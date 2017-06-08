Hot Topics

    Cameron Sutton Developing Fast Friendship With Artie Burns

    By Alex Kozora June 8, 2017 at 09:15 am


    Football is family. It’s a brotherhood. So it’s no surprise to hear the Pittsburgh Steelers’ veterans – defense and offense – are lending a helping hand to rookie corner Cameron Sutton. But Sutton seemed to single out Artie Burns in particular when it comes to guys he’s leaning on.

    That’s what he told reporters after practice today via the team website. 

    “We talk every day,” Sutton said. “Always around each other. It’s not just in the facility, it’s outside the facility. I’ve been to his house a couple times since I’ve been here so far. It’s just building that bond.”

    Sutton can look towards Burns as sort of a blueprint for a rookie season, even if their body types are different. Despite being raw out of college, Burns quickly made his way onto the field last year and showed steady improvement over the year. Sutton is much more seasoned but can takeaway the still massive adjustment it takes to make the leap from college to the pros.

    It’s that bond that creates a culture and ultimately, a close-knit team.


    “When you’re tied to a string on the field, like I said earlier, you know what guys are thinking out on there on the field. And it makes the whole game slow down for you. You just have the opportunity, like I said, the fellowship with your brothers on and off the field and become one unit.”

    Communication at any position in football is key but it might not be tougher anywhere than the secondary. Cornerbacks and safeties are on an island, generally having to communicate non-verbally, and in hostile environments. Fans make things loud for the opposing offense at Heinz Field but it stresses the defense too; noise is noise, after all. It makes life tough for anyone, especially a rookie.

    Sutton has been working as an outside corner throughout OTAs, ostensibly to backup Ross Cockrell and Burns, along with Coty Sensabaugh, who I haven’t heard much about during these practices. By all accounts, Sutton has impressed with his football IQ and aggressive nature, leading to more than one interception during OTAs.

    He may not be able to carve out a starting role right away but will help out on special teams and give the Steelers some much-needed cornerback depth. That’s a thought we haven’t gotten to enjoy in quite some time.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • steelburg

      This is a little off topic but you kind of mentioned it at the end of your article what’s going on with Sensabaugh? There has been almost no report on him. What unit is he running with has he impressed? There has absolutely been no report at all on him that can’t be good for him. It would be nice to get an article on what coach Lake thinks about him and how he is doing and what string he has been running with.

    • srdan

      When we didn’t get a crack at Awuzie and other corners I was in favor of during the draft I was upset. But hearing Sutton talk and carry himself, hearing from his coaches, and now some media outlets….I think we have something very good brewing here.

    • KiJana Haney

      It seems like golson is leading the race for slot so far as long as he doesn’t get hurt. I wonder if sutton is quick enough to handle slot receivers.

    • Klacker1

      The Steelers tip their hand every year with what position / what player they are interested in drafting . Their 30 visitors (plus a few more locals) to the team facility and the guys that they take to dinner or have multiple contacts with (Bowl games, combine, Pro Days) have resulted in 3-6 of their draft picks every year. If you take that list and plug the names in where the players are roughly expected to be picked, you have a pretty good road map. For the CBs, Awuzie, and quite a few others were gone when the Steelers turn came. Then you need to factor in their overall player ranking. For the CBs, Awuzie, and quite a few others were gone when the Steelers turn came.

      Sutton had contact with the Steelers at the Senor Bowl, Combine and Pro Day, including a dinner with them. Once the 1st couple of rounds went by, the choice of Sutton wasn’t really a surprise to me in the 3rd round. In fact, based on the impressive depth of DBs in this draft, he may end up being a bit of a steal as he likely would have gone much higher in other years. Brian Allen was an incredibly pleasant surprise; especially after Dave Te raved about him in a podcast.

      Long way to say I agree with you – there is something very good brewing here!

    • Michael Mosgrove

      he hasnt been doing much at ota’s he was running a football camp for kids.

    • Alex Kozora

      He is still behind Gay, for what it’s worth. Could change, of course.

    • KiJana Haney

      Oh yea nothing is set with football in shorts. I am excited to see the competition between the cbs and wrs in mini camp and training camp.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      when the pads are on and golson trips over air and breaks his femur. we’ll see if sutton or gay wins the slot.

    • Garrett Hunt

      Ha! I had this same thought reading through the article. Well said.