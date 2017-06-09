Hot Topics

    2017 Offseason Questions: How Big A Priority Is It To Reduce DE Workload?

    By Matthew Marczi June 9, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: How high a priority is it to reduce the workload for Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt?

    This has seemingly been a question at issue for a couple of years now, but, to date, in spite of stated intentions—from players, coaches, and front-office members—the Steelers have not on game day seen fit to reduce the workload of their two thoroughbred defensive ends, Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt.


    With Tuitt entering his fourth season, we are not in the third season during which it has been discussed that their defensive ends are logging too many snaps, a conversation that began in earnest during his second season, his first as a full-time starter.

    It was in the season prior that the team lost significant resources at the defensive end position, losing both Ziggy Hood and Al Woods and seeing Brett Keisel, a late re-signing, reduced to a rotational player, so with those losses came a greater burden on the starters.

    The theory goes that the team simply lacked the resources that would allow the coaching staff to pull their players more, but that the story is different this time around. Instead of Cam Thomas or Ricardo Mathews as the third end, there is experienced veteran Tyson Alualu.

    Javon Hargrave is in his second season and in better condition, and L.T. Walton is continuing to progress. There is buzz around Johnny Maxey as well. There are now options, at least on paper, in June, for the Steelers to be able to get Heyward and Tuitt off the field more frequently.

    Whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen, and we have already been down this road discussing snap counts and the consequences of taking stars off the field in discussions about Le’Veon Bell and James Harrison, yet if anything their workload by percentage has increased. So I’m not holding my breath on this matter just yet, and neither should you. I will wait until I actually see it happen.

    • capehouse

      There’s a buzz surrounding Maxey? Isn’t that the guy with skinny legs? Reminds you of Caushaud Lyons.

    • VaDave

      All well in good, but under Tomlin’s tenure, the best players will be on the field. For instance, a winded Heyward and Tuitt are better than a rested Maxie, and Walton, hence….guys that play 90% of the snaps.

    • VaDave

      Tooth picks.

    • falconsaftey43

      You kind of skipped over the 2nd string and went right to the 3rd. Hargrave and Alualu are good players. It’s honestly the 1st year they’ve had good players behind Heyward/Tuitt that would be reasonable to rotate in. We’ll see if they do it or not.

    • VaDave

      Sure did. I certainly agree that the Gravedigger and Alualu are MUCH better that the Cam Thomases of the world we’ve trotted out there. That said, the snaps are going to be based on getting the best combination of players on the field at all times, winded or not. Shaving off a play or two a game during the regular season for more stamina down the stretch, and or the playoff run, is not going to be a consideration.

    • RickM

      Sure it’s a big deal. Any football player has only so much to give physically every game. They are playing against other quality athletes and against more and more hurry-up offences. You even saw James Harrison totally exhausted taking himself out of a game last year. The vast majority of football teams rotate D-linemen to some degree to keep their best guys more effective in that game, and healthier in the long-run. And equally important, because the fresher back-up have more in the tank to get to the QB than the fatigued starter. The key of course is to find back-ups where there is not too big a fall-off from the first-stringer. Last year’s Super Bowl demonstrated how ineffective tired D-linemen are.

    • Rob H

      Outside of a corner playing man the entire game, there is nothing more physically exhausting than pass rushing, and we’re talking 280-300 pound guys, not 180-200 pound db’s.
      Shaving 5-10 snaps may not seem like a lot to some people, but the people who have actually done it say it makes a huge difference. When the Giants were harassing Brady, they were lauded for having quality guys to rotate in with their stars and keep them fresh throughout the entire game.. How many times have we seen the Steeler D unable to stop teams at the end and close out games that were close?
      You also become much more susceptible to injury when you are worn down, as we saw with Bell, and countless others. Heyward was injured in the beginning of the year, thrown right back into taking a ton of snaps in that two man line when he came back, and ended up gone for the season a few weeks later.
      I’ve been calling for a different approach and better rotation with the line for a few years now, but have conceded that we really didn’t have the depth on the line to make the brief drop off in talent acceptable, but we do now. There is simply no excuse not to manage these guys better this year.