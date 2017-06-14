Hot Topics

    Artie Burns Helping Mentor Rookie Cornerbacks To Return The Favor

    By Matthew Marczi June 14, 2017 at 06:20 am


    It wasn’t so long ago at all that Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns himself was a rookie whose head was swimming with all of the knowledge that was being crammed into his brain during the spring of his first offseason as a professional football player. Even though he was a first-round draft pick, he was not regarded as a finished product by any means.

    Even though he ultimately exceeded the expectations that many had for him during his rookie season by contributing immediately—though sparsely—as a dime defender, and soon after as the primary nickel back, becoming a starter midway through the season, the truth is that it did take time for him to learn what he was doing well enough to be trusted with a larger role.

    A junior out of Miami who was not even playing full-time snaps with the Hurricanes, many thought that Burns would spend the vast majority of his rookie season on the bench, learning, in the hopes that he would be able to compete for an earn a starting role in his second season.

    But he is already there, and he is already looking out for the younger guys who have followed him—even though they are not literally younger. Both of the Steelers’ rookie cornerbacks, Cameron Sutton and Brian Allen, are older than is Burns currently, but neither know as much about playing in the NFL, given that the latter has actually done it.

    And Burns is looking to return the favor that he was given last season from the older players at his position, the likes of William Gay and Ross Cockrell, who helped him ease into a starting role by playing mentor to the best of his abilities to the rookie cornerbacks who are hoping to make a similar mark during their rookie season as the former first-round draft pick accomplished just a year ago.


    I just give him what I can, whatever advice I can give him and help him with”, Burns told reporters yesterday during the first of three days of practice at mandatory minicamp. “That’s what I wanted from somebody older than me, to come and help me. That’s what I want to do for him”.

    Thought it is by no means an uncommon practice, the Steelers in particular have a long history of having veteran players serve as mentors to the young, up-and-coming players, with the best modern example perhaps coming at the defensive line position, from the previous generation to the current starters and to the young depth now behind them, passing on their knowledge.

    Burns is doing what he can to make the transitions of Sutton and Allen as seamless as possible from college to the pros. Given that he made the transition so recently, he may well understand better than anybody the specific sorts of resources that might most benefit them as they seek to become professionals at a children’s game.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Darth Blount 47

      Speaking of mentorship….

      I wonder when it will be time to address the quiet but present elephant – roaming the halls of the minds and hearts of Steeler Nation. Of course, that not so pink elephant comes in the form of one with some awesomely placed, long and curly hair.

      Troy Polamalu’s absence from the Pittsburgh Steelers, given all that he meant to this organization, team, city, and fan-base… must NOT be allowed to grow to the horrendously epic proportion that did the gulf-size of one, Terry Bradshaw.

      Every so often, it creeps back into my mind, when I go to my closet to gaze happily and longingly at my glorious collection of Steeler jerseys. My #43 is extra special to me, because the Steeler record when I don that particular jersey on game-days, is incredibly wondrous.

      I still am beating myself up for choosing my white #7 in the last AFC Championship Game, over my white #43. But I digress….

      How incredible will/would it be, to see Troy Polamalu, teaching and coaching and giving over a few tricks of the trade, to this current class of DB’s?! It almost brings a tear of joy. So when I hear about players giving back and helping each other come along, I can’t help but think about Troy. Especially when you see the connection that Keisel maintains through even just social media and events, the fact of course, that Joey Porter and Carnell Lake are on the Staff, and with the rumors and innuendo now that no doubt will be constant regarding the potentiality of Hines Ward joining the fray as early as next season. Yes, I truly hope that whatever fences need mended, or bridges reconstructed, that it all comes and happens sooner rather than later. It sure would put my ol’ mind to ease and swell my heart, tremendously.

    • falconsaftey43

      I hear ya. Always ashame when things end kind of bitterly between a franchise player and the team. Troy doesn’t really strike me as someone who wants to continue a career in football at all though, can’t see him coaching.

    • PA2AK_

      I felt Troys exit had more to do with frustration from the generational change in the locker room. He went about his business a lot differently, especially compared to the locker room at the end of his career, imo.

      I could see him coaching, but only after his kids are moved on I bet. Guy had priorities, and they show in how little we see/hear of him. I agree though…would be great to see him on the sidelines…

    • Darth Blount 47

      Yeah, even if not in an official/paid type of way, maybe just as a temp like Faneca or as how some of the other former players have been. Just a way to share his knowledge. But most of all, just keep himself in the spotlight (if not under the glare) within arms length, and/or on a tertiary level.

      I guess I just really miss him. And I have visions of him smiling and imparting such wisdom in a way that really could have a beneficial impact to out current young guys.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’m not sure what all of the true issues are/were. But whatever they may be, I want them to be resolved. And I’d love for the franchise to be the first ones to reach out. Maybe it will take his Hall of Fame ceremony to do it. Which will be coming fairly soon, we can all be sure of that. I would just love to have it all dealt with even before that time comes.