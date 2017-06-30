Last Day Of June: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to all of you once again and welcome to the weekend and the final day of June. Saturday marks the start of July and that means training camp month has finally arrived. Four weeks from today the Pittsburgh Steelers will have had one days’ worth of practices behind them.

1 – Last season, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw 13 deep touchdown passes that included the football traveling 20 or more yards past the original line of scrimmage. How many do you expect him to throw in 2017?

2 – PFF recently named Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree as the team’s weakest starter entering the 2017 season. Do you agree with that and if not, who do you consider the worst starter?

3 – Name the Steelers players currently under contract with the team who will still be on the roster exactly five years from now.

4 – Which will be greater in 2017: Steelers total defensive sacks or receptions by wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster?

5 – True or false: Regardless of wherever former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zach Orr ultimately lands, he will total more than 100 tackles during the 2017 season.