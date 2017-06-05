Hot Topics

    Learning To Play Backwards Moving Brian Allen’s Career Forward

    By Alex Kozora June 5, 2017 at 12:53 pm


    Brian Allen had never played defense in his football career. When Utah asked him to make the switch for the 2014 season, there was some hesitation.

    Looking back, it proved to be the right decision. Allen turned into one of the PAC-12’s best cornerbacks and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

    Still, there was a steep learning curve.

    “The most difficult part was learning to play backwards because I had never played any defense before in my life,” he said in a sit-down interview with Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews. “Backpedaling was totally different. It was awkward for me, just felt all wrong. But since I’ve made the transition, worked with different coaches here and there, getting advice from guys who have been in my situation, I fell in love with the position.”

    Allen is now using his long frame to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage instead of catching passes. But that wide receiver background still kicks in when the ball is in the air. Allen showed some serious ball skills in rookie minicamp, making this sensational interception we showed you last month.


    “For my size, I”m a bigger, longer corner. I like to get up there and disrupt any way I can.”

    It’ll be up to Carnell Lake to work with him and mold him into a starting talent. The Steelers don’t have a good track record of Day 3 defensive backs, the list would hurt your eyes, but I’m not sure if any prospect has had the upside Allen brings to the table.

    As we’ve written, Allen’s selection is another nod to an evolving Steelers’ defense. One that leans towards bigger, more physical corners who can play at the line of scrimmage. How well Allen can do that at the NFL level remains to be seen. But if he deals with the transition to the NFL as well as he did making the switch to cornerback, the Steelers got a steal.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Darth Blount 47

      Yep. I believe that Brian Allen is sort of the keystone of our draft this year. If he fails, given our past track record with later round CB’s, this draft may look pretty bad in hindsight – years from now. (I personally don’t expect anything out of Dobbs, nor do I ever from a 7th rounder. And of course, I hope we never have to really hear the name of Holba again, except when we are all laughing decades from now about how he is the most unlikely Hall of Famer in NFL history)

      But conversely, if he succeeds… And if Watt develops properly and stays healthy. If Conner becomes that pounding, fan favorite. If Smith-Schuster can be a factor. And if Sutton ends up being better than I initially projected… it will be Allen that really pushes this class over the top.

      His size and athleticism are certainly intriguing. And the hands/ball skills are seemingly natural, as a former WR. But the most pleasant surprise, will be if he can develop into being a physical presence and very willing tackler, in order to complete the package and reach his potential. Honestly, in many ways, Allen is the one pick that I am most excited about. Not only because of my affinity for the position. Not only because Dave Te got me all jacked up and drunk on the juice. But also because of what I said earlier… The addition of Allen, with that size, and by getting him in the 5th round, where our picks rarely pan out, could as Alex said, be the steal of our draft. And nothing will make me happier, than to have him fly stealthily under the radar, and then explode onto the scene as an absolute monster.

    • Brian Miller

      Well said sir.

    • VaDave

      I certainly can identify with a career going backwards…