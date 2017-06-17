Hot Topics

    Jerald Hawkins Does Little To Change Villanueva’s Situation

    By Alex Kozora June 17, 2017 at 08:30 am


    I’m writing this partially in response to what our Matthew Marczi wrote earlier in the week and partially due to the general chatter about the topic over the last couple, prompting Marczi’s article. Matthew left it open-ended but I bet I know what his answer is. And what all of your answers should be.

    No. No. No. It has no bearing.

    Saying Hawkins affects Villanueva’s situation is like saying James Conner is changing the dynamic for Le’Veon Bell’s long term deal. It’s just silly. There’s little question the team is high on Hawkins. He had an excellent camp as a rookie before hurting his shoulder but the sample size is so small, it’s asinine to use it as justification or to have enough confidence.

    Banking on Hawkins is like guessing the person in Clue once you eliminate all the people with brown eyes. Dumb.

    Pittsburgh knows as well as anyone the importance of offensive line depth, a new luxury for this team. Hawkins and Villanueva can both exist on this team; Hawkins still has two years after this season on his cheap rookie deal. Finding a left tackle is hard and the team has a good one. There’s no reason to let one like Villanueva risk getting away. There’s too much risk in trusting Ben Roethlisberger’s blindside to such an unknown. This is Roethlisberger’s twilight. Don’t end it with a revolving door on the line’s most critical position.


    It’s not as if Villanueva is coming off injury like his predecessor Kelvin Beachum or he’s asking for over-the-moon money. The Steelers should get him for below-market value, around an average of $5 million per season. There’s no overthinking it. Ink Villanueva to a long-term deal, sit back, and watch your franchise QB have all day to throw the some of the league’s best weapons.

    Hawkins has upside. Maybe one day, he’ll start.

    But not this year. Not next year.

    That’s the way it should be. Case closed.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • john bennett

      Can’t even come close to disagreeing. Make the man a decent offer and he will be an All Pro, hell.he might anyway. High character self motivated man with strong will and desire who has proven himself time and again. Who is going to step in with all that on their side. Reasonable money to wind up with a “good” problem 3 years down the road.

    • Big White

      I think Hawkins will show well and it will force AV to perhaps get a deal done sooner rather than later. Sure AV is the guy and looks to be for the immediate future, but Hawkins started in the SEC as a red-shirt freshman and obviously held his own. I wouldn’t exactly expect him to be Trai Essex 2.0.

    • RickM

      I agree completely with your Hawkins’ comments. But, I think the AV situation has been misrepresented pretty repeatedly. He’s not going anywhere until 2019 if he plays under the current contract. If he plays well this season, we’ll likely sign him to a new deal in 2018. if we haven’t already done that in 2017. Or, we’ll put a 1st round tender on him and he’ll remain a Steeler. Which means there may be one season where Ben has to play without him (2019); if Ben plays another three years that is.

      Some have suggested AV will be more distracted without a new contract. The guy has an excellent character and he knows he’d be playing for a big payday in 2018 or 2019. I just don’t see his work ethic suffering. I’ve said before the Steelers should do what’s in their best interest. If they make AV play under the current arrangement, fine. If they bump up his 2017 salary a little, fine. If they sign him to a reasonable deal, fine. I just think we should realize that we’re talking about one year here in terms of a possible effect on Ben, 2019. Unless folks think AV will slack off without a new deal…and I don’t.

    • Richard

      Hawkins might be in a battle with Finney for LG once Foster rides into the sunset.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      disagree. long term? no. 2 years sounds right. that gives hawkins 2 more ota’s, 2 more training camps , 2 more preseasons 2 more regular season. if we sign big al to a long term deal at this point we will waste hawkins entire rookie contract. as former military i have all the respect in the world for big al but it shouldnt be laster than year 2 or 3 at the latest to see a draft pick being used.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      doubtful. finney will go guard hawkins will go tackle.

    • Craig M

      Excellent write up Mr. Kozora. The Steelers will no doubt do what’s financially best for the owners and Villanueva will try and do what’s best for himself/ family. Me, I just hope it works out as what’s best for the team.

    • mem359

      A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      AV has gotten better every year (at least the last 2). We know from his background that he is smart, driven and safe to say a grrreat locker room guy. He is a known commodity and a good one. Why bank on something that is unknown.

    • Jaybird

      Alex, what do you think of Hawkins being Gilberts replacement after his contract is up? Maybe we get AV signed for 3-4 more years and Hawkins takes over for Gilbert after 2019? In the mean time Hawkins will push both AV and Gilbert and be the swing tackle.

    • falconsaftey43

      It makes no sense to base AVs deal on Hawkins at all. He’s a 4th round poxk that played 1 preseason game. In thd NFL you dont worry about “blocking” a player from starting. You be happy that you have starter quality depth. Not to mention Hawkins deal will be up same year as Gilbert, so IF he was that good, you could re-sign him to be your RT at that point.

    • steelburg

      I agree with you on this. I think you nailed it with your comments.