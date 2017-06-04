Hot Topics

    Devil’s Advocate: Bigger Role – Sammie Or Senquez

    By Matthew Marczi June 4, 2017 at 02:00 pm


    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: Which third-year player is more likely to play a significant role for the Steelers this season between Senquez Golson and Sammie Coates?

    The Steelers had certain aspirations for the cornerback and wide receiver that they took in the second and third rounds of the 2015 NFL Draft, respectively. There are plans and goals for every draft pick, of course—there would be no point in making the pick if there were not. But these were players who should have made a bigger impact by now.


    Two full seasons into their careers, Coates and Golson have combined for about five games’ worth of meaningful contributions, all of which came courtesy of Coates last season. Golson has spent most of his first two seasons on injured reserve, and has never been active for a game due to health.

    Both of them can be considered on the roster bubble at this point, but it would be quite unfortunate if things work out that way. With that in mind, I would like to consider which of the two is more likely to make a significant impact in 2017, one long awaited.

    For Coates, of course, he has already shown that he can do that. He had over 400 yards and a couple of touchdowns during his five-game body of work before he injured his hand and let it get to his head. He has had about eight months now to rejuvenate himself, so he should be ready to contribute—if he can find a role.

    Golson, meanwhile, is so far looking well simply by practicing without incident. He is running with the second-team defense—Coates with the second-team offense—in the slot, where he was working as a starter a year ago before his training camp foot injury.

    The Steelers have added players in the second and third rounds this year—this time the wide receiver in the second and the cornerback in the third—who could, however, take their roles on the team, and perhaps even their roster spots. Both of them are facing an uphill battle, but a conquerable hill.

    Which side do you lean closer toward?

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • capehouse

      I actually consider both to be roster locks. I think Golson is going to be a big contributor this year too from the Slot.

    • Steelers12

      I thought i was the only one who considered both locks

    • Ichabod

      Great question.
      Golson if he is healthy.
      I think both contribute though…if healthy

    • Michael Conrad

      Can’t we wait until preseason to see. Man I’m hoping Dobbs is not a bust . I don’t want to see four games of L Jones throwing it in the grass to open receivers. I’m pulling for both to step up.

    • Consistent

      I have to believe the WR rotation will probably be pretty fluid having a QB like Ben who can distribute the ball so well but the secondary is probably going to go w/whatever lineup is consistently working well and not tinker much w/it beyond that…that being said Golson would probably have to show a lot more this Summer or face a few inactive game days(which I don’t see Coates having many of) *injuries not withstanding of course*

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think they both will contribute and be a catalyst to wins! So ready for this season!

    • Mr jack

      Both will play a lot this season.

    • Ace

      Good question. If everything goes right in the WR room, Coates won’t see too much action. If everything goes right in the CB room, Q will be a starter by mid-season. So I’m hopeful Q has a bigger impact.

    • The Chin

      Agreed

    • SoCal Steeler

      I see both having a role but I’d lean towards Golson having a bit more of one. Too crowded in that WR room for Sammie to have the impact he had early last season.
      It may just be Golson’s time to shine. I sure hope so for his sake and the teams.

    • walter

      I havent seen enough of Golson to even attempt to make a guess.