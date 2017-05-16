Hot Topics

    Willie Colon Says Ben Roethlisberger’s Retirement Talk Was Serious

    By Dave Bryan May 16, 2017 at 08:47 am


    You all know by now that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger considered retiring during the offseason and according to one of his former offensive linemen, he really thought long and hard about doing just that.

    “I got to sit down and talk to him and one thing he told me is he did take it seriously,” former Steelers offensive lineman Willie Colon said Tuesday morning on PFT Live. “He’s dealt with a lot of injuries.”

    Colon, who spent seven years in Pittsburgh blocking for Roethlisberger, indicated Tuesday that any future retirement decisions of his former teammate past the 2017 season might depend on the status of his offensive line.

    “He’s passionate about playing, but one thing that keeps his fire going is that offensive line,” Colon said. “You have to worry about the health of Ben Roethlisberger. Can you keep him upright, can he stay healthy for the duration? They have the offensive line, they have the pieces around him to make it work.”

    As of right now Roethlisberger has a solid unit in front of him and all but tackle Alejandro Villanueva are under contract through at least the 2018 season. While Villanueva has reportedly yet to sign his exclusive rights free agent tender that was issued him a few months ago, it’s probably only a matter of time until he signs an extension as well.


    Center Maurkice Pouncey, who is currently under contract through the 2019 season, has indicated that he’s likely to retire whenever Roethlisberger does.

    “I say all the time: The moment he walks away, I’m walking right behind him,” Pouncey said earlier in the offseason, according to S.L. Price of Sports illustrated. “You get so used to playing with that type, man, and I don’t know if I’m ready to walk into a huddle with another quarterback. I don’t think I’ll ever be.”

    After formally announcing ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft that he would indeed play in 2017, Roethlisberger indicated in an interview with Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he will be looking at his future NFL career on a year-by-year basis moving forward.

    “I’m never going to look past any year because I want to give everything I have to that year,” Roethlisberger said. “I’m not worried about next year. I have to win now. I think we can. I believe we have just about everybody back. I want to see what we look like as a team that’s a year better.”

    The Steelers selected former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the fourth-round of this year’s draft to see if they can develop him into more than just a backup. The team also signed backup quarterback Landry Jones to a two-year contract extension at the start of free agency.

    If Roethlisberger’s future in Pittsburgh is indeed mostly tied to the status of his current offensive line, one has to think he’s fairly content right now. With that said, I would expect Roethlisberger will continue to keep Steelers fans in suspense every offseason moving forward until he ultimately decides to retire.

    • NimbusHex

      I know Pouncey’s health has been less than ideal, but it would be a bit ridiculous for him to retire at 28 if Ben decided to retire after this season.

    • RickM

      I wonder if the 27-year-old Pouncey will receive the same criticism as the “dramatic” Ben who first started to talk about it publicly after 13 seasons at the age of 34 (now 35). Likely not. The reality is that both of them likely have the money to leave the game behind on their schedules. I doubt Pouncey would do it in 1, 2 or 3 years, but you never know.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      The team clearly took Ben seriously enough to begin looking at qbs in the draft rather than veteran backups.

      Those that know him say he is serious.

      I think we are somewhere between 1-3 more seasons with Ben.

      We REALLY need to do everything we can to win now and grab at least a game manager backup for when the time comes.

      CAVEAT: I HOPE THIS IS NOT WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN, BUT . . . If I were Tomlin/Colbert (rather than a fan), I would do everything in my power to get a decent qb in place before Ben retires so as to avoid several bad seasons. I as a coach/GM (not as a fan) would be looking to maintain a playoff level team after Ben’s retirement, even if it meant not getting to a super bowl now. That is how they keep their jobs long term.

    • Lambert58

      1st round QB next year makes sense. Either he sits for 3 years and learns (probably getting some starting opportunities along the way) or he has maybe 1-2 years to get himself ready to start. At which point we are poised to seamlessly transition into the post-Ben era.

    • Jim Foles

      1st round QB at #32 is not a first round QB.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      True, but it’s likely better than a 4th rounder!

    • treeher

      IF Ben can get another ring, that will be his swan song.

    • Jones

      If the defensive picks from this year and last pan out, I’d be okay with moving up next year to grab a QB that can learn behind Ben for 1 or 2 years

    • Michael Conrad

      Well I think if Ben gets knocked around and injured this year he may pull the plug on playing next year. Ben can’t move out of the way like he did before so he takes a beating and it adds up. I have no hope of Dobbs being Ben’s replacement. My only hope is he unseats LJ as backup and that may not happen this year or ever. They will need to draft a first rounder maybe more the one QB because without a franchise QB you become the Bills or Dolphins or Texans. A good team without the main man the QB

    • george

      May have to suck for a couple years and pull a Cleveland. 🙁

    • Michael Conrad

      A first rounder at 26 to 32 next year could be better then the bum QB’s of this year. I count 6 good QB’s . Plus they could move up some if they feel good about someone. The worst thing that could happen is if they start to feel Dobbs can get it done. I don’t see the accuracy to be a top QB. I have mixed feeling because I hate LJ and would like to see Dobbs be better then him but at the same time I don’t want the Steelers to pass on a QB next year.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      As a fan, I agree (in return for a Super Bowl).

      However, if I were Colbert/Tomlin, “sucking” wouldn’t be an option as I’d be trying to ensure my job stability.

    • RickM

      I don’t know what Colbert’s plans are on future QB draft picks. My fear is that they will spend two years evaluating Dobbs, and come to the conclusion that he is not the answer. They will then draft another QB in 2019.

      I would take advantage of Roethlisberger taking Wednesdays off to give Dobbs lots of 2017 practise snaps with the starting unit to judge his advancement more quickly. If I’m Rooney, I would tell Colbert that I want you to have a gut feel by the end of 2017 whether Josh is a possible replacement for BB. If not, draft another QB in 2018.

      But my bet is that we won’t see another QB drafted until 2019 unless Dobbs looks awful in pre-season. Ideally of course, Josh will show some real promise which would eliminate a 2018 QB draft need for the best possible reason.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I (as a fan & if I were coach/GM) agree with your first two paragraphs completely. I’m not so sure on the 3rd paragraph (if I were Colbert/Tomlin) – it completely depends on my confidence in Dobbs and what I can get in the draft.

    • Jacob

      I think he may be saying that to discourage Ben from retiring. I doubt he goes anywhere

    • Michael

      Sometimes I cringe to even pack for a short weekend trip let alone Big Ben physical & emotional commitment for a full long grueling season; blood sweat and tears. I feel his concerns.

    • pittsburghjoe

      This will get old!

    • D.j. Reynolds

      FWIW, I believe the plan for now vs. plan for future debate as it relates to a QB is the whole reason Dobbs was drafted this year.

      If a 4th round pick can work out as a long-term QB replacement, then Colbert/Tomlin don’t have to choose regarding long term vs. short term. So, if you are them, why not take a chance to avoid that decision?!

    • RickM

      I think their starting point will be their confidence or non-confidence in Dobbs, not who might be available in the draft. It might be different if they had a high draft spot and a really highly rated guy was available. If they draft another QB, that means the end for either Landry or Dobbs. I would love them to take a second swing (if necessary) in 2018. I frankly just don’t know where they will be in their evaluation of Dobbs. Unless you are suggesting they roll with two inexperienced guys behind Ben…or they ditch Dobbs after one year.

    • RickM

      The drafting of Dobbs is not the issue. Right or wrong that’s done. The issue is what to do if the late 4th round QB selection does not work out…and most don’t.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      As a fan, I want super bowls now rather than worrying about a QB.

      If I were Coach/GM, I’m taking another QB early next year (and cutting the worse of Landry/Josh if Ben doesn’t retire) unless I’m confident one is the successor. That way, I’m doing all I can to protect my long-term job security.

    • Justin B

      I could live with that. I want Ben to play for as long as he possibly can, but if he can get ring #3, I’d be OK with him retiring in exchange for that.

    • RickM

      Well personally I hope they follow your model. I’m just not sure if that is their guaranteed plan. Only Colbert and Tomlin know. You would think logically that they know a late 4th rounder is usually just a back-up and Ben’s window is very small. The only reason for my hesitation is that Colbert likes experienced back-ups to Ben, who gets hurt every year. Hopefully Ben’s small window means Colbert has to deviate from what he normally does and draft young QB’s back to back years.