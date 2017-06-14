Browns First Overall Pick Hurts Foot In Practice

Cleveland is gunna Cleveland. Browns fans are on pins and needles tonight after first overall pick Myles Garrett suffered a foot injury at today’s minicamp.

From CBS Cleveland.

“Garrett blew around the left edge on his way to a virtual sack of quarterback Brock Osweiler during a 2-minute drill when it appeared his left foot or ankle got tangled up before he went to the ground.”

CBS reports Garrett limped to the sideline and though he wasn’t immediately taken in to get further medical examination, did not finish practice. Head coach Hue Jackson didn’t offer much of a comment on the nature of the injury, stating “hopefully everything is ok.”

Garrett walked off the field alongside trainers with a “noticeable limp.” The report points out the injury was to his left foot, the same one where he suffered and played through a badly sprained ankle last year at Texas A&M.





His stellar college career made him the consensus #1 overall pick. In his Aggies’ career, Garrett piled up 47 TFL and 31 sacks. That included 15 and 8.5 last year despite the bum ankle.

Cleveland took Garrett to upgrade their woeful pass rush, finishing tied for 30th with 26 sacks last season. It had been an overall promising offseason for the Browns, rebuilding both lines and drafting DeShone Kizer in the second round. An injury to Garrett would come at a terrible time – not that there’s really a good one – especially after last year’s first rounder, Corey Coleman, has been dealing with injuries of his own.

Should Garrett’s injury turn out to be serious, we’ll be sure to update you.