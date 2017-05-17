Steelers Sign Second-Round WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 rookie minicamp took place this past weekend with four of the team’s eight draft picks under contract. On Wednesday, the team announced that their second-round selection, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, has now signed his four-year rookie deal.

We have signed our second-round pick, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.





Smith-Schuster, who played his college football at USC, was the 62nd overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. His four-year contract is expected to total out at around $4,195,778 and include a signing bonus of around $1,191,476, according to projections by Over the Cap.

During his three seasons at USC, Smith-Schuster recorded 213 receptions for 3,092 yards and 25 touchdowns. Only 20 years of age, he was the youngest player selected in this year’s draft.

With Smith-Schuster now under contract the Steelers will now focus on inking their other unsigned draft picks, outside linebacker T.J. Watt, cornerback Cameron Sutton and quarterback Joshua Dobbs.