and all 16 games in 2016.

      And he posted 1000+ yards and 9 TD’s in 2015 playing under one of the worst offensive systems in the NFL.

    • Guest12

      I don’t believe the hype that JuJu was drafted for MB insurance. The team already knew on draft night what Bryant’s status will be for the season, they find this stuff out well before it’s released. Remember when they drafted Sammie Coates before Bryant was suspended and we were all wondering why, that’s because they knew about Bryant’s suspension before the media released the info. I think JuJu was insurance for Sammie and also for the slot position. Plus Ab is 28 turning 29 and with JuJu being only 20, he could be AB’s replacement in a few seasons

    • LucasY59

      of course it didnt those calls are usually made against the Steelers (not for them, kinda like hits on the QB)

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Would be nice, wouldn’t it?

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I agree. I was trying to be a little funny.

    • MattHat121

      Even if Colbert/Tomlin were hoping or assuming Green would pass physical, it was still a significant risk that he wouldn’t. Not addressing the position in draft or FA (yet) is irresponsible, or at least, shows bad judgment.

    • Don

    • JB Burgess

      I told you about Colbert and Co. Now you see it…

    • pittfan

      I thought grumble flashed pretty well last year. With green and outlaw ahead of him he didn’t get many snaps. JJ is pretty solid IMO too

    • Chris92021

      Wouldn’t hurt to see if he’s healthy now. If not, move on. I didn’t say sign him. I said call him!

    • afrazier9

      Can some one tell me why we cut a tightened and signed another dam running back. What is the obsession with WR, RB, and QB’s this year when we have crazy depth at those spots. SMH have we been smoking with Bryant who i still am holding out hope for. Maybe after he showed he gained wait they are maybe going to line him up at tightened

    • RickM

      Man you win some, you lose some. But this was a big loss the way it turned out. They were dead right in the evaluation of his potential ability – full marks for that. But wrong in ignoring all the concussion protocols. Oh well, move on and learn from it. But man it really hurts because a healthy Green could have helped this O so much in 2017. All the best to Ladarius, whatever he chooses to do.

    • george

      True I think Dobbs would have been there in the 5th and I would have much prefered a TE before a QB. But then again if they took Dobbs in the 5th they wouldn’t have Allen and I have a feeling that a couple years fom now Allen will be really good.

    • Milliken Steeler

      Wow! Bring in Barnidge to help out please?

    • NCSteel

      I’m not sure he’s all that but he has the size and he’s made a few good grabs, Jesse is certainly not the answer,
      X – Man may end up being a red-zone target.
      Geez, one things for sure,
      X isn’t going anywhere.

    • Matthew Marczi

      The interesting thing is that headed into the bye week, before Green came off the PUP, Grimble was actually being given the snaps in hurry-up situations. I believe he even played more total snaps than James did in the Patriots game. He started playing a bit more snaps after Green’s injury, but then he got hurt himself.

    • JT

      I hate the Browns even more for the Njoku trade now.

      But I hope Green gets well, for his sake.

    • NCSteel

      How about X – Man.
      Stock WAY up !!!

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      There was a reason why they elected to hold onto old man Gates over him.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Actually the Steelers only had 6 running backs on the roster, which is a low number for offseason practices. They often keep 5 just during the season including the practice squad. I just wrote an article yesterday speculating about them adding another running back.

    • Paul RK

      JuJu is know to be an excellent blocker, as is Bryant. They can help seal the corner on runs.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Well you can wish in one hand and crap in the other… and see which one gets filled up first.

    • T3xassteelers

      His name is gonna come up a lot, the TE market is thin

    • Joseph Shaw

      Next stop should be to court for the Chargers and Green not disclosing the concussion history. That just seems indefensible.

    • Guest12

      Last year alone he suffered a hip injury, a forearm injury, he aggravated a knee injury last year that was suffered a few seasons before, while he played through those injuries, the guy is 32 years old, going on 33, and is always getting hurt. Just don’t see them placing enough value on that.

    • Guest12

      And that’s why I asked, would you still call him

    • JT

      Nobody outside of the top 3, were a huge improvement over James. Except Shaheen, who I don’t think you wanted at #30.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Thank you Matt –

      This is the point that everyone is missing. They go and get back ups for all these other positions, because so-and-so “might” get hurt. And completely ignore the position of greatest injury likelihood.

      It is irresponsible to not dress that position in some way (either before or after the draft).

    • Paul RK

      it wasn’t a trade. he was signed as a FA. So the Chargers have no liability.

    • pittfan

      He must have shown the team enough with the given opportunity that they felt comfortable not going TE in the draft

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Larry Donnell is also out there I think (younger but not as good). Also, I have to believe someone will be available at roster cutdown or maybe even at June 1 cuts.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Gary Barnidge anyone?

    • Matthew Marczi

      I’m not sure really how many are actually missing the point. I wrote about it the day after the draft and most seemed to agree. But yeah, clearly it looks even worse now.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      What?! There were 10 tight ends in this draft better than James

    • Darth Blount 47

      “Ladarius Green released by the Steelers after failing physical. Goes down as their WORST signing in Free Agency, 4-years… 20 million. ”

      -Ed Bouchette.

      I guess the “Mr. Obvious” award today goes to Ed.

    • RickM

      The concussions were written about in the San Diego papers. I don’t begrudge the team gambling on Green, but they didn’t need the Chargers or Green to tell them about the protocols. They were public knowledge.

    • Aureliusness92

      We had the foresight to draft a LS to replace Warren, but failed to address this situation? Questionable decision making there….as if drafting a LS isn’t questionable in its own right.

    • JT

      That’s easy to say before any of them have taken a single NFL snap. No draft puts out that kind of talent at a position. They will do just fine with James and Juju.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      False. SO many better than James.

    • Paul RK

      he really only cost them 6 million – $4.75 million signing bonus and a salary of $1.25 million. The remaining dead money is $3,562,500 as they decided to take the full hit now and not spread it out over 2 years with a post-June designation.

    • Jason

      So many position switching ideas on this board that it’s tough to tell if you’re joking. I’m hoping so.

    • JT

      Look. I was all abroad the Njoku/Engram train round 1. Njoku was my pick in our contest. But I think none of them have a top tier ceiling, which is how I feel about James. Certainly you could argue depth is needed. But I doubt anybody else would unseat James day 1.

    • Paul RK

      unless they plan on using less TE’s in the receiving game seeing that they seem to have a plethora of WR’s now (especially bigger WRs).

    • barry foster

      I bet he would love to pay the browns back after how they did him.

    • Darth Blount 47

      “But yeah, clearly it looks even worse now.”

      That’s a good way of bringing in the “consumed in flames 747” in for as delicate a landing as possible, Matt. Lol.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      OK, OK. Enough freaking out now.

      Jesse James played decent last year. I sure hope he’s ready to be even better. He’s already as good or better as Heath in his last couple years (Heath was pretty slow, had no ability to get downfield, and his blocking was even deteriorating).

      JJ can hold the fort down till next year if neither he nor the others are ready to make a big jump.

    • Mike Lloyd

      Geez….if Holba was a priority because Warren wasn’t healthy; you have to wonder why no TE in the draft if they knew this was a possibility?
      I understand about Orndoff and Odom, nevertheless it’s a worthwhile question.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Actually a straight release is what prevents the hit from spreading out. Post-June release would push 2/3rds of the dead money into next year.

      Edit: sorry, I misunderstood. You have it right. They’re taking the full hit now with a straight release.

    • Zib Hammad

      Man! I haven’t live in W PA for years, but don’t remember Yinzers being so harsh! The guy’s promising pro career is over, and he may have repercussions down the road, how about just a little bit of sympathy

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      I get that you don’t want him. I get that you’re afraid of his injury history. But you’re trying to make a point that Barnidge is not going to be able to produce for the Steelers because of injury concerns, and that numbers are not supporting you…

      In the last 5 years, he has only missed 3 games. He played in all 16 games in 4 out of the last 5 seasons. Whatever injuries you’re talking about, Barnidge is playing through them and playing well.

      Some guys are just “tougher” than others. And in my opinion Barnidge is one of them.

    • Joe Strohs

      Damaged goods from Day1.

    • Grant Humphrey

      TAKE THE CHARGERS TO COURT FOR THIS CRAP

    • John Pennington

      This is the best and smartest move the team could could make. Green is one hit away for being d look done for the season so it’s time to move away from players getting paid and under achieving.This is no big loss but the beginning of a new day when your done your done and no matter if your are vet when it’s over it’s over no more waste of money on under achieving players to lift weights.

    • Paul RK

      like I said… they chose to take the full hit now…

    • barry foster

      Lol you see why they held on to a aging Antonio gates

    • Darth Blount 47

      I went back and looked at previous TE draft classes. And even with the razor-sharp ability of hindsight, this particular class this year on depth and talent, appears to be completely generational. As in… we won’t likely see another for 20 years.

    • Aureliusness92

      I certainly hope that is the case.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      How about Green being honest with us about his concussion history BEFORE we signed him?

    • Paul RK

      why ? how ? it wasn’t a trade….

    • Joseph Shaw

      I didn’t realize that. I thought there was a narrative that the Steelers were unaware of the concussion history when they signed him–that the report they got from the Chargers was only about the ankle injury. If that was on the Steelers, and they didn’t do the due diligence…well, buyer beware, I guess.

    • Paul RK

      Jesse James was a decent starter during the many games that Green. He is now going into his 3rd season and should be even better.

      so JuJu was in fact the one available worth the pick, because he can be in fact the TE PIT needs

    • Chris92021

      Yes, I would.

    • Paul RK

      JuJu is no TE. But that doesn’t prevent the team from using him over the middle on routes that a TE might run.

    • Paul RK

      I bet you were also criticizing the LS in the 6th…… (before today…)

    • RickM

      And the court will say it was public knowledge that he was in at least 3 concussion protocols (and likely 4) in the space of 9 months. We move on from this, but I’m sure the Steelers were well aware of the league-registered protocols. If they chose to believe a different story from Green, that’s on us.

    • Darth Blount 47

      AHAHAHA! I was waiting for this! I hate to even think how great it would be to have Shaheen right about now…

    • Darth Blount 47

      Ha! You sound just like Colbert. As if trading is like a “naughty” word.

    • Paul RK

      maybe Shazier can play TE…. LOL 😉

    • Iulo

      of course… I know he cant play TE nor is he..
      but you got it rigth…. he will play that role

    • Darth Blount 47

      Too late to designate a Post-June 1st, huh? S M F H.

    • Denny

      My dream draft scenario was getting Njoku in Rnd 1. Cleveland traded in a got him at 29. I know that doesn’t mean the Steelers would have taken him if he were there at 30 but it made things extra interesting for me until that happened.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Maybe/probably he was! I think we signed him anyway. Its not like his concussion history in the NFL was hidden or private.

    • Jones

      Warren failed his physical, too…

    • LucasY59

      not a lot of FAs to go after (maybe after cuts?) I think there is some dead $ cost, but also some cap savings (have no idea what the actual #s are though)

    • Trey

      I foresee a trade coming in the Steelers future real soon. Hell I’ll just go out and sign G. Barnidge for a 1 year deal and bring back D. Williams for 1 year deal as well. Both are reliable and will fix any potential holes we might have for the moment. I rather have D. William than K. Davis any day.

    • Denny

      Probably no need to since cap is not so tight this year.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I loved Hodges. I really was hoping we’d grab him with a late pick.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      More like deliberate, and not too late. We have ample cap room. So, take the hit now and don’t push it down the road.

    • Darth Blount 47

      We still have to throw cash at Tuitt and Villy. But yeah, that 5 mill would have been real nice around, say, FA time. SMFH.

    • RickM

      Yes I think your “buyer beware” is the right phrase. None of us know what the Steelers thought about the concussion issue – whether they gambled on it or whether Green convinced them otherwise. But yes, the public record is out there including the violent hit on You Tube from Brandon Browner that seems to have started Green’s unfortunate pattern of concussion symptoms. Tough luck for Green and of course our team.

    • 2020_Vision

      With the wide receivers the Steelers have, I think J.J. and Grimble will be more than adequate.

    • LucasY59

      he will make the roster now, but I highly doubt he is going to be the #1 TE (if he is then the TE group is BAD)

    • Darth Blount 47

      We’re taking a much bigger dead money hit by just outright cutting him (3.562) rather than if we would have done it months ago like I proposed ad nauseum, and designated him a June 1 (1.187)

    • Joseph Shaw

      I’ve thought for some time that Green should retire, period. He seems to be in that stage where it doesn’t take much for a recurrence. Hope he does the wise thing.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I wasn’t necessarily talking about a FA tight end. Maybe another position like ILB.

    • Luke

      And the Steelers drafted a QB who will never start a game for the team over Jordan Legget. Awesome.

    • Darth Blount 47

    • D.j. Reynolds

      June 1 pushes much of the hit into next year with some this year. The aggregate cap hit is the same either way, right? So, why wouldn’t you want it off the books by the end of the 2017 season? Its not like we have cap problems this year.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      I think we would’ve drafted Njoku at 1.30 and then Willis or Rivers at 2.30.

      Njoku was probably higher on our board than Watt (as far as pure BPA). Colbert/Tomlin showed interest in him pre-draft. He checked off all the boxes. He can block + run + catch. He would’ve provided a better weapon for Ben than JuJu and filled a bigger positional need.

      And we still could’ve gotten a really good edge guy in the 2nd round.

    • JohnnyFootball

      Easily the biggest failure of Colbert and Co in recent memory. This guy has a long, documented history of injuries and not being able to stay on the field in SD. How are you not EXTRA careful about his medicals?? It almost seems impossible. This is incompetence at the highest level. What a colossal waste of cap space and cash.

    • Darth Blount 47

      He cost them much more than that when you include… “pain and suffering and missed draft opportunities.”

    • Paul RK

      D Williams would only be the #3 RB. He would have to be willing to sign for the vet minimum.

      Barnidge could be interesting on a short term deal but I expect someone else will offer him more than we would. The main attraction we could offer him would be a shot at the Super Bowl.

    • Can Sammie Coates be a ‘move’ TE offering exactly what Green did and more?

    • Sam Clonch

      Woooo…
      1) Juju pick makes a ton more sense (as does Holba)
      2) Salary cap implications?

    • Guest12

      Ok, first, my apologizes, it is Jordan Cameron that has the concussion issues, however, Gary B has only had 1 good season in his career. He has a total of 2200 yards and 1043 of that came in one season. He averages 375 yards per season and 2 TD’s per season, for his career . Last season JJ started only 12 games (Green started in 6 games last year) and had 1 more TD than Gary and if you were to give JJ the same amount of catches that Gary had, based on YPC for JJ, he would of only had about 130 yards less and he is only 22 as apposed to Gary turning 32 this year. I would much rather see what kind of improvements JJ will make instead of another year where we are taking opportunities away from him.

    • Paul RK

      we just have to change the game plan to less TE and more slot-WR. That is the role that Green provided anyway.

    • Guest12

      I actually had the wrong guy, Jordan Cameron has the concussion issues, not Gary, my bad

    • Paul RK

      Green was a receiving TE and not a blocking TE anyway. a few of our WR’s can fill that role.

    • Denny

    • Darth Blount 47

      Yeah, because it’s impossible to find a competent guy to be able to snap the ball, NOT in the draft…

      Holba has never played a down yet. He could be all sizzle and no steak. I’m hoping now he’s the best LS in the history of the freakin’ NFL, though.

    • SteelerMike

      Not that much of a surprise given his concussion history. I thought Green would last one more injury riddled season before being cut next offseason. It’s a shame because we saw how effective he could be in this offense and I wish Green good luck with his health, but I think the team is better off releasing him now because this was really inevitable in my mind. He just could not be considered reliable. While JuJu does not play TE obviously, I tend to think he was drafted in part to replace some of the receiving production they hoped to get from Green.

    • Paul RK

      Holba was the best LS in the draft and had an excellent college career.
      Why don’t we give Harrison another shot as that worked out so well last time…..

    • Paul RK

      why not ? with Warren gone that is looking more and more like an excellent pick.

    • Matthew Marczi

      It’s not too late but it doesn’t help much. They actually gain cap space from this either way.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Like the thought behind the idea, but Martavis is the ferrari of the receiving corp and not really an off road SUV like would be required to play TE.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Know I’m gonna question the draft picks because they brought a lemon a failed to get insurance

    • Ed Smith

      I am seeing a move to a lot more 4 WR sets.
      Alex Kozora, guess your 7 WRs making the 53-man roster is about to come to fruition…

    • Darth Blount 47

      My understanding is that we take the 3.5 hit this year, and gain 2.6. Whereas we could gain 5 million, and then take a future hit of 2.3. After we redo Bell, and then re-sign Tuitt and Villy, plus pay the draft picks, plus put our usual amount aside, I’m not sure where that is gonna leave us.

      Surely though, assuming we don’t go TE shopping, we would have gotten a much better plethora of potentialities, had we cut him months ago when it was FA shopping time, initially. It really could have gone a long way to grabbing a really quality difference maker, and then setting up draft priorities up quite a bit differently.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Of course. It’s sour grapes on my part because I was advocating for his release months ago as a June 1st so we could use that 5 million to expand our FA signing capabilities and yearnings.

    • Jeff Burton

      Well, I guess the starting job is all Jesse James’ now. I’m glad, I think he showed incredible improvement during last season. I’m sure the haters will howl about it, though.

    • Darth Blount 47

      With proper training, I don’t/wouldn’t put ANYTHING past Deebo to get accomplished.

    • 6 ring circus

      Two sets of commentary: before and after the release of #89…sunshine and lollipops or briquettes of coal and fart sacks.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Maybe not a traditional TE. But a simple “Move” TE is quite different in today’s NFL.

      Watch what the NYG do with Evan Engram. 6’3, 234.

    • Ike Evans

      The percentage of long snappers who were actually drafted is miniscule….and those drafted b4 the 7th round is even a fraction of that

    • Paul RK

      he’ll play more snaps than most players drafted in the 6th and 7th round. so it’s a good pick.

    • walter

      I wonder if he will sign with another team? I think its very possible another team will take a chance with him.

    • 6 ring circus

      I like the grouping. Seeing as AB, MB and LB will be garnering most of the receiving snaps, plus whoever is in the slot, the tight end group will be fine as long as they can collectively catch about 40 balls for 6 or 7 TD’s. I think blocking will be their most called upon task.

    • walter

      Yep. He also allegedly received his final season ending concussion while employed as a Piuttsburgh Steeler.

    • will

      Just shows that Tomlin and Colbert totally mis-handled the Green signing, evaluation even up to and through the draft…..ignoring the TE position. WOW! And Tomlin lied to Steeler Nation.

    • Alex K

      He was a terrible pickup. I understand that his skills were excellent but that history of concussions was bad. Maybe if he had been on a 1 year prove it deal I could have thought better of the deal.

      That money could have been much better spent to shore up the roster.

    • Luke

      Legget was my favorite TE in the draft, not because he was the best but, because i thought he could be had in the 3 or 4th round and was basically a Green clone but without the head injury history and with a little more meat on his bones. He may not pan out for the team he was drafted by but he would’ve been a great Steeler

    • Alan Tman

      That makes the JuJu pick even more ridiculous. A 10th wide out instead of picking a TE, because they knew LG89 was shaky at best. I never thought the Holba pick was a bad idea.

    • Matthew Marczi

      The percentage of long snappers who were drafted who end up having long careers is excellent.

    • ND_Steel

      So now you have to wonder if David Njoku was the first round target and the Browns knew it too…

    • Matthew Marczi

      Was it really so horrible, on paper? He had three diagnosed concussions and he missed a total of two games from them prior to signing with the Steelers.

    • Matthew Marczi

      I sincerely hope not, if the reason for his release was over concussions.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Hey…he did catch a couple of passes in college.

    • ND_Steel

      Kinda tells you how serious the Steelers took Ben’s retirement talk…

    • steelersfan

      Well this puts a damper on my reaction to the draft which prior to this news was positive. NO idea what colbert was thinking. Best TE class in years!! And we didn’t get one. Horrible and inexcusable

    • Luke

      Either way, Josh Dobbs is not the answer now or 3 years from now.

    • Michael James

      I don’t think it really hurts the team that much. He wasn’t a blocker anyway, he was more or less like a big WR. Well, we just got an insanely talented big WR back (Bryant) and took another one in the second round of the draft (Smith-Schuster).

    • ND_Steel

      So maybe Njoku was the target in round 1, they reached for Conner in Rd 3 (though he may not have been there in the 4th)…took Ben’s retirement talk seriously and targeted their guy Dobbs in the 4th…by the time their turn comes in the 5th Kittle, Leggett, Sprinkle are gone…Brian Allen was hard to pass up in the 5th…maybe Bucky Hodges as Dave Te suggests was the target in the 6th, but he gets snatched up by Minn…we semi-panic and draft a long snapper.

    • Sam Clonch

      Makes more sense than overdrafting at 62, getting a TE there just so we can say we have a 6th TE on the team. TE rarely make much of an impact rookie season anyways. Seems to be one of the hardest positions to transition. Juju will make an impact right away.

    • Richard Edlin

      Injuries happen — but $9.5 million for only 6 starts has figure on a list of worst FA signings (after the fact) for the Steelers …

    • Rodrigo Alvarez-Morphy

      Agree 100%. Cannot believe they didn’t perform a test before the draft, they shoul’ve known. Dammit.

    • Dan

      Well, the backup TE spots are wide open now. Too bad about Green, but the team really needs to do better homework on these guys.

    • Richard Edlin

      Ryan Malleck gets resigned?

    • steelburg

      I’m a fan of Donnell I think he would be better in our offense then he was for the Giants. And like you said he is a little younger than Gary.

    • steelersfan

      Yeah but not having Green would have justified a trade up in the mid rounds for a guy . We were one of only like a handful of teams who made zero moves during the draft. Everyone commends us on it but I’m not sure it was the best thing given Green has been cut. Also I’m not sure drafting Dobbs as a reactive move to Bens retirement talk is a good move. I know Butt was available as were others.

    • steelersfan

      Also seems like their experience with Green made them allergic to signing a TE in the offseason. Could have gone a long way in filling the now huge hole on the team

    • ND_Steel

      This really changes the dynamics of our offense. I was really digging the 2/3 TE looks they were going to in the second half last year. With Green, you had a legit passing target out of those looks. But without him, and Bryant back and JuJu drafted, you have big WRs who can also block, so I see them going to more 4 WR looks to spread the field a bit while still having good blocking WRs. This will put more pressure on our tackles, so we’ll really see just how good Villanueva and Gilbert are.

    • LucasY59

      still nothing but leftovers available right now

    • SilverSteel

      Man. That is rough. I am optimistic about both our TE FA signings though. Good size, willing to block, decent hands. We will mold them both I think now

    • ND_Steel

      You’d think, but they must really like Dobbs. Additionally, 1) just like they gave V. Williams a vote of confidence in not drafting an ILB, maybe this is a vote of confidence in JJ and Grimble, 2) by drafting JuJu and getting Bryant back, they will look to change their offense with more 4 WR sets with two big WRs that can also block a bit, 3) maybe they tried unsuccessfully to trade up, or 4) the guys they wanted just didn’t fall to them (and/or Allen was too good to pass up in the 5th)…it is now very intriguing that the Browns jumped right in front of them for Njoku. I still like TJ Watt at #30, this makes it more likely JuJu sees the field more often, had to take a CB at some point so good w/ Sutton as best available, I’m warming up to Dobbs with Dave’s analysis, not thrilled with the Conner pick (great guy, but I just wanted Bell and D Will back), Allen was the luxury pick since the TEs were gone, Holba was the panic pick when the developmental receiving TE Hodges was gone. And Adams is the 7th rd flier. This just sheds light on it all, but I’m still good with the draft.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Well I said it last year and I’ll say it today: I’m totally fine with Outlaw starting this year. He’s good enough and he started to really produce down the stretch!

    • LucasY59

      I thought they were going to pair him up with Shazier (at Safety)

    • LucasY59

      I wouldnt go as far as calling it excellent, but cutting Warren does make the pick a bit more appropriate

    • Leek

      Maybe you should become a GM since you can predict a players development 3 years in advance…

    • LucasY59

      4 WR formation with Bryant inside to stretch the inside seam, and JuJu as the inside guy on the other side to come across the middle, and then Bell in that flat, and that doesnt even mention AB is on the field as well

    • LucasY59

      he would also get to beat the team that cut him, but that still doesnt mean he takes less $ to do it

