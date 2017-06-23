Hot Topics

    Devil’s Advocate: Grimble Tops TE Depth Chart

    By Matthew Marczi June 23, 2017 at 10:00 am


    You may recall for the past several offseasons that I ran an article series called The Optimist’s/Pessimist’s Take. I used it to explore different issues and topics the Pittsburgh Steelers were facing and took a positive or negative approach, examining each side in a separate article. This is essentially the same idea behind that, only condensed into one article for every topic.

    In this version of the idea, I’ll be playing the Devil’s Advocate for both sides of the issue, looking at the best-case and worst-case scenarios in trying to find the range of likely outcomes of what is likely to happen for the Steelers relating to whatever topic the article is covering.

    When it comes to the process of trying to construct a championship roster, the reality is that there are a ton of moving parts, and several ways to acquire said parts. There are a lot of things that can go right or wrong in not always predictable ways, so I think it’s helpful to try to look at issues by seeking out the boundaries of the likely positive or negative results.

    Topic: Does Xavier Grimble have a reasonable shot of becoming the Steelers’ primary tight end by the end of the season?

    If you happen to follow Bob Labriola’s Asked and Answered series on the Steelers’ website, you may have caught yesterday’s edition, in which a fan asked the reporters who be believed would make the biggest impact at the tight end position behind Jesse James.


    Labriola was pretty clear in stating that it was second-year Xavier Grimble, and he even went so far as to say in concluding that, “if [he] can become more consistent, starting with catching the football, maybe he makes a run at the top of the depth chart”.

    This comment, on the face of it, seems absurd, given the clear disparity in production and in snap counts between the different tight ends over the course of last season. Grimble barely made the initial 53-man roster only because Ladarius Green was on the PUP List.

    James was nearly an every-down player for the Steelers at multiple times last season, and we also saw clear growth from him over the course of this year. Some of his most productive games as a receiver and as a blocker came late in the year, even in the postseason.

    But the notion of Grimble chipping away at James’ playing time, and perhaps even logging the lion’s share of snaps, might not be that absurd. One should consider that in the games leading up to Green’s return from the PUP list, Grimble was actually increasing his snap count significantly, and even played more than James.

    Things changed up with Green back, but after the free agent suffered his concussion, Grimble suffered a rib injury on a touchdown reception on the very next drive the Steelers played, a week later, limiting his ability to contribute further.

    With both players demonstrating improvement over the year, and since the season ended, one might be more inclined to question how set in stone the depth chart is, or should be. One thing is for sure, Grimble looks to be in peak physical conditioning.

    Which side do you lean closer toward?

    • falconsaftey43

      I’m not sure of the likely hood, but it would be nice if Grimble could become a regular contributor, and the James didn’t have to do it all on his own, as that seems to be asking a lot of him.

    • Steelers12

      yeah Grimble’s athleticism could play a big factor, Damn if only Green could of stayed healthy

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i actually have more hope for grimble than i do for james.

    • Bradys_Dad

      I’m not all that disappointed with this duo (or trio w/Johnson) even though there’s no big name associated with the TE position here at home. If they can all block and they can all make short “save Ben’s butt” catches over the middle to move the chains then they’ve done their job in this offensive scheme. The WR crew and the threat of LB out of the backfield will have the opposing secondaries too busy to worry about short pick-ups by our TEs. The TE is the safety valve for the passing game and these guys seem more than capable.

    • pittsburghjoe

      James is solid and nothing more… he offers a some degree of comfort in both the passing game and running game. Its seems like Grimble has upside over James in terms of stretching the field. So now it comes down to the great “what if” game. Only time will tell if XG can put a consistent game together. He seems to have the tools. We will know soon enough.

    • Rocksolid20

      Can you let it rest ? He is gone , we need to work with what we have .

    • pittsburghjoe

      If XG progresses, their TE depth is actually pretty solid. It may not be great, but by no means is it a liability. Thats all they need from the position, they have so many other targets that this really is not a big deal.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      I think Grimble has some of the tools but definitely is short in that consistency bucket.
      I could very easily see the two platooning at TE, as it appears the team has the same disdain for the TE position that they USED to have for CB!!!
      As you can probably surmise, I wanted us to take a TE this past draft, especially in lieu of our latest 3rd string QB acquisition!!!! 😑

    • Charles Mullins

      This again? Didnt we have enough XG hype last summer.

    • Geoffrey Benedict

      Grimble is popular among people who want an athletic receiving TE, which I find amusing.

      Grimble is a terrible athlete, he’s slower and has worse agility and length than James, and he is 2 years older.

      People often act like at 22 James has hit his ceiling, while Grimble, at 24 has a lot of room to improve.

      I just don’t see it. Heck last season, even while Grimble was gaining snaps, James was outproducing him, and when you look at the playoffs last year, James was our second most productive receiver, ahead of Rogers, Bell and Hamilton. He recorded a 73% catch rate and 9.13 yards per target.

      James at 22 was a better blocker than Grimble was at 24, Jesse is still filling out his frame, and he hasn’t hit his prime yet. Grimble is already there. There is a chance it all clicks for Grimble at 25 and he starts playing at a higher level, but that isn’t likely. It is much more likely, if fact it is probable, that James improves by a good margin in his age 23 season.