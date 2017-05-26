Hot Topics

    Watch: Brian Allen’s Ridiculous One-Handed Interception

    By Alex Kozora May 26, 2017


    You might have heard about Brian Allen’s one-handed interception referenced during rookie minicamp. But seeing is believing. Allen posted the clip of his interception to his Instagram account earlier today. Take a look.

    That’s worth a thousand words. And the reaction of the one staff member on the sideline I think sums up all of our reactions.

    Allen was drafted for his man-coverage ability and ball skills. He picked off five passes at Utah, including four in 2016. And if he can make plays like that at some point in his career, the Steelers got a steal.

    h/t Alex (not me)


    • Charles Mullins

      Who is number 2?

    • Jason

      that my money backer replacement for Vince Williams on 3rd down

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Umm no lol

    • Alex Kozora

      Marcel Newson. Tryout player who was not offered a contract.

    • afrazier9

      I was calling camp favorite with him early. I think he will play a bigger role than people think.

    • Aj Gentile

      I wanna see him in preseason

    • GoSteelerz

      Young man has talent, no doubt. Just needs coached up and time to put his game together. I think he will be really good in a couple years. Glad we got him!

    • Matt Murphy

      Gronk killer I hope

    • PaeperCup

      :-O

    • Jason Vancil

      Kid has length and can jump. I hope he turns out to be a steal.