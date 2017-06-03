Hot Topics

    Carnell Lake Hopeful Burns And Cockrell Pick Up Where They Left Off

    By Alex Kozora June 3, 2017 at 08:33 am


    For the first time in several years, there are high hopes for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary. Carnell Lake is hoping for his corners to continue the strong play they showed at the end of 2016.

    Sitting down with Missi Matthews on Steelers.com, Lake kept it simple with his expectations of Ross Cockrell and Artie Burns this year.

    “We’d like to see them take the experience and progression they had, especially towards the end of the season last year,” he told Matthews. “Both of them really came on well for us and starting to really play down the stretch. Made some really big plays. We’d like to see them continue that this year.”

    Burns and Cockrell are expected to open the season as the starting corners. Burns is coming off a rocky year but one where, as Lake points out, he showed real progression after starting several games, increasing his reps, and learning from his mistakes.

    Cockrell is in the prime of his career, fully-versed in the defense and showing more strength and acting as a better tackler, two areas he struggled with back in 2015. Throughout most of last year, he was the Steelers’ best man corner, though I’m sure there’s hopes Burns can surpass him as quickly as this season.


    Some more splash would be a welcome sight from the pair. Combined, they forced three turnovers last year, all of which came in the way of Burns’ interceptions. Cockrell especially needs to make those high-impact plays, as does the rest of the secondary, who struggled on the whole and took a step backwards from 2015, despite seeming to add better athletes and talent than the year prior.

    Burns will have to do the same but also show the consistency Cockrell showed. A flighty rookie season doesn’t come as a surprise but it’s an area he has to address nonetheless.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I don’t feel as if the hopes are high, necessarily, for the CB group (vs the secondary as a whole).

      Neither Cockrell or Burns has shown to be the quality starter/near-pro bowl level players that would cause such hopes.

      After this season, I’m hoping the CB group works out what they have and who will be making a difference, but I think it could take the year to get there.

    • Alex Kozora

      That assumes that they don’t progress. And odds are good they will.

    • john bennett

      Gentlemen, if you’ve got it, now is the time to bring it.

    • Milliken Steeler

      I think Burns has the most upside because of his athletic ability and definitley should take another step forward. I think Cockrell played relatively well however, it seems because he doesn’t have elite speed, he just try’s to keep the plays in front of him rather than make the big play.

      He plays to what he feels are his strengths at this point which isn’t a bad thing.