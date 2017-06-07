Hot Topics

    Knile Davis: Extra Workload Has ‘Really Been Helping Me Out’

    By Matthew Marczi June 7, 2017 at 08:00 am


    Earlier in the offseason I took a look at Pittsburgh Steelers running back Knile Davis and his history as a runner in the National Football League, and suffice it to say in summary, for the most part, it wasn’t a very pretty picture. It was also one that generally speaking got worse over the course of time.

    But he is hoping that working with a new team will change his fortunes, even if it doesn’t reward him with many more touches, now playing behind a workhorse back in Le’Veon Bell, and quite potentially also working behind rookie third-round draft pick James Conner.

    As part of his efforts to reverse his fortunes, however, he has been afforded ample opportunity to get a head start while the two aforementioned running backs have been sidelined with injuries. Bell is still recovering from offseason groin surgery, while Conner missed most of OTAs with a hamstring injury, though he has since returned, perhaps on a limited basis.

    The long and short of this is that Davis has been getting lots of quality reps with the first-team offense because of the number of bodies that have been down at the running back position, and it is helping him gain a level of comfort with his new teammates—especially his new blockers—and a new offense.

    The workload is something that he has appreciated. “That’s really been helping me out”, he acknowledged recently in speaking with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s been good, doing a lot of learning. I’ve been getting better every day”.


    Another local writer has described Davis as a player who needs the reps in order to get better, so while that may be a concerning observation of a fifth-year veteran with hundreds of career touches, it is better that he gets them than not—assuming that he does make the 53-man roster.

    “I’m ready to get back on the scene”, the former Chief said following a pair of seasons in which his playing time has dipped. He even saw himself get traded mid-season last year, only to be released after two games and then re-signed by the Chiefs. But he doesn’t doubt what that means about his abilities.

    “I’m comfortable playing the game. I know a lot more about the game”, he said. “It’s my fifth year. I’m very confident. I know what’s going on, on and off the field, the business side of it. It’s like a coming back party. I’d like to redeem myself, for sure”.

    The Steelers would certainly like to see him redeem himself as well—or to be more accurate they would like to never have to see him touch the ball on offense, barring mop-up duty in blowout victories—but I think right now it would be a stretch to call him a lock to make the team. Even his duties as a returner, for which he was purportedly signed, has dropped off in quality over his career. And he was not a returner in college, either.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • VaDave

      I think I can understand the basic tenor of the article. If you have a Ferrari, but only drive it 30 miles an hour, it’s probably going to carbon up and fail. The point is, he didn’t get the reps in KC to hone his abilities. So basically, he was a car in the barn collecting rust and dust, let out once a week to go to the grocery and then right back home.
      .
      While I’m still scratching my head over this acquisition, it could pay some dividends. I have my doubts he can provide the same level of play D-Will did the last two years as a number two. As for him being a return ace, while certainly an upgrade over Toussaint, make no mistake, he’s no Devon Hestor.

    • Sam Clonch

      I remember picking him up in my fantasy league back in ’15 because I thought he would steal some touchdowns from Jaamal Charles. Then Charles goes down that year, and I thought I hit a jackpot because now I had the starting RB. And then he gets taken over by both Spencer Ware and Checkandrik (sp??) West, and I was just left wondering WTH?

      Definitely thought he had potential to be a starter somewhere several years ago, but falling down depth charts and bouncing all over the place this past season has definitely eroded my confidence. I hope he can step in and contribute, this IS probably the best o-line he’ll ever play behind.

    • RickM

      I get the rust argument, although I see all sorts of back-up RB’s coming in and doing well with limited prior game snaps. The extra snaps can’t hurt him though. As for even putting the term “Ferrari” in the first paragraph, that’s a funny one. I agree he won’t play to the standard D-Will did as he was superb.

      As for kickoff returns, I have a tough time believing any 5’10’ RB weighing around 230 pounds (or maybe more) is going to provide quality kickoff returns. Tyreek Hill is an excellent one and he’s 185. Locket is 182. Sander was low 180’s when he ran some back well for us. The best ‘heavier’ one is Coradelle Patterson at 220. But 230? In today’s game that’s too heavy to be a good kickoff returner. The revised locking rules (no wedges) have limited return blocking and kickoff returners with speed and shiftiness is far more important IMO. But we shall see.

    • VaDave

      Good post Rick. I’m still trying to get my arms around this signing. Frankly, I don’t get it. It’s agreed that other backs have managed to remain “sharp” without getting a lot of work. We do love our big backs, but I also don’t understand our insistence on using them as kickoff returner. Remember the Cary Davis/Gary Russell tandem we used in XLIII?

    • RickM

      I didn’t actually remember Russell until Alex reminded me of him. Cary Davis, I remembered him faintly. I agree completely about our tendency to use the wrong type of kickoff returner. From Davenport to Russell and Davis to Toussaint…I don’t get it. I also don’t understand how they’re inserted as good lead blockers when other teams will obviously kick to them. Makes no sense lol. I hope Knile Davis isn’t just Toussaint 2.

      I wish Knile the best and hope he can re-find his early form. But on the surface, like you, I have trouble understanding the signing. I guess they figure he’s young enough to rebound. Here’s hoping.