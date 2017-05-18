Hot Topics

    Top Tight Ends Left In Free Agency

    By Alex Kozora May 18, 2017 at 03:41 pm


    With the release of Ladarius Green, Steelers’ Nation has understandably turned their attention to any options on the free agent market. That in mind, let’s view the top options out there.

    Gary Barnidge – Released by the Cleveland Browns after they drafted David Njoku in the first round. He caught 55 passes for the Browns last year but he clearly regressed: His average dropped from 13.2 to 11.1 from the year prior and touchdowns had a more severe fall, nine to two. Barnidge turns 32 in late September. 22 career receptions and three touchdowns in his career against the Steelers.

    Brandon Myers – Also turning 32 in September. Hasn’t had much NFL success as a receiver lately, finishing his time with the Bucs in 2016 with only seven receptions. Had 79 grabs with the Oakland Raiders back in 2012. Good size at 6’4, 250. Not much upside but maybe he comes into camp and compete.

    Jacob Tamme – Coming off season ending shoulder surgery. Had 59 receptions for the Falcons in 2015 before Austin Hooper chipped away at his production. Just turned 32. Undersized at 6’3 230.

    Larry Donnell – The New York Giants decided not to retain him, drafting Evan Engram in this year’s draft. Great size at 6’6, 265. 15 catches for just 6.1 yards last season. Best days are behind him but big blocker with a receiving resume. Over 100 career receptions. Came back from but suffered a concussion in October. So optics wouldn’t look great. Turns 29 in November.


    Jim Dray – The other Browns’ tight end. Pretty much strictly a blocker but the team is familiar with him. Cheap camp add as insurance against David Johnson or if Xavier Grimble flames out.

    Wes Saunders – Long shot. 7th round pick of the Steelers in the 2011 draft. Caught four passes and a touchdown with the team his rookie year. Ended up getting suspended and last in the NFL in 2014 with Indy. But got himself in great shape and did make stop to Steelers’ facility earlier in the offseason. Would definitely be outside looking in to make team.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Matt Correll

      Not a very enticing list… I think we are probably better off just seeing what we have in Grimble, Orndoff, and Odom.

    • nikgreene

      Agreed. None of these vets are anything more than a stopgap option if Jesse James is injured. I prefer the team go with the younger guys.

    • William Weaver

      X-man.. step on up

    • steeel

      Barnidge. He had no QB’s. Tony Gonzalez in his prime would regress in that offense.

    • nikgreene

      Maybe the Steelers can poach a rookie TE another team tries to shuffle to the practice squad?

    • stan

      Larry Donnell was plagued by drops in his Giants career. He’s an intriguing guy to add but you wouldn’t want to count on him as a #1 player. I’d be happy with Barnidge or Tamme too.
      As with the Warren news, I’m presuming the Steelers knew about this possibility before draft day and made their decisions accordingly. Therefore, they probably are happy enough with James, Grimble and Johnson with the UDFA from Pitt as a back-up plan.

    • george

      No thanks-injury history not good. . I think we go with what we have unless someone more promising gets cut after preseason.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Like who? Doubt any of the good ones would be put on the practice squad

    • S.T.

      Time to get on the Rob Blanchflower hotline…

      I kid, I kid…

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Good post, Alex. I was just looking that up myself.

      My first thought was to trade for Julius Thomas. But then I remembered the Dolphins already did that. Ha.

      In my opinion, Barnidge is the clear choice. He will be turning 32 this year, but he doesn’t have as much wear and tear as most TE’s. I don’t like delving too deep into the stats with him (because he has played with such poor QB’s) but if you look at his actual 2015 tape you will see his receiving skills. He’s a good route runner and he has great reliable hands. He has only fumbled ONE time in his entire career (his rookie season).

      I’m not saying he’s the long term answer. But he could definitely contribute for the next year or two while Ben is still here.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I like Odom, we’ll see how he progresses.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      What exactly does that mean?

      Barnidge has only missed 3 games in his entire career. He played all 16 games in 4 of the last 5 seasons. If anything he plays THROUGH injuries.

    • Simon Cutts

      Much like the long snapper pick became clear with the release of Warren, does the team’s second round pick now make more sense with release of Green? Big physical over the middle red zone ball catcher.

    • Steelers12

      Any trade options

    • Steelers12

      Good point

    • T3xassteelers

      I like Tamme and Donnell! Hope they go after one of them.

    • Roger G

      What’s David Paulson up to these days?

    • S.T.

      So who are the stars of next year’s draft at TE? Who do we start falling in love with way too early only to go full Yinzer on the team when they don’t give us who we want on draft day?

    • S.T.

      Substitute teacher. Blanchflower is still a free agent, though, so…

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Barnidge would be a nice stop gap for a year or two.

    • Kevin Artis

      Roll with what you got.

    • Alex Kozora

      I generally agree. Maybe bring in a guy like Dray as some camp competition.

    • S.T.

      And keep one eye on the waiver wire.

    • nikgreene

      Any of the fifth round guys are a possibility – Kittle, Legget. It wouldn’t be the first time a 5th rounder didn’t make the final 53. I doubt the Steelers would have much problem carrying a development tight end considering their lack of depth at the moment.

    • John

      Second that. Youth movement at this position. And of course I can’t get “Time Is Tight” out of my head now…

    • Jennifer Russell

      why not use Watt as TE and pass rusher?

    • kev4heels

      the FO had to know this was a possibility.
      a TE SHOULD have been taken in the first 4 rounds. PERIOD

    • Rob

      Vernon Davis, Ben Watson, and Antonio Gates (funny enough) are older but seemingly still effective players, on the tail-end of their careers, in young and crowded rooms. There’s a chance, but it’s not a great list imo.

    • Ace

      Too bad this was suck a weak class for TE’s. Donnell’s the best bet but he’s still just a #2. I’d rather roll with who they got.

    • Steelers12

      Jesus, lets get Tony Gonzalez on the phone ASAP

    • John Noh

      If you’re going to do that, I’d rather have Heath back.

    • Steelsmoke

      Run whatcha brung

    • Milliken Steeler

      No thanks to his production DESPITE, playing for the Browns? lol

    • pittsburghjoe

      Pheew, Im sure glad we drafted a TE in the 4th round or this would be concerning.

    • Milliken Steeler

      We could talk to those same Jags about Ben Koyack however, I think he’s part of why it was easy to let Thomas go. He’s up and coming and a great blocker.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Well hopefully some others will become available with the post June 1st releases, we should be looking at TE, ILB and Safety.

    • Michael

      Gave L. Green $10,000,000 to catch 18 passes. Where do I sign up? Other TE choices were available without concussion issues. Dropped the ball, FO.

    • Steeldog22

      He’s in fight club. His name is David Paulson.

    • steelersfan

      Not sure what Steelers were thinking in draft. Really a 2nd string QB over a potential starter at TE? That’s how deep the TE class was this year. We could’ve taken a mid round player and been much better off at the position. Unreal.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Agreed although it took a collective effort to duplicate the receiving numbers that L Green put up Im with you i’d bank on all of the guys getting better this year minus David Johnson. Who knows maybe they find something in the Fordham kid Odom

    • Jim Foles

      i think we will see barnidge in b&g soon…

    • Jim Foles

      Wrong Barnidge?

    • Michael

      Can FO recoup some part of signing bonus if it was a failed physical?

    • RMSteeler

      I still feel that JuJu will get MOVE TE routes. Keep the TE’s we got for inline blocking. Let JuJu develop the downfield jolts to CB’s and ILB’s on running plays and crossing routes to other WR’s. Be the guy not had since Hines. Ben could have had some influence in this WR taken that high. Guess we’ll find out. List of TE’s available is dreadful. Don’t waste a roster space for a dreg.

    • Jim Foles

      exactly… Barnidge ranked 25th among 63 qualified tight ends last season

    • steelersfan

      Jesse James is the happiest man in America right now

    • steelersfan

      Mind boggling . No idea what Colbert was thinking.

    • steelersfan

      But it was one of the best classes for TEs in the draft….

    • Quan Hurst

      Trade? Minny? Bmore? N.O.? LA?

    • Sam Clonch

      It would be hard to look at anything prior to 2015, since Barnidge was basically a nobody prior to his one year wonder year. He’s pretty much the definition of a fluke. He had like 50 catches total his first 6 years. 2 years he had ZERO catches. One of those being his rookie year, which is probably why you think his fumble happened as a rookie and not his second season, when it actually happened.

    • Terrible Towlie

      this clears the way for Odom to make it

    • CP72

      What’s the first rule of Fight Club?

    • kongmw

      oh wow this crop is really picked over at this point. jesse james can’t be worse than these on the list.

    • Nick Webb

      We just got a 6’4″ 230lb WR back, does that lessen the blow?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Hard pass on all. Wait for training camp cuts and go from there. I know we’re ok, but I really liked Green.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Ben forced our hands with a tremendous bluff.

    • Sdale

      Probably just too tough to ask a rookie to learn OLB and TE at the pro level in year one. Once he’s a beast at OLB, they would maybe flirt with the idea, but we need him to be very good at one thing, not OK at a couple things. Remember, he apparently wasn’t a good enough TE in college to keep him in that position, so it probably would not work out.

    • Steel City Slim

      HEEEEEEEATH!

    • deuce_seven

      Ravens have 6 TEs on their roster who have caught TDs in NFL games.

    • Jason

      The first rule of fight club is you do not talk about fight club. The second rule of fight club is you do not talk about fight club.

    • ND_Steel

      He was a good player and too bad he doesn’t get a do-over with a good QB vice what he had in Cleveland, but he’s 32 and would be coming into a new system…pass. Heath just retired at 33.

    • Steelers12

      We can dream, tony went out healthy. Heath had injuries no way he comed back

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I honestly wouldn’t mind a trade, but no one really comes to mind right now. Head still spinning a bit.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      For some reason I think this is still gonna work itself out just got that feeling

    • LucasY59

      doubt it because he played last yr

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Oh I’m not worried, just out of left field. I expected Green to play and play well.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Just think we played most of last yr without him anyways but man was I dreaming of possibilities with all our weapons this season

    • Larry Kraus

      Have the Steelers browsed the big guards and forwards that didn’t get drafted into the NBA? They usually have good hands and can run. Some very good tight ends were basketball players in college.

    • Jason

      with the Warren and Green release what do they have to offer 3.5Mish?

    • Michael Mosgrove

      So you broke both of them. everyone get Jason

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Would be better off with big al as optional te.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      I wanted shaheen bad given a redraft if have easily taken him round 1 and rusher in round 2.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      3rd qb*

    • Michael Mosgrove

      In blocking andpass protect he is.