    2017 Offseason Questions: How Does Hawkins Influence Villanueva Contract Talks?

    By Matthew Marczi June 12, 2017 at 05:00 am


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Does Jerald Hawkins factor into the negotiations between Alejandro Villanueva and the Steelers?

    It’s highly unlikely that the Steelers envisioned back in the fall of 2014 when they signed Alejandro Villanueva to their practice squad that they would be entering the summer of 2017 engaging in negotiations with his agent in the hopes of securing him as their long-term left tackle.


    Not just because of the long odds of him developing into that sort of player, of course, but also because of the fact that he is only entitled as a veteran of two years of accrued experience to an exclusive-rights free agent tender.

    But that is where they now find themselves, with Villanueva leaving the negotiations up to his agent while he has been participating in practices. But one has to wonder how Villanueva’s primary practice partner, Jerald Hawkins, might be influencing the discussion on both ends.

    Now, to get things out of the way, I have already gone on record in saying that Hawkins is right now a player who has proven nothing. He looked good in a preseason game against second- or third-string defensive linemen 10 months ago.

    But when you’re negotiating a deal, you use any leverage you have, and the Steelers are no doubt bringing up Hawkins’ future and how good he has looked in practice when speaking with Villanueva’s representation.

    I apologize for not catching the name, but I saw one member of our community comment that if he were Villanueva’s agent, he would make sure to get a deal done this year rather than give the Steelers a year to look at Hawkins, whom Bob Labriola said earlier this offseason that they envision as an athletic left tackle.

    The former fourth-round draft pick is right now a hope and a prayer until he actually gets on the field, but Villanueva knows as well as anybody how far that can get you. He went undrafted and failed to make several rosters at different positions over a period of several years. His first season in the NFL in 2015 saw him turn 28 years old. Hawkins will turn 24 this year.

    • john bennett

      I think they need to sign AV to a reasonable 3 or 4 year contract that can make both sides happy. AV’s play through the last 8 or 10 games was right up there with the best LT’s in the league and the man ‘s story through his life say’s he will get nothing but better. Then with Hawkins and AV both in the fold you have a nice non-problem.

    • VaDave

      I would like to see them agree on a reasonable contract as well. Keep in mind the Steelers have been getting away for years with paying peanuts for LT. tackles comparatively speaking. I would be floored if he got a 4 year deal in the top ten in LT tackle pay. The longer this drags out however, the more time Hawkins has to make his case. We control AV for two more years. If Hawkins is all he’s cracked up to be, agreed he’s proven very little at this point, AL biggest value to the Steelers may be a couple of premium draft pick he would bring in on a trade. Maybe not this year, but next year.

    • dany

      3 years, see where Villanueva is at 31 years old, see where Hawkins is at 26, both with expiring contracts and sign the young guy unless he sucks. In three years Ben may not even be here but right now you want the guy and the backup!

    • Michael Conrad

      I don’t think you can look at Hawkins because he has not proven anything. He had his arm torn off in preseason. We have no Idea of how he will handle the work load of pro football. He had hamstring injures at LSU .
      Hawkins maybe good but until he proves he can stay on the field I say forget about it. I think AV will get a nice deal for him and be happy and Hawkins if good will play on the line sooner or later.

    • RickM

      Hawkins has a better LT pedigree than AV had when he started. But no one knows how he’ll develop. Mike M. couldn’t spin Adams into gold so there are no guarantees. Are the Steelers’ using Hawkins as leverage in their discussions with AV? I doubt it. He’s in the back of their mind though.

      I’m pretty sure the biggest question the Steelers are raising in contract discussions is AV’s limited body of quality play. If fans are truthful, he had a rocky 2015 and a not-so-great start to 2016. But the last 10 games he showed real progress. Normally that type of resume wouldn’t generate contract talks this early. But frankly, the media and AV (by not signing his tender) have driven the topic. I think the two sides may be somewhat far apart in their discussions of dollars. I disagree with the suggestion that AV will be distracted if he doesn’t get a new deal. It’ll motivate him to improve and prove the last 10 games of 2016 were not a fluke.