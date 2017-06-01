Hot Topics

    What Deeper Dive Into Rushing Numbers Tells Us About Knile Davis

    By Matthew Marczi June 1, 2017 at 12:00 pm


    Yesterday I posed the question of whether or not new Pittsburgh Steelers running back Knile Davis will serve as the team’s kick returner this season. That is, after all, apparently the reason that the team elected to sign him in the first place, as a player who has had success in that role in the past.

    At the same time, I wrote about just how certain his place on the roster might even be, given that his offensive production has by traditional measures been underwhelming at best, and his kick return numbers have gone down since his rookie season as well.

    After this drew a bit of a discussion, I thought it would be worth taking the time to actually give into Davis’ rushing statistics over the course of his career to determine what they really say about him. He has a career 3.2-yard average per carry on 250 career carries, but we know—or at least we should—that such numbers can be deceiving.

    There are better ways to break rushes down, and I think one of the most meaningful ways to do that is to view them in terms of whether or not the play was successful. In this case, parameters have been defined as 45 percent of needed yardage gained on first down, 60 percent on second down, and 100 percent on third and fourth down.

    Using data pulled from Pro Football Reference, I looked at the numbers for all 250 of his carries and determined that just 63 of them—not 63 percent, but 63 total plays—were successful. That means that barely one out of every four carries for Davis would result in a successful play for the offense.


    The bulk of his work came on first down, where on 150 career carries he gained 542 yards, averaging 3.6 yards per carry. Just 34 of those 150 carries were successful, or under 23 percent. He was even less successful on second down, where he rushed for 220 yards on 78 carries, averaging just over 2.8 yards per carry. Only 24 of those 78 carries were successful, which was under 31 percent.

    On third down, it gets even worse. He gained 39 yards on 19 carries, averaging not much more than two yards per carry. Five of the 19 carries were successful for a conversion rate of just over 26 percent. He also successfully converted one of two fourth-down carries, losing two yards on a fourth-and-one. He averaged two yards on the two carries for a 50 percent conversion rate, with an obviously extremely small sample size.

    To add to the discussion, he also lost three of his four career fumbles. He has just four explosive runs in his career with only one longer than 25 yards. On 32 short-yardage carries in his career (with three or fewer yards to go), he carried successfully 15 times with four touchdowns—he also has two four-yard touchdowns.

    As a matter of mere curiosity, Davis carried the ball four times against the Steelers in his career, with all four producing negative carries. All four came on first or second down with nine or more yards to go, and he totaled two yards, with a long run of two.

    For his career, 36 of his carries—over 14 percent—went for negative yardage, a total of 81 yards lost. Another 26 carries gained no yards, so nearly a quarter of his touches gained no yards, another 30 carries picked up just one yard, with all 30 being unsuccessful carries.

    These are simply extraordinarily bad numbers.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • I said before that we need to find another option at kick returner because although he is a good kick returner he still isn’t worth a roster spot even as the #3 RB because he is just that terrible as a RB. If he was an absolute special returner like Hester was or Hill is right now than he would be worth the roster spot but he isn’t. Good (not great or special) return ability but that’s it.

    • VaDave

      Yikes.

    • falconsaftey43

      Would anyone be interested in send one of our many WRs or a like a 7th round pick to Washington for Matt Jones? He’s clearly on his way out of town there.

    • I like Matt Jones better than Knile Davis as a RB…I like almost any RB better than Davis lol…but I’m almost positive the interest in Davis is from a Kick return standpoint (as long as he can serve as a decent #3 RB option; which I have my doubts about him even doing that) and Matt Jones really can’t help in the kick return department.

    • NCSteel

      Good article.
      I would feel better about these numbers if I thought he had played behind a terrible offensive line but a big strength for KC’s offense over these last several years has been it’s running game.
      I would take a long look at who gets cut or what team needs receiver help if I were sitting in that GM chair. Bet thats a nice comfy chair too.

    • It would be nice, however, to send one of the least likely WRs to make our roster to a team that could give us a good return option that can also justify a roster spot at RB…because I just don’t see Davis being capable enough to justify a roster spot, but maybe he can surprise us.

    • RickM

      Kudos for the extensive work done. I certainly hope Bell remains healthy; but if we do lose him for any sort of extended period, it seems we’ll need to find a better back-up RB than Davis. Just on the surface, he doesn’t seem to have the vision necessary to be a good RB. If he does make the roster, hopefully he’ll be limited to kickoff returns.

    • falconsaftey43

      Jones stats just FYI.

      3.9 career average. 6 TDs on 243 carries. 27 receptions with 14.0 avg.
      Converted on 14 of 23 3rd/4th and short opportunities.
      41.4% career success rate.

    • falconsaftey43

      Jordan Todman and Benny Cunningham would be the best RB return guys around I believe. Not sure either are available though. You’d think we could get 2 of our at least 6 WRs on the roster to serve as the KR. We know Coates can do ok there. I say throw Bryant, Rogers, or Ayers or even Sutton back there as the other guy. Then get a real RB to be the 3rd guy (like Jones).

    • I would take that over keeping Davis…if nothing is there they need to just take the touchback and count on our offense taking over at the 25 yard line….just don’t start us off at like the 16 yard line.

      I know I might be in the minority but if we are just talking about a #3 back than I actually like Toussaint. He doesn’t really bring anything special to the backfield but he knows the offense and oline already and I just feel comfortable with him as someone that can take some carries away from Conner so he doesn’t have to carry the entire load if Bell suffers an injury.

    • falconsaftey43

      I agree on Toussaint. He’s an ok #3. He gets what blocked (Davis doesn’t), he catches well, and generally pass blocks well (although he looked rust there against CLE last year). I do wish there were some more options/competition there though. Maybe Shell will show well in pre-season and push for that spot.

    • John Bennett

      Davis is just a guy, I doubt he makes the roster. There are better options for kick returner already established on the 53 and some others that have the ability if we open the job to include the DB’s.

    • nutty32

      He was not bad at all that first season he had to step in for J.Charles but has been trending backwards since. Then the fumbling issue & the seemingly endless supply of productive backs on the KC roster completely derailed his career. Definitely an upgrade over Toussaint.

    • Rob

      We don’t need the second coming of Adrian Peterson for our #2 or #3 RB behind a top 5 OL. If he stays, let’s hope he sticks to KR duty, if he does play RB, I almost guarantee, his numbers will be better.

    • falconsaftey43

      upgrade over Toussaint based on what? Toussaint had better ypc, yards/rec, KR avg, KR long last year than Davis on nearly the same amount of carries and KRs.

      Davis 1st year was pretty bad actually. Only 3.45 ypc, 30% success rate. It was his best year, but it was still bad.

    • falconsaftey43

      I don’t know about that. in 2015 Chiefs ran for the 6th most yards in the league, team had the best ypc averge.
      West 634 yards, 4.0 ypc
      Smith 498, 5.9
      Ware 403, 5.6
      Charles 364, 5.1
      Davis 72, 2.6
      Would seem to me they had a good run blocking line, everyone but him boasted good ypc numbers.

      And is 2.6 average didn’t just come due to short yardage attempts. 23 of his 28 carries were with at least 4 yards to go. His numbers might get a little better behind our line, but he’s not going to be good.

    • Jose Cheque Ramos

      The question is how good was the O-Line? If he makes the team, with our O-line same numbers is on him. Next…

    • Rob

      And that’s partially my point. I’m in no way claiming that he will be good, so comparing him to West, Ware, and Charles, who are all starter worthy is kind of mute.

      I’m saying I think he’s functional as a depth RB (probably #3), given our line and RB coaching staff, and what we haven’t looked at really is his catching skill set, which I think probably works better in his favor in addition to KR..such that, I wouldn’t be worried about the position heading into the season as is at least. Moreso, his competition in Fitz (3.0 career ypc) isn’t really making things difficult.

    • RickM

      Great stuff. That undeniably shows his skills as a RB are deficient. The gap between his YPC average and the rest of the backs is stunning. I keep coming back to the vision issue. He has the same excellent K.C. line in front of him as all the other backs, but he just can’t see the holes the way they do.