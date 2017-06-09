Hot Topics

    ESPN Ranks Landry Jones 14th Overall On List Of 16 Backup QBs

    By Dave Bryan June 9, 2017 at 03:41 pm


    The lists and rankings portion of the NFL calendar year is now well underway with deadest part of the offseason drawing closer. On Friday, ESPN posted rankings of backup quarterbacks around the league on their Instagram account and it’s clear whoever made the list doesn’t think too fondly of the Pittsburgh Steelers current No. 2 signal caller.

    Of the 16 backup quarterbacks listed by ESPN, Landry Jones is listed 14th overall with only Geno Smith and Ryan Mallett ranked behind him.


    I have pulled the career stats of all 16 quarterbacks included in ESPN’s recent rankings and as you can see below, Jones completion percentage ranks him seventh overall compared to the other 15. You might also be surprised to know that Jones’ career yards per attempt number of 7.6 is tops of the 16 quarterbacks listed as is his yards per completion number of 12.6.

    Jones obviously hasn’t had as much playing time as several of the other quarterbacks listed in ESPN’s rankings, so that’s worth noting as well.

    While I would be foolish to argue that Jones deserves to be listed in the top five on this list, I personally believe he deserves to be ranked higher than 14th overall. Yes, he’s not great, but isn’t he better than several others on this list?

    Let me know in the comments below where you would rank Jones on this list of 16 backup quarterbacks.

    If you would like to see another recent set of backup quarterback rankings, Neil Greenberg of The Washington Post made his public on Thursday.

    QBGGSQBrecCmpAttCmp%YdsTDIntY/AAY/AY/CRate
    Jimmy Garoppolo1722-0-0639467.0690507.38.411106.2
    Matt Moore452815-13-050885659.3607741317.16.41282
    A.J. McCarron832-1-07911966.4854627.27.410.897.1
    Chase Daniel5621-1-0517865.4480116.25.89.481.1
    Colt McCoy34257-18-050884260.3558626236.661178.9
    Nick Foles423620-16-0776128560.4921556277.27.111.988.1
    Cody Kessler980-8-012819565.61380627.17.210.892.3
    Brock Osweiler362113-8-048881559.9508326226.25.710.477.4
    Matt Cassel1048036-44-01546262458.917287103796.6611.279.2
    Derek Anderson734720-27-0865159654.21039660606.55.61271.3
    Matt Barkley1161-5-015926659.819118187.24.71263.7
    Drew Stanton33138-5-026650053.2316514196.35.211.966.3
    Chad Henne655318-35-01159195459.31293158636.65.811.275.5
    Landry Jones1642-2-08514160.31071767.66.712.682.8
    Geno Smith333012-18-050186657.9596228366.95.711.972.4
    Ryan Mallett1983-5-018132955.017797105.44.59.864.9

    • Jacob

      His decent numbers are even skewed downward from a rough start. I would put him at #5

    • dany

      Honestly, looking at the list the only guy I would not take over him is Matt Barkley. The rest are kinda good, certainly have shown more than him. Only thing he beats many of them at is age

    • hoptown

      Landry Jones is terrible. The whole league knows it, which is why he got no interest at all in free agency. None. 14th is right. His only value is that he knows the Steelers system/playbook. Dobbs will pass him quickly.

    • Richard

      What about the other 16 teams? Last I looked there were 32 NFL teams. So Landry is in the top half.

    • Richard Edlin

      That was my thought too. Then I realise that it’s worse still — the other teams are, according to ESPN, *without* a legitimate backup.