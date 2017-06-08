Hot Topics

    Who Is The Hardest Hitter On The Steelers?

    By Alex Kozora June 8, 2017 at 08:30 am


    Fun discussion I had over on Twitter two days ago. It all started when Mike Mitchell said on Instagram he considered Jordan Dangerfield, pound for pound, to be the second hardest hitter on the team. The leader, of course, being Mitchell.

    Until Vince Williams caught wind of it.


    Cam Heyward jumped in, too.

    So I’ll throw the question to you all: who is the hardest hitter on the team? You can look at it from a relative, pound for pound perspective, like Mitchell was, or just the hardest hitter in general.

    Is it Mitchell? VW? Dangerfield? Someone else. Tons of great choices.

    Mine still goes to Roosevelt Nix. Granted, he is bigger than all three of them, but rarely does a game go by where he doesn’t light someone up. My favorite hit of his came on a touchback in 2015, I’ve probably referenced it on here before, taking Lorenzo Alexander’s soul.

    And routinely plants guys on special teams (Williams does too).

    So tell me who ya got. One of those names? There’s still James Harrison, an obvious pick, and Bud Dupree has dished out punishment lately too. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

    Alex Kozora

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • falconsaftey43

      I think Tuitt needs to be in that conversation. When he pursues downfield, he destroys guys. That hit on McCown was epic.

    • Jason McDonald

      Its still Mitchell in my mind but it isn’t as clear cut as it has been in years past

    • CP72

      Mike Mitchell and I don’t think it’s close.

      The hardest hit I’ve seen in a while was Dupree on Matt Moore…I thought he may have killed him.

    • CP72

      Oh that was a great hit. It was like a great white hitting a seal.

    • george

      Yeah there was a moment of silence in the stadium after that hit. I really thought he broke his neck.

    • Zach6432

      Although not with the Steelers anymore, Garvin still has a place in my heart for his hit on Huber. That being said, Shazier laid the wood to another Bengals player last year? But, Mitchell does produce some good ones on a frequent basis. But hell, kudos to Mitchell for challenging his teammates to a little friendly competition.

    • Matt

      Kind of an unfair fight. If you threw Shazier in the secondary and let him tee off on people it wouldn’t even be a question. He still delivers the blow every time he meets the adversary.

      1 – Shazier
      2 – Mitchell
      3 – Harrison
      4 – Dupree
      5 – Davis

      Excited to see Davis move up the ranks here.

    • Sam Clonch

      Was at that game and I don’t think I’ve ever been as surprised as I was when McCown got back up from that. I thought his spine had been dusted.

    • Terrible Towlie

      Heyward, Williams, Mitchell, Nix, Tuitt

    • Milliken Steeler

      I can’t say for sure, because there are a handful of guys. If you were to say you would enjoy taking a hit from Rosey,Vdub,Tuitt,Dangerfield, Mitchell, Big Bud or Shaz, I’d say you need to not be on here and should be playing football. lol Shaz’s speed has lead to some pretty nasty hits, so he belongs on there.

    • The Tony

      Gotta go with Heyward, he lays down some punishing blows. My all time favorite was Kendrell Bell! I love how the players are getting involved in that talk too.

    • StolenUpVotes

      I was surprised to see Moore get up in the WC game. Thought he was dead to be honest

    • Ken Krampert

      I don’t care if it is the obvious answer or not. Silverback is the undisputed Champ!!!! You must look at his whole body of work. All others pale in comparison. ….

    • Mathew Bossinger

      Bud Dupree hit on that QB last year yas one of the hardest i remember seeing in football. 270lb LB deturffed the dude.

    • Lukesaenz

      Definitely gotta have Dupree and Shazier in the discussion. 50 has lit dudes up with some vicious hits in space.

    • stan

      I have to go with the old man Harrison. He doesn’t have the speed to really rattle jaws like he used to but in his prime he was just ridiculous (really, he still is considering his age). Of the current hitters, I’d take Mitchell pound for pound.

    • KiJana Haney

      tuitt. I will nevr forget that hit he put on the cleveland qb in cleveland last year.

    • johnhoien

      ALLof these mentioned can lay the wood.. But time & time again w/ limited playing time.. the Vince Williams sets the nasty! However, Tuit had one of the hardest hits all year on the back up QB for cleavland .. I must have reminded that hit twenty times amazed that the guy got up.. Lol punishment

    • 6 ring circus

      I like Harrison for his body of work and the epic-ness of his hit on Mohamed Massaquoi of the Browns. That dude was frozen for a moment in time all contorted like he had been electrocuted on a wire fence. Dupree’s hit was equally devastating, but to his credit, Moore got up. Harrison, Dupree.