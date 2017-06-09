ESPN Ranks Landry Jones 14th Overall On List Of 16 Backup QBs

The lists and rankings portion of the NFL calendar year is now well underway with deadest part of the offseason drawing closer. On Friday, ESPN posted rankings of backup quarterbacks around the league on their Instagram account and it’s clear whoever made the list doesn’t think too fondly of the Pittsburgh Steelers current No. 2 signal caller.

Of the 16 backup quarterbacks listed by ESPN, Landry Jones is listed 14th overall with only Geno Smith and Ryan Mallett ranked behind him.





I have pulled the career stats of all 16 quarterbacks included in ESPN’s recent rankings and as you can see below, Jones completion percentage ranks him seventh overall compared to the other 15. You might also be surprised to know that Jones’ career yards per attempt number of 7.6 is tops of the 16 quarterbacks listed as is his yards per completion number of 12.6.

Jones obviously hasn’t had as much playing time as several of the other quarterbacks listed in ESPN’s rankings, so that’s worth noting as well.

While I would be foolish to argue that Jones deserves to be listed in the top five on this list, I personally believe he deserves to be ranked higher than 14th overall. Yes, he’s not great, but isn’t he better than several others on this list?

QB G GS QBrec Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD Int Y/A AY/A Y/C Rate Jimmy Garoppolo 17 2 2-0-0 63 94 67.0 690 5 0 7.3 8.4 11 106.2 Matt Moore 45 28 15-13-0 508 856 59.3 6077 41 31 7.1 6.4 12 82 A.J. McCarron 8 3 2-1-0 79 119 66.4 854 6 2 7.2 7.4 10.8 97.1 Chase Daniel 56 2 1-1-0 51 78 65.4 480 1 1 6.2 5.8 9.4 81.1 Colt McCoy 34 25 7-18-0 508 842 60.3 5586 26 23 6.6 6 11 78.9 Nick Foles 42 36 20-16-0 776 1285 60.4 9215 56 27 7.2 7.1 11.9 88.1 Cody Kessler 9 8 0-8-0 128 195 65.6 1380 6 2 7.1 7.2 10.8 92.3 Brock Osweiler 36 21 13-8-0 488 815 59.9 5083 26 22 6.2 5.7 10.4 77.4 Matt Cassel 104 80 36-44-0 1546 2624 58.9 17287 103 79 6.6 6 11.2 79.2 Derek Anderson 73 47 20-27-0 865 1596 54.2 10396 60 60 6.5 5.6 12 71.3 Matt Barkley 11 6 1-5-0 159 266 59.8 1911 8 18 7.2 4.7 12 63.7 Drew Stanton 33 13 8-5-0 266 500 53.2 3165 14 19 6.3 5.2 11.9 66.3 Chad Henne 65 53 18-35-0 1159 1954 59.3 12931 58 63 6.6 5.8 11.2 75.5 Landry Jones 16 4 2-2-0 85 141 60.3 1071 7 6 7.6 6.7 12.6 82.8 Geno Smith 33 30 12-18-0 501 866 57.9 5962 28 36 6.9 5.7 11.9 72.4 Ryan Mallett 19 8 3-5-0 181 329 55.0 1779 7 10 5.4 4.5 9.8 64.9