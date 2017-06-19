Hot Topics

    Carl Lawson Has Been ‘Tremendous All The Way Through’ For Bengals

    By Matthew Marczi June 19, 2017 at 05:40 am


    When it comes to division rivals, short of actually losing to them, there is pretty much nothing worse than when they get a player that you wanted for your own team, and for some fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals have gotten a number of such players over the course of the past few years.

    One of them, for me at least, and a few others, was Carl Lawson, whom they managed to draft in the fourth round. It’s not exactly something that I can deny given that I mocked him to the Steelers in the second round, but, of course, the need for him was dramatically lessened when they were able to get T.J. Watt in the first round.

    Regardless, however, I remain curious about his career development, and I have written about that previously already this offseason. Remember, it was considered rather curious when the Bengals drafted Lawson because he seemed to profile more as a 3-4 outside linebacker, lacking the natural frame of a 4-3 defensive end.

    But Cincinnati doesn’t plan to use him as a tradition 4-3 defensive end—in fact, they seem set primarily to play him as a linebacker, at least at the start of his career, and to give him rush opportunities off the edge in obvious passing situations.

    Head Coach Marvin Lewis was asked about Lawson during minicamp recently, and he said that the fourth-rounder has looked “tremendous all the way through” with regards to what he was looking to see from him at this time of year, which was “the burst, the ability, the flexibility, how they’re using their hands and their extension against blocks”.


    Based on his comments, it seems that the head coach is a bit more impressed up to this point with Lawson than with Jordan Willis, whom the Bengals drafted earlier, but he also said that Willis is beginning to come around as the offseason moves forward.

    A reporter asked Lewis if he worried that playing Lawson at linebacker could hinder his ability to get after the passer, to which he responded in the negative. He said that the college defensive end has been able to make a smooth transition so far in part because he already played on his feet some at Auburn.

    “I don’t think right now that he has quite the frame to be an every-down defensive end in the NFL”, he said, but when a reporter followed up about if he thinks that can come with time, Lewis responded, “I don’t think he needs to”.

    So all in all, the Bengals don’t seem to be concerning themselves all too much with the specifics of how and where they are going to get Lawson on the field. They drafted him to help with their defense, and with their pass rush, and he will be able to do that, they believe, wherever they end up putting him, which figures to be in multiple positions.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Rob H

      The Bengals are a strange and dysfunctional group in general, and it all flows down from the top.
      Brown cares more about getting bargains more than he does anything else.
      He was able to get Harrison on a cheap FA deal, and didn’t care that he was a terrible fit for their defense. He got pacman on a cheap deal, and didn’t care about his many issues. Burfict and Mixon were first round talents that he was able to get with bargain picks, that lead directly to bragin contracts for their talent level. Lawson was one of my early choices for the Steelers first round pick (along with Rivers), as he was slotted as a late first to early second rounder. To Brown, whether or not he fits was not a concern, he just leaves it to Marvin to try and make all his square pegs fit into the round holes.

    • Sam Clonch

      A lame duck head coach sitting on the hot seat wants people to believe that he pulled a diamond out of the rough with a day 3 pick? Shocking.

    • RickM

      For sure when one guy is singled out like this he’s impressed them. And using the word “tremendous” is elevated from the normal ‘he’s looked good’. It’s amazing that he dropped to the 4th round and certainly you guys rated him much higher. We won’t know whether the early impressions were right for a while. Still, I’d rather not hear the suggestion he could be a good one.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Lawson and Andrew Billings…….
      Two players I wanted us to draft, especially given that both fell so far in the draft.
      I trust our draft team on the Steelers more than myself but sure hope they were right on these two!!!