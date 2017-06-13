Hot Topics

    Antonio Brown Training With Terrell Owens During Offseason

    By Alex Kozora June 13, 2017 at 08:30 am


    One of the hardest workers on the team, there’s no rest for Antonio Brown. In-between the Pittsburgh Steelers’ OTAs and minicamps, the latter beginning today, he’s been working out with Terrell Owens down in Florida. If you follow him on Snapchat, you’ve seen the photos of the two working out, along with Bo The Trainer, one of AB’s go-to guys.

    Owens, now 43, still looks in tremendous shape and was every bit as competitive as Brown is on the field. Though sometimes, the two are just as egotistical too.

    Florida, his home state, is where Brown can often be found training with other NFL players, current and ex.


    Last year, Brown worked out with the likes of Teddy Bridgewater, Odell Beckham Jr, and Jarvis Landry. This year, he’s seemed to focus on those who are out of the game. Owens this weekend and Chris Chambers back in April.

    The 2016 workouts were with Bo The Trainer, Bo Smith, too. He runs Milk Personal Training in Florida and heaped praise on Brown’s work ethic last season.

    “A guy by the name of Antonio Brown, I was training him and [a fellow athlete] at the same time, giving them the same insights and advice of being an athlete on the professional level,” said Bo. “Antonio Brown did everything I said and stored it into his brain and in his chest and followed all I laid out for him. He went into the league and is going on his third year now.”

    Brown will surpass 700 receptions and 9000 yards fairly easily next season and another ten touchdowns will give him 60 receiving in his career. The yards would rank him second all-time and he only needs two more touchdowns to pass Lynn Swann for third in franchise history, still trailing John Stallworth (63) and Hines Ward (85). Brown is also likely to record his 5th straight 100 reception season. He’d be the first in NFL history to accomplish that.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • CoaltownSteeler

      That is not a good thing…

    • george

      The Ravens should call TO.

    • Conserv_58

      AB, training with Owens? That’s like Martavis training with a pot dealer. Must be AB’s getting advice on how to take advantage of the relaxed endzone celebration rules because Owens can’t teach him anything else that he doesn’t already know about playing the WR position in the NFL.

    • Ike Evans

      Riight…working out with a guy who learned his workout habits from jerry rice is pointless

    • will

      Agree……..locker room video 201

    • Wayne Padgett

      I don’t see anything wrong with training, working on his craft and staying in shape with T.O and others. He trained with T.O and others in the past and look what he’s done on the field. AB don’t have the crazyness as them which is a plus.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      No problem with this! T.O. probably could still get open in today’s NFL and he learned from Jerry Rice!

    • Steelers12

      he actually probably better than anyone they got

    • Steelers12

      Bro Owens is the 3rd best WR all time and learned for the best of all time Jerry Rice

    • Steelers12

      glad you said it

    • Steelers12

      why not? TO has great work ethic and learned under Jerry Rice

    • Steelers12

      blown totally out of proportion

    • Steelers12

      gotta love AB’s work ethic

    • Rob H

      Well, although T.O. became a locker room cancer for every team he played on, and was self promoting and self centered throughout his life, he was also known to be a tireless worker in the gym and on the practice field, so….there’s that, I guess.

    • Bryant Eng

      Terrell Owens has probably worked harder at football than you have or will every work at anything you will ever do in life. Don’t take that as criticism, we just take for granted how hard pro-athletes work. You don’t get to 16000 yards and 150 TDS being lazy. Besides, I don’t think TO gets enough of a break for being such an oddball considering some of the bizarre trauma he encountered as a child and young adult – do some research.

    • Bryant Eng

      A locker room cancer that propelled a feckless Eagles team to the Superbowl, in which he played with a fractured fibula.