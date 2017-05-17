Hot Topics

    Steelers Sign Second-Round WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

    By Dave Bryan May 17, 2017 at 03:39 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 rookie minicamp took place this past weekend with four of the team’s eight draft picks under contract. On Wednesday, the team announced that their second-round selection, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, has now signed his four-year rookie deal.


    Smith-Schuster, who played his college football at USC, was the 62nd overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. His four-year contract is expected to total out at around $4,195,778 and include a signing bonus of around $1,191,476, according to projections by Over the Cap.

    During his three seasons at USC, Smith-Schuster recorded 213 receptions for 3,092 yards and 25 touchdowns. Only 20 years of age, he was the youngest player selected in this year’s draft.

    With Smith-Schuster now under contract the Steelers will now focus on inking their other unsigned draft picks, outside linebacker T.J. Watt, cornerback Cameron Sutton and quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Welcome home, Youngin!

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I see JuJu being a key cog in this offense sooner rather than later. Especially on tough third downs.

    • dany

      At the latest in 2019, when both Coates and Bryant are likely to be gone and AB will be 31

    • Bobby hains

      I see juju having a good season for a rookie.. 55 rec. 750yrds. 7tds. IMO.
      .he will be a nice 3rd WR.