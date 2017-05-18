Steelers Release TE Ladarius Green With Failed Physical Designation

The Pittsburgh Steelers made another big move on Thursday as tight end Ladarius Green was released after just one season with the team with a failed physical designation.

We have released TE Ladarius Green, and signed RB Terrell Watson. MORE: https://t.co/E6bGi7wwLb pic.twitter.com/2VT98A5rcc — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 18, 2017





Green, who signed a four-year, $20 million free agent contract last year early in the offseason, only played in six games last season due to ankle and concussion issues.

After undergoing ankle surgery ahead of the start of the 2016 free agent signing period, Green was signed by the Steelers after spending his first four seasons in the league with the San Diego Chargers. The tight end ultimately opened the 2016 regular season on the Steelers Reserve/PUP list after missing all of training camp as well as the preseason.

After Green was finally cleared to play, he caught 18 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown over a span of six games. However, a concussion that he suffered during the Steelers week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals resulted in him missing the rest of the regular season and all three playoff games.

Green had suffered a few concussions during his career with the Chargers and reports surfaced after he had signed with the Steelers that he was still experiencing headaches related to those. With that said, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indicated several times that Green starting the regular season on the Reserve/PUP list was only related to him rehabbing his surgically repaired ankle.

The Steelers appeared to be set to move forward with Green in 2017 and especially being as they chose to ignore the tight position during the 2017 NFL Draft. They have, however, since signed undrafted free agents Scott Orndoff and Phazahn Odom.

With Green now gone the Steelers tight end depth chart only includes experienced players Jesse James, David Johnson and Xavier Grimble. Those three players combined to catch 57 passes last season with James leading the trio with 39 receptions.