    Moats Can Tell That Watt’s Rookie Learning Curve Hasn’t Been Very Steep

    By Dave Bryan June 5, 2017 at 02:32 pm


    The days of Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive players waiting a considerable amount of time before they see extensive playing time now appear to be long behind us and that was never more evident than last season when the team’s top three draft picks, cornerback Artie Burns, safety Sean Davis and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, all ultimately become starters and played a considerable amount of snaps during their first NFL seasons.

    The Steelers top draft pick this year was former Wisconsin outside linebacker T.J. Watt and veteran outside linebacker Arthur Moats said over the weekend in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he believes there’s no reason to think that his new teammate won’t start seeing the field on defense sooner rather than later.

    “It’s night and day when it comes to the mental load that he [Dick LeBeau] would put on players and require of them compared to what we have with Coach [Keith] Butler,” Moats said when talking about how tough it was for younger players to start seeing the field back when Dick LeBeau was the team’s defensive coordinator. “But, I feel like with T.J., the thing that benefits him the most is that when he came from Wisconsin, he said that a lot of the schemes and stuff that he ran there, and concepts, carried over to what we are running here.

    “So, I can definitely tell his learning curve hasn’t been as steep. He doesn’t seem like he’s overwhelmed by the playbook, which is another positive thing, but at the same time, I feel like with our defense, now, it’s more so geared to be able to get younger guys on the field faster. Guys who have that elite level of athletic ability and I feel like he’s definitely a guy who’s going to have a lot of success in this defense.”

    Not surprisingly, Watt has reportedly been receiving a lot of first-team reps at right outside linebacker so far during the team’s OTA practices due to the fact that veteran James Harrison usually spends most of the sessions in full sweats in an effort to slowly build up his physical readiness for the long regular season. Besides, Harrison doesn’t need the reps right now and Watt certainly does and he recently spoke about that very topic during his Friday interview on the Jim Rome Show.


    “I think a lot of things transfer over from college as far as schematics, but a lot of the language and terminology are different for me,” Watt said. “So, right now I’m just going to practice and going home and hitting the playbooks really hard and trying to get as much information as possible because the more I know, the faster I can play and the quicker I can prove to the coaches that I can be out there and be a contributor for this team. So, it’s definitely a thicker playbook, but at the same time, just getting more and more reps makes it easier.”

    While Watt is surely to start relieving Harrison on the field sooner rather than later during his rookie season, the old veteran and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year is almost guaranteed to begin the 2017 regular season as the starter on the right side of the Steelers defense and hopefully pick up where he left off last year.

    The Steelers know that they must do a better job of putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2017 and with Watt now in the fold combined with Harrison and hopefully an even more improved player on the left side in fellow outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who missed the first half of the 2016 regular season after needing groin surgery, hopefully they can accomplish that goal.

    As for Watt, specifically, he appears to be happy with how he’s catching on so far with two weeks’ worth of OTA practices now behind him.

    “I think for the most part it’s been everything that I expected, but just on a higher level,” Watt said Friday during his interview. “Obviously, you always hear about how it’s faster – bigger guys, stronger guys – but I think it’s been great that I’ve been thrown into the deep ends a little bit, or whatever you want to call it. But just to get the grasp of the whole defense, to have those veterans in there and to be thrown right in there and get the gist of the game and get the calls, I think it’s helped me a lot.”

    • Steelsmoke

      TJ’S coming gonna gittcha gonna gittcha

    • Gluebucket

      I’m glad the simpler defense is allowing guys to hit the field sooner, but is it so simple that it’s allowing opposing offenses to pick the D apart? If not, then why was LeBeau’s so much more complex? What benefit did it serve.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Watt should get plenty of snaps in training camp. I believe it’s really going to help TJ to not being penciled in as the day one starter.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Agreed it was so complex that rooks couldn’t get on the field but the opposing offenses didnt have a problem picking it apart at times.

    • RickM

      I agree that a simpler D logically would be easier for an O to read. The benefit of LeBeau’s complex system was a Top 3 D for literally years. He didn’t rush guys like Troy, Woodley, Timmons, etc.

    • H.K. northern cali

      Watt= Beast!!!

    • “WC”

      The advantage of years past is that you had really good players ahead of them. Yes it would be nice to get the young guys in early,, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out that way.

      It has to be one or the other. Either you play the young guys to get much needed experience and risk the team piling up loses, or you get the best players out there to hopefully win more games.

      If you want to pile up loses to get those high draft choices, don’t be angry at the players or the team owners, coaches, etc.

      In other words, pick your poison fans…….You can’t have it both ways.

      If you are able to cheat the system, Hint, Hint, then you go right ahead and do that.

      There is much more satisfaction when you do the right things, because you do benefit in the long run, maybe not as many titles, but your legacy will never be in question!

    • Doug McFee

      I’d like to see both TJ and James on the field in certain situations. TJ played both inside and outside at Wisconsin. There is no reason he can’t rush the passer or cover from either position. If he’s that good, I want him on the field!

    • SilverSteel

      I was just thinking that. If rookies can pick it right up, what is Belicheck going to do with our tape from 16 weeks? Hmm…