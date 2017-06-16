2017 Offseason Questions: Could Steelers Rotate Cornerbacks In The Slot?

Hot Topics

    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Will the Steelers entertain an informal or matchup-based rotation at the nickel cornerback spot?

    It seems to me that one of the most widely-discussed topics thus far during the offseason regarding the Steelers it what is going on at the cornerback position, with greater emphasis on the inside, slot role, rather than on the boundary, where the two starters already appear to be sufficiently in place in Artie Burns and Ross Cockrell.


    Currently, the team would seem to have several options when it comes to lining up talent in the slot, even if the majority of it is unproven. The incumbent of 10-year veteran William Gay, but even if we assume that retains his starting spot, we have to consider matchup concerns.

    It was talked about after the AFC Championship game that there were some struggles for Gay when it came to playing in man coverage. If the Steelers have a specific need at a certain point in a game to match up against a particular opponent in man coverage, or some other variation of coverage, would they give consideration toward rotating?

    I would like to point out that rotating at the cornerback position is not unheard of for the Steelers, as they did it prolifically just two years ago during Cockrell’s first year with the team, as he was asked to play liberally in a mix with Antwon Blake. I’m sure there are other less significant examples to draw from.

    One would think that, provided he makes the roster, the Steelers are going to want to get an opportunity to look at Senquez Golson after two years. Cameron Sutton was drafted as a man-cover corner with ball skills. Even Mike Hilton has been getting attention, and Coty Sensabaugh is a fresher-legged veteran in Gay’s mold.

    So the fact of the matter is that the Steelers have options about what to do in the slot. It’s just a matter of what they are willing to do about it.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I believe the old adage goes something like… “If you have 3 RB’s that you are trying to use for one spot, then you really don’t have any RB’s at all.”

      So is that what our plan for this vital/critical/crucial part of our Defense is and has been this off-season? Or did we just whiff on all of the possible and potential salves, and now we are just gonna be winging it? I’m honestly quite puzzled by more than one of our off-season plans of attack. From Free Agency – all the way through the draft.

      Let’s all hope that we transition Sutton, or someone like Hilton or Sensabaugh, and they become the most pleasant of surprises. Because I’m not trying to denigrate or even push Gay out the door… But can we be REAL and HONEST out-loud here?! Is William Gay what we ALL expected as the starting Slot CB for the 2017 Pittsburgh Steelers, before we entered the off-season and then the draft? I mean… REALLY? Was and has THAT truly been the genius plan?!

      I, like others, though less excited by his talents than many, surely expected that Cam Sutton was drafted in order to be the Slot CB this season. And yes, it’s early and perhaps he still will be. But I can’t say as though I expected that we’d double-dip at the CB position during the draft, only to come to this portion of the program, and have both of our selections being talked about as 2 boundary-CB’s.

      And yes, I’m purposefully not mentioning Senquez Golson, because for the past few years, every time I speak highly and excitedly about the man, I’m immediately confronted with the latest article that reads something like a horror story. I’m done with the gooching of Golson, and will just say that I wish the guy the highest amounts of luck that is humanly possible.

    • Rob H

      They definitely have the options available this year to shuffle some people around a bit, and obviously guys like Sutton will have the chance to increase their roles as they gain experience (IMO it will happen quickly with Sutton). What I think is most important initially though is to identify and define roles for them as early as possible, and allow them the time to practice in those roles and get them down, so we don’t have the confusion and blown assignment issues that are so infuriating.
      It definitely is helpful to not have any of the top QB’s on the schedule early, so they should be able to overcome SOME growing pains and tinkering, but this is going to be as huge of a training camp for the coaches as it is the players,