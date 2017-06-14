Hot Topics

    Jeremy Maclin The Latest Free Agent Band-Aid For Ravens At Wide Receiver

    KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 15: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (19) fends off Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (25) after making a catch in the first quarter of the AFC Divisional playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on January 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. The Steelers won 18-16 to advance to the AFC Conference Championship game. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire)

    By Matthew Marczi June 14, 2017 at 05:40 am


    So, as you no doubt have read by now, the Baltimore Ravens were indeed able to land free agent wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, who was a surprise late roster cut early in June by the Chiefs. The former Kansas City and Philadelphia wideout will provide an immediate and much-needed contributor to a pass-catcher-starved Ravens offense in the wake of Steve Smith’s retirement.

    Maclin figures to slide into the slot, a position in which he has seen significant time over the course of his career, with Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman as the primary outside wide receivers, but it is certainly possible that Maclin starts and plays outside when they operate in two-receiver sets. In fact, I might go so far as to call it likely, even at this early stage.

    The funny thing about the Ravens is that, for as excellent a reputation as Ozzie Newsome has as a talent evaluator, he seems to have a terrible time with picking out that wide receivers that are capable of transitioning from the college level to the pros while maintaining an appropriate level of success.

    That is why some of their best wide receivers in franchise history have been free-agent acquisitions, in a list that is only extending in length with recent history. Smith is just one, and Maclin the latest, with former Steeler Mike Wallace in between as he enters his second season with the team, both as a starter.

    The Ravens’ leading receiver in franchise history is Derrick Mason, who recorded over 12,000 yards in his career. But more than half of that came during his eight seasons in Tennessee before he joined the Ravens. He spent six seasons in Baltimore, catching 471 passes for 5777 yards and 29 touchdowns.


    Another name high on the Ravens’ list is Qadry Ismail, who was a six-year veteran by the time he joined Baltimore in 1999. He caught 191 passes for 2819 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons with the team while ranking high on their all-time list.

    Some of their best wide receivers actually traveled with them from Cleveland to Baltimore in the form of Michael Jackson and Derrick Alexander. Both of them averaged over 1000 yards in the first two years of Ravens history as receivers, and both of them had 18 touchdowns in those two years. Alexander moved on the next year, while Jackson, the older of the two, played one more year in Baltimore before retiring.

    Statistically, the most productive wide receiver the Ravens have drafted remains Torrey Smith, a second-round pick in 2011, who despite catching less than half of his targets gained 3591 yards over four seasons for 30 touchdowns.

    Mark Clayton of course also has to be in the discussion, a first-round pick who from 2005 to 2009 caught 234 passes for 3116 yards, though he had just 12 touchdowns, and never more than five in a season.

    If you continue down their all-time list, though, you see names like Brandon Stokley and Jacoby Jones pop up. They may not have been a franchise for all that long, but their history as a wide receiver factory is sorely lacking. Only 11 wide receivers in their history have gained 1000 career yards in a Baltimore uniform. The Steelers have had 15 since 1996.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • RickM

      They basically won a SB because they scooped Anquan Boldin, previously with Arizona. And as you mention there was Mason, Ismail, Smith and now Wallace (2016) and Maclin (2017). I am not the biggest Maclin fan. But it still annoys me because: a) they should have to pay more of a price for poor drafting and b) they sometimes have little competition for the players because other teams properly filled out their rosters. They better not be able to somehow get Decker as well, as they suggested yesterday.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Doesn’t sound as though you have too much to worry about regarding Decker to the Ratbirds… Owner Steve Cantuccini said yesterday that they don’t have the cash to pursue another starter-level WR and that they want to save what little money they do have left to possibly address the O-Line, if need be later.

      As far as Bowser… I’d trade JJSS for Bowser right now, straight up, if they’d be game. And this with… JuJu slowly starting to actually quite grow on me.

      I know that Buffalo was initially regarded as the potential favorite to land Maclin, with the wooing by LeSean McCoy… But I actually think Decker makes more sense for them in a number of ways, and so I expect them to be the favorite for his services now. Though as a slight addendum, there has been a lot of talk about how thrilled they have been so far with what they have seen out of Andre Holmes.

    • RickM

      Steve who :). It’s Bisciotti. I’ll delete this in a minute

    • RickM

      That’s good to hear. I think he’s being honest; but they may be playing possum so hopefully other teams won’t start bidding. I agree that Buffalo may up their money and try for Decker. As for your trade, that’s interesting. Are you not high on Watt?

      Cute joke on Steve’s last name. It sailed right over my head.

    • dany

      I liked their signing of Houshmandzadeh, his dropped pass against the steelers in the playoffs secured the victory. That makes it a positive signing to me

    • Darth Blount 47

      No, I like Watt. He was among my favorites of our picks when all was said and done, given his position played and upside/potential. But I’ve always thought of Bowser as an ILB candidate with us first, and as a Swiss Army Knife type a weapon early, second, like Lawrence Timmons was, as an Outside/Inside capable guy.

      So I think Bowser would be able to serve as an excellent hedge against not only Vince, but at the exact same time, the knees of Watt, the age of Harrison, and the unfortunate unpredictability of Dupree. And heck, perhaps even the also unfortunate relative fragility of Shazier.

    • RickM

      I kind of figured you saw him inside or out. Makes total sense.

    • falconsaftey43

      I’m with you there Darth, I loved Bowser. Would be hard sending JuJu to the Ravens though. Not that the Steelers have a great need at WR, but I think JuJu is just going to be one of those WRs you hate playing against (like Steve Smith and Hines Ward), would hate to have to play against him all the time. I’m glad JuJu is on our side.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Agreed, I’m glad that JuJu isn’t over there. With how good I think their D is likely gonna grow now to be, last thing we need is for them to have the requisite amount of Offensive weapons, to be able to get into a shootout with us. No thanks. Lol.

      It just stinks that I have to root for Bowser to break a few ribs after choking on a crab-cake.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      “I am not the biggest Maclin fan. But it still annoys me because…they should have to pay more of a price for poor drafting…”

      I’m with you there. Maclin fell into the Ravens’ lap when their offense was beginning to look frail—with no one to blame but themselves. During a typical year, they’d have to settle for re-signing Boldin for depth. Maclin is certainly better than what the Ravens deserve. But then again, he does have a spotty injury history, so maybe he’s exactly what they deserve?