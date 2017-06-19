Hot Topics

    Dak Prescott Ranked Over Big Ben In NFL Top 100

    By Alex Kozora June 19, 2017 at 09:04 pm


    First off, can I say something?

    Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

    That’s really all you need to sum up the headline. Somehow, this is real life. A world where NFL players voted Dak Prescott over Ben Roethlisberger.

    Prescott came in at #14 on this year’s list.

    Roethlisberger, as you might remember, came in at 22nd place. Other players Prescott was ranked ahead of Aaron Donald, A.J. Green, Drew Brees, and Tyron Smith.

    I don’t want to sound like a homer here. So take it away, Alfonso Ribeiro.

    Yeah, this is bad. Awful. Terrible. Small-minded. Plain ‘ol stupid.

    Prescott is a good quarterback who had a historic rookie season, there’s no question about that. It was even better than Roethlisberger’s rookie year, I won’t even argue that. But to put him above Ben…if I gotta explain it to you, you probably won’t ever get it.

    This list is supposedly voted on by the players. I bet there are 89 other Steelers right now who have something to say.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Gizmosteel

      It’s a what have you done for me lately world. Just nuts.

    • Ross McCorkle

      lmaoooooooo. I used to care about the “NFL top 100”, but it made me too angry, so I stopped a few years back.

    • Chris92021

      I really want to see what the actual ballots for this inane TV time slot filler looks like.

    • Big White

      zzzz

    • Chris92021

      Honestly I have no idea how someone can quantify who is the best player in the league. Typically it is always going to be someone who touches the ball often (RB or QB). NFL Network loves it because it fills up their time slots during the offseason while they desperately try to promote awful shows like Good Morning Football. The NFL Network is now at the same caliber as ESPN programming. That is how pitiful they’ve become.

    • Alan Tman

      He had a better year statistically. Plus the players don’t like Ben.

    • will

      Why?

    • Ross McCorkle

      Where the dollar is sacred and power is god

    • mem359

      It was easy enough to judge the careers of RG3 and Kaepernick after only their rookie year, right?

    • Sam Clonch

      I read an article by one of the creators of the list a few weeks ago, where he was trying to argue that it wasn’t based off who had the best 2016, but rather who was better in 2017. You know, the season that HASN’T HAPPENED YET. The series is ridiculous.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Not sure I’d even classify Dak Prescott as a good QB yet honestly; though I suspicion he’ll end up just that.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Indeed.

    • Ryan Alderman

      They don’t?

    • Alan Tman

      I want to make another point here. This is what happens to blacks everyday. The NFL is 76% black. The players voted, and that’s the results. He had a better year and if most people were polled in who they would want for their team it would be Prescott because he’s a rookie and Ben said this maybe his last year. Plus he’s catching fallout from the Kaepernick debacle. Mostly whites are demanding Kaepernick is being blackballed and Michael Bennett was quoted on First Take that QB’S in this league were accused of rape are still playing, but people are demanding that Kaepernick be thrown out of the league is ridiculous. Plus Collinsworth and other announcers saidthatBen was very arrogant in production meetings, and they didn’t like him. All this is dismissed in the Burgh, but black players are taken to task for dancing. Reporters say they should be traded. We think that is crazy!!

    • Rotten Sircus

      Ben has 2 Superbowl Rings …Dak has 1 Winning season …The Voters USE DRUGS !!! SMFH

    • Jaybird

      Horse sh*t. I’ll give you the statistic part , but you have absolutely no idea what other players think of Ben. None. How many NFL players do you know? How many have you asked their opinion of Ben?

    • dany

      I don’t follow this list nor nfl network but isn’t this precisely what the list is?? Top players of 2017 based on the previous year. That’s what I’ve always understood, it’s why because of a simple year long injury a great player even falls off the top 100. He wasn’t there, wasn’t one of the top of 2016. In that case the list is not wrong. Anyway that’s as much of an effort I can put into something so meanigless

    • Mark

      Yes that is flat out ridiculous and I’m Ben’s harsh’s critic

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think I’m over this show. I haven’t watched it all year (probably watch AB and Bell tho). It gets me mad at least once a year, but I think Im just str8 over it. 🙄

    • Alan Tman

      Check the Internet. It all can be verified. Look and see how he treated Eli on Hey Rookie.