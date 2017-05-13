Hot Topics

    Todd Haley Wants Young Receivers To Show Him They Can Handle Multiple Spots

    By Matthew Marczi May 13, 2017 at 09:15 am


    A lot of people did not agree with the Pittsburgh Steelers that the wide receiver group was a position of need after word came through that Martavis Bryant was conditionally reinstated and on track to return to the field in 2017 after missing the entire 2016 season due to an indefinite suspension stemming from multiple failed drug tests.

    Those who felt most strong about that also seemed to be those most opposed to the selection of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster by the Steelers in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Where will he fit in between Antonio Brown and Bryant, they likely asked. The majority response came back, ‘in the slot’.

    That’s not a given though, at least not just yet, so we’ll have to watch as things unfold and see how much he can handle and how fast he can pick things up. He spent most of his time at USC playing on the outside even though he did accrue some experience in the slot.

    Smith-Schuster’s versatility to play multiple roles is something that attracted the Steelers to him. That doesn’t mean that they’re going to throw the entire playbook at the 20-year-old all at once, however, according to offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

    Entering his sixth season as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator, Haley has slowly transformed this offense into the sort of attack that we see today that still keeps a healthy dose of deep balls, but does so more selectively—and yet still more than everybody else.


    He recently sat down with Missi Matthews for an interview via the team’s website and she asked Haley about throwing a lot at a rookie wide receiver. There are obvious implications for Smith-Schuster in the answer, even though he was not directly addressed.

    We would not do that to somebody”, he said about throwing multiple positions at a player all at once. “You want them learning one position first, and they’ll kind of guide us as far as being able to do more”.

    It seems wise to leave it up to the player to be the guide as to what he can handle, both logically and, according to Haley, based on prior experience. “We’ll give him one position”, he said, “and you’ll know the guys that are pretty comfortable not only from how they practice and looking like they know what to do and how to do it, but they’re also usually guys that are knocking on Coach Mann’s door saying ‘hey, can I look at this position or gets some reps at that’”.

    Maybe I’m projecting my own perceptions of the player on to him, but I have a pretty good feeling that Smith-Schuster would be exactly the sort of player who would seek out additional words of wisdom and coaching from any source that he could.

    He developed into a 19-year-old team leader at USC, but here, he has so much to soak in. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if he takes advantage of that opportunity and it helps accelerate his growth into a player who can help the team at multiple positions at wide receiver early on.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Luneth Gardens

      Assuming Bryant and Coates are good to go, I could see him starting out as the primary backup to AB at X. Would love to see him in the slot too by mid season if not sooner.

    • Steve Johnson

      So many rant and rave about how good the WR Corps is for the Steelers. If they were so good, where were they in January? Yes, we know Bryant was suspended, Coates was hurt, but this group has been either hurt/suspended far too long. I think #7 asked for another WR, not a TE back in March or April. I think Hunter is insurance for Bryant & Coates, Smith-Schuster will be an upgrade over E. Rogers. Who will make the team out of training camp?
      If they keep 5: A.B, M. Bryant, Smith-Schuster, DHB and Demarcus Ayers. If they keep six? Add Justin Hunter.

    • francesco

      Haley needs to show us all he can call a good game!!!

    • Craig M

      I think his strategy has been all over the board and If he doesn’t establish a solid Off. this season then it will become pretty obvious why Arizona and KC lost faith in him.

    • 2winz

      i cant see ayers beating out eli rogers. not going to happen

    • 2winz

      Arizone didn’t lose faith in him. he was interviewed by the chiefs for the head coaching job and took it. from there he went and had a pretty good first season but then fell off and became our offensive coordinator which is his more natural position in the coaching ranks.

    • blue

      AB, Bryant, Juju, Coates, Eli, Hunter. Ayers to practice squad. DHB see ya later. C Hamilton get out now, it’s not happening again.

    • Dshoff

      Yeah I hear Haley talking about not throwing another position at the wrs, but I really don’t want to see it. Let juju stay at one position and REALLY learn it. It’s not just him and the other wrs learning their position, it’s Ben learning how quick guys get out of their cuts and how fast they get to their spot. Timing is huge and is different with every player.

    • Conserv_58

      One step at a time. At this stage, Haley is kickin’ the tires and checkin’ under the hood trying to gauge each receiver’s physical fitness, their demeanor and their ability to absorb information. Once he gets a feel for their individual abilities, aptitude and what they’re most comfortable with he can begin the process of fine tuning their skills.