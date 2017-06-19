Dak Prescott Ranked Over Big Ben In NFL Top 100

First off, can I say something?

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

That’s really all you need to sum up the headline. Somehow, this is real life. A world where NFL players voted Dak Prescott over Ben Roethlisberger.

Prescott came in at #14 on this year’s list.

Roethlisberger, as you might remember, came in at 22nd place. Other players Prescott was ranked ahead of Aaron Donald, A.J. Green, Drew Brees, and Tyron Smith.

I don’t want to sound like a homer here. So take it away, Alfonso Ribeiro.

Yeah, this is bad. Awful. Terrible. Small-minded. Plain ‘ol stupid.

Prescott is a good quarterback who had a historic rookie season, there’s no question about that. It was even better than Roethlisberger’s rookie year, I won’t even argue that. But to put him above Ben…if I gotta explain it to you, you probably won’t ever get it.

This list is supposedly voted on by the players. I bet there are 89 other Steelers right now who have something to say.