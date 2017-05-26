Watch: Brian Allen’s Ridiculous One-Handed Interception

You might have heard about Brian Allen’s one-handed interception referenced during rookie minicamp. But seeing is believing. Allen posted the clip of his interception to his Instagram account earlier today. Take a look.

That’s worth a thousand words. And the reaction of the one staff member on the sideline I think sums up all of our reactions.

Allen was drafted for his man-coverage ability and ball skills. He picked off five passes at Utah, including four in 2016. And if he can make plays like that at some point in his career, the Steelers got a steal.

h/t Alex (not me)



