    Daniel McCullers Says He’s Adding Spin Move For 2017

    By Alex Kozora June 25, 2017 at 08:00 am


    Now this I gotta see. Daniel McCullers recently said he’s working on his pass rushing repertoire in this make-or-break season, practicing a spin move to bring to 2017.

    “I have been a ‘nose’ all four years,” he told the Trib’s Chris Adamski. “But hopefully I can show my pass-rush moves and my little spin. I’m working on a little spin I can use. I’m gonna try to add that to it. So hopefully I can put that on film and put it out there so they can use me in that nickel situation.”

    McCullers best, and really only, pass rush move has been his bull rush. To his credit, it’s been effective, especially against undersized centers relatively speaking; they’re all small stacked up to McCullers. Adding a second move is a good idea for linemen who are expecting power though its effectiveness is very much in question.

    He has 1.5 career sacks, with his full one coming last season against the Cleveland Browns in the regular season finale. We have him charted for five additional pressures, one every 18 snaps, which actually was the best snaps per pressure mark of any Steelers’ defensive linemen and the second best on the entire team. I don’t think the tape matches up with the numbers but food for thought.

    Adamski’s articles made mention of McCullers’ annual mission to drop weight. He says by camp, he wants to be down 18 pounds. If we were to assume – a dangerous game – he played at last year’s listed weight of 352, he’d come into Latrobe at 334 pounds.


    Leverage and effort aren’t his biggest issues despite the easy narrative that they are. It’s his movement ability and his personality that have hindered him the most. Losing weight could help with the former but there’s little to fix the latter.

    Expect McCullers to show off his spin move during one-on-ones in training camp. I don’t think it’s going to be something he’ll find useful but with his Steelers’ career on the line, it’s worth a shot.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • JohnB

      Better add somethin..

    • Jaybird

      Oh geeez! I’m envisioning McCullers trying his spin move , losing his balance and falling into Tuitt’s knee.
      And big Dan has been losing 15 lbs every year since he got here! How the hell is he still 350lbs! Lol.

    • Craig M

      I wouldn’t be surprised if he spins right off the roster.

    • toonasteel

      He calls it his “little spin” move?!?! I can only imagine an 18-wheeler making a 3-pt turn when Big Dan makes the spin.
      In all seriousness, he should have been making these new moves a year or so ago. It’s a bit 11th hour to be making these changes, but a better Dan make a better Steelers!

    • RickM

      He was a project on the day he was drafted and he’s managed to hang around the edges with lesser talent. I appreciate anything he tries and wish him luck.

    • Steel B

      Bwhahaha. Wait……..bwhahahaha. …OK…350lbs…..spine move. Yeah sure! LMAO!

    • 6 ring circus

      I stopped by for the comments, lol. Pretty much what I expected. Too little too late…

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Well, I for one, am pulling for you Big Dan. I know your NFL career hasn’t turned out quite the way you imagined it so far. But if you can catch fire and help us win the Lombardi this year it will all be worth it.

    • joe triplehorns

      M’on BIG DAN, i luv watching you push opposing players out your way! I’m doubting this is going to be a good move; but I’m hoping you prove us all wrong!