    Devil’s Advocate: Bell Overworked

    By Matthew Marczi June 21, 2017 at 10:00 am


    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: Was Le’Veon Bell overused down the stretch of the 2016 regular season—and could it have been avoided?

    Hindsight, as they say, is 20/20, but the fact of the matter is that Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell suffered a groin injury that ended his 2016 season prematurely, and it came during a period of play in which he was accounting for a phenomenal amount of work.


    During the team’s nine-game winning streak in the second half of the season and into the postseason, Bell recorded 220 carries, which, over the course of a full 16-game schedule, would work out to a little bit over 391 carries. That would break Barry Foster’s franchise record for carries in a season by one, and would rank 10th all-time.

    He also added another 34 touches on receptions over those nine games as well, by the way, which actually represented in a reduction of workload.

    But the question is, did the Steelers overwork him? One can argue that the fact that he ended the season with an injured that could be construed as workload related answers that question in the affirmative.

    But we don’t know for sure that the injury occurred due to the volume of touches that he was getting, so it’s hard to say. The workload has been carried before, and Bell is in peak physical health with no prior history of cumulative injury.

    As for whether or not it could have been avoided, the fact that DeAngelo Williams was pretty much unavailable for the vast majority of that time suggests that there is little they could have done about it short of giving Fitzgerald Toussaint carries, which is not ideal.

    But they could have given Toussaint a few more carries here and there, to be certain. And they also could have, you know, thrown the ball more. The proportion of their offense that was devoted to the running game swung significantly upward during that streak.

    Which side do you lean closer toward?

    • RickM

      De’Angelo was available for the playoffs and they still gave Bell 59 carries in two games, which extrapolating over a season would be an incredible 480. Tomlin doesn’t mind the risk of running his backs into the ground, and even acknowledged that with his infamous ‘run them till the wheels fall off” quote. It’s a philosophy he has as a head coach. Will it ever change in a meaningful way? No.

    • Kevin Artis

      I hope it does because knowing that backs shelf life is very short I can only hope that philosophy changes. Especially when you have a capable back up like we had in Williams.

    • Kevin Artis

      To answer the question, yes. He was overworked when he did not have to be. D Will was very capable, as he proved, to not only carry the load, but should have gardened more of a role after Bell returned.
      Tomlin and company mismanaged him tremendously in my opinion.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yes overworked. No, nothing could be done.

      Every game was must win at that point to make the playoffs.
      Cowboys close to the end and we lost, not opportunity. to sub.
      Browns wasn’t close, 28 carries, but we desperately need a win to turn things around and only 17 carries week prior, so ok.
      Colts wasn’t close, Bell only 23 carries, Fitz 6. so they spelled him well.
      Giants, held 2 score lead most of the game, but 12 of his 29 carries came in the 4th quarter trying to milk the clock and close out the game against a team that while inconsistent, can score at anytime.
      Bills, Bell dominated, Ben sucked (3 INTs). Ended as a 1 score game.
      Bengals, Steelers had to come back to win.
      Ravens, had to come back to win. Ben threw 2 INTs
      Browns, Bell didn’t play
      Dolphins Playoffs-you don’t rest guys in the playoffs. Ben 2 INTs, D.Will had 2 carries for 2 yards.
      Chiefs Playoffs- down to wire game, Bell dominating.

    • Ace

      He is and was absolutely overworked. The Buffalo game was ridiculous. I know they needed the win but man he got a ton of carries. The Miami game and KC playoff games. Too many carries. They rode the hot hand but I think it was more the O-Line doing their job so well that any capable back could have thrived behind them. Tomlin made a mistake with the 60 carries leading up to NE. But he will never admit it.

    • Ed Smith

      Could Tomlin’s stated philosophy be part of the reason there is no long term deal signed yet with Bell? Would any of you, as Bell, settle for less $/yr on a longer contract, knowing your HC’s strategy to wear you down physically, likely shortening your career? If you had intentions/desires to remain a Steeler and Tomlin is HC, wouldn’t you be trying to get the MAX you could per yr, AND trying to get much of it guaranteed.
      Mr. Tomlin, your philosophy is likely falling victim to the Law of Unintended Consequences… is it time for Mr. Rooney to save Mike from himself and protect the team’s investments? I think so, what about you Steeler Nation?

    • falconsaftey43

      It’s unfair to extrapolate two playoff games over an entire season. Playoffs are lose or go home, period. And Bell was dominating those games, and the Chiefs game was super close.

      Needs to be noted that Williams was not the same in 2016 as he was in 2015. For the season, 44% of his carries were for 1 yard or less, that’s a significant drop off from what Bell offers.

    • falconsaftey43

      Right, it was all the OL. That’s why D.Will averaged 3.5 ypc for the year and 44% of his carries were for 1 yard or less. Bell averaged 4.9 ypc and only 22% of his carriers were for 1 yard or less. No difference right?

      You really want to spell Bell in the playoffs? Especially the KC game where is was ridiculously close? Regular season, ok, but playoffs you hold nothing back, you do whatever you can to secure victory.

    • RickM

      No, I disagree. We opened up a 14-point lead on Miami a couple of minutes into the second quarter, and they never got closer than that margin. Bell had 16 carries even after we opened that double-digit lead. Even when we went ahead by 17 points late in the 3rd quarter, Bell got 5 carries on the very next drive. They run him into the ground, plain and simple.

      You’re also operating under the assumption that other RB’s can’t take over some of Bell’s carries in games and do sufficiently well. There’s no proof of that. Toussaint with a very limited number of carries last year had a a 4.1 yard average. The last word is yours as we fundamentally disagree that every Bell carry was necessary because the other RB’s would have failed (which is what you are basically saying). I just don’t think that’s the case behind a good O-line and most importantly it takes some wear and tear off Bell. The last word is yours