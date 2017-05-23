Hot Topics

    Triumphant Return Of Martavis Bryant Highlights Start Of Steelers 2017 OTAs

    By Dave Bryan May 23, 2017 at 12:04 pm


    As we all had hoped would happen, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant was present and accounted for during the team’s first 2017 OTA practice that took place on Tuesday.

    Bryant, who was conditionally reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell just ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft after sitting out the entire 2016 season following him being suspended for multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy, talked to the media after Tuesday’s initial practice concluded.

    According to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Bryant indicated Tuesday during his talk with the media that he now gets drug tested three times a week as part of the conditions of his suspension eventually being fully lifted. Additionally, the wide receiver has to meet with a counselor twice a week.

    “I’m an entirely different person. I know it’s my last chance,” Bryant reportedly said Tuesday.

    Bryant, who admitted that he has gained some weight during his year away from the Steelers, reportedly said Tuesday that he ran with the first-team offense during his first practice back. He also said that during his suspension that he didn’t watch any football because he wanted to focus on his sobriety.


    As for Bryant’s perceived condescending remarks to fellow Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates on social media following the selection of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second round of the draft, he said those comments were made jokingly.

    As you can see in the attached videos below, Bryant looks healthy and ready to pick up where he left off at in 2015. The former fourth-round draft pick out of Clemson caught 50 passes for 765 yards and six touchdowns in the 11 games he played in during the 2015 season that started with him missing the first five games as a result of a suspension and a minor injury.

    Bryant’s future success in the NFL and with the Steelers is now in his own hands and he appears to be well-aware of the fact that one more misstep on his part will likely result in him being out of the game for good. He has the potential to be the league’s top deep threat and one can only hope he’s able to walk the straight and narrow moving forward.

    • AndyR34

      Good start!

    • DAWAARE

      bad feeling,,, feel like hes gonna fail upcomin drug test…
      and become another wasted talent like josh gordon..

    • Jones

      Good to hear him say he knows it’s his last chance. Pulling for him.

    • Crowned

      10 is back! Let’s go!

    • george

      Ava Maria!!!!!!!!

    • VaDave

      3 times a week? I bet Harrison is daily….Welcome back Martavis.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Glad the Sammie Coates digs were jokes! Now they can help terrorize defenses! Let’s get it!

    • The Tony

      What sort of indication has he given you for that

    • srdan

      I’m rooting for him.

      We sure could have used him last december.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I want to hear Sammie back him up on this and sound sincere before I’m going to totally buy it.

    • T3xassteelers

      Yeah, to me it sounds like that’s literally the only thing he could have said. He wasn’t going to say, “Oh, yeah I hate Sammie and that was done for him and 100% not for my job.”

    • James Churchwell

      I have a feeling you have a miserable life.. the reason I say that is because as they say ” misery loves company”, or you don’t have a life at all . Here it is the man’s first day back with his team and all you can come up with is that negative BS….you have to be a ratbird, chinchy, or a clowns fan. There is no way you are part of ” STEELERS NATION”…NO WAY!!

    • James Churchwell

      Shhh, Goodell the King may read this..and may add 2 more days to MB’s drug testing and “YES SIR WELCOME BACK MB LETS GO STEELERS LETS GO” !!!

    • Matt Manzo

      No word about a hip?!

    • Sam Clonch

      Can I borrow your crystal ball to get some lottery tickets?

    • steelburg

      I looked up the video of him speaking and he sounds a lot more mature then he did before IMO. The fact that he has made it back this far gives me a ton of hope that he can stay on the the straight and narrow. The last person that I can remember who missed at least a year and came back and played with no issues was Ricky Williams. So it can be done. Good luck MB I’m rooting for you and not for just the on the field success the off the field success as well.

    • grw1960

      Heres keeping fingers crossed ,for this hole season.