Hot Topics

    One Step To Take: FS Mike Mitchell

    By Alex Kozora June 5, 2017 at 08:56 am


    Bringing back a series I had a lot of fun exploring last offseason. Every player wants to improve, to elevate his game in all areas from one season to the next. Understanding that, we’re going to isolate just one area, one faction of a player’s game. The biggest area for improvement.

    Mike Mitchell – Separate Player From Ball 

    Though I’ve praised Mike Mitchell often and been a big defender of him, his game is far from perfect. He carries a well-deserved reputation of a big hitter and last week, we wrote about the psychological impact it has on wide receivers.

    In researching that article, I did notice one trend: last year, it wasn’t often he separated player from the ball, even on his biggest hits. A big hit is great but the catch counts all the same. Let’s check out a couple of examples.

    All the way back in Week One. Big hit at the catch point on the receiver but he’s able to hang on, ultimately, the only thing that really matters.


    A similar story in these next two clips; one against a tight end, another against Corey Coleman. In the latter, the Cleveland Browns go from 2nd and 21 to 3rd and short. Jar that ball out and now it’s 3rd and near impossible. Big difference.

    Of course, receivers get paid too and they’re sometimes going to make combative catches. Sometimes you tip your hat to them. It’s not like Mitchell never been able to break up throws either; Marvin Jones probably still has the bruises to prove it. But that wasn’t as evident last season.

    Mitchell is never going to be a high-interception type. Only twice in his career has he had a season picking off at least two passes despite being a single-high safety this whole time. His impact will come by forcing fumbles (seven, in his career) and knocking the ball out at its catch point. That’s how he, and by extension, the Steelers’ defense, will win.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • falconsaftey43

      I’m sure they’ll tick up again, those things can be fluky, like FF.

      As good a place as any to post this…

      Using the play by play, I compiled a list of drive ending plays by the defense. I defined this as any play that caused a turnover, punt, FG attempt, or turnover on downs. I then attributed the drive stop to a defender(s) based on play by play. Tackles, INT, FF (if recovered by Steelers), FR, PD, and Sacks all counted. I came up with 144 total stops. 49 of those were attributed to no one (usually an incomplete pass with no one credited with a pass defense). So 95 credited stops (some with more than 1 player being credited).

      Cockrell, 10
      Shazier, 10
      Burns, 9
      Timmons, 9
      Gay, 8
      Chickillo, 7
      Davis, 7
      Mitchell, 7
      Harrison, 6
      Tuitt, 6
      Golden, 5
      Hargrave, 5
      Moats, 4
      Williams, 4
      Heyward, 3
      J.Jones, 3
      McCullers, 3
      Dupreee, 2
      Fort, 1
      Matakevich, 1
      Mathews, 1

      Not sure what to conclude from this yet, but thought it worth doing.

    • Alex Kozora

      Great job man!

    • WreckIess

      Last season, he was 8th among free safeties when it came to pass defenses. So while I agree that he has room to improve in that regard and he needs to play the ball more, top 1/4 in the league ain’t too bad.

    • Alex Kozora

      Yeah but who knows how exactly they’re coming up with that number. It’s pretty subjective. I have a laundry list of missed chances.

    • falconsaftey43

      Thanks, was trying to see if anything stood out, but so far not much. Except maybe surprising to see Chickillo so high on the list (more than any OLB and both safeties when he only played limited snaps is impressive).

    • falconsaftey43

      Hargrave being 2nd among the DL is pretty impressive. Only one behind Tuitt. I think at least a couple of those were tackles on screen passes where he showed great recognition.

      Dupree only having 2 is a little disappointing on the surface. He played 2 fewer snaps than Chickillo who came up with an impressive 7.

      I think it’s note worthy that Cockrell and Burns were only 1 apart, even though Burns managed 3 INTs and Cockrell none. The pass defenses that Cockrell came up with were impactful ones on critical downs.

    • falconsaftey43

      When dividing snaps by drive stops, some interesting things come up.

      Matakevich leads the way by a large margin due to haveing one stop on only 19 snaps. for 19 snaps per stop (duh).
      Similar for Fort’s one stop on 42 snaps.

      Next is Chick with a stop every 45.1 snaps. Impressive since he wasn’t a situational guy, but rather a series rotation or injury sub.

      Williams was next with 67 snaps per, again seems impressive. Excited for this year. Timmons was only at 105.6.

      Golden follows with 75.4, this may have been helped by his time as the dime defender, facing disproportionate number of 3rd and longs.

      Then Shazier with 77.1 and Burns with 90.0.

      Disappointment is Mitchell at 4th to last of guys who got a stop with one every 143.4 snaps. Hurt by the fact that he played a ton of snaps, but does look like he needs to register more plays.

      Dupree is at 159 per snap for second worst behind only Mathews at 309 snaps per.

    • TroymanianDevil

      This is good stuff.
      If I could humbly offer my two cents, I think we’d see something slightly more useful if you add in targets ( or maybe snaps on the field, something in that area). This gives an indication of the percentage essentially. Cockrell had the most “stops” but he was probably targeted heavily too so trying to get a “percentage” or “efficiency” would help. Something else interesting to see would be how many “failed stops”. I guess this goes back to percentage. But good info nonetheless.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Mike Mitchell is like Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream. You’re either a fan or you’re not. There isn’t much room for in-between.

      Personally, I’m a fan. I find them both cool and refreshing.

    • TroymanianDevil

      I guess you already started to trend to where I was thinking. Didn’t read your follow-up comments haha, my bad. These numbers are interesting, especially the Williams and Timmons numbers. That has me excited too.
      The sample size seem to be too low for Fort and Matakevich, hence why they’re at the top.
      I don’t think there’s an easy to way get this info other than watching all the games again, but seeing the numbers getting skewed, I think finding the “failed stops” would be the best info to cross with the credited stops.
      But good stuff man, I’m probably gonna spend way too long thinking about this, and different ways to get useful info now haha

    • falconsaftey43

      Thanks man. Yeah, I’d like to do that too, but I only have the play by play, so don’t have all the info on targets etc. I did look at normalizing it by snaps, and it yielded a couple of interesting notes I posted. But I also think just the raw numbers have some value. It’s not an efficiency measure, but it does show who is making plays, and who isn’t. Needs more data to be of much use, more years etc. Maybe I’ll do that next. I’m interested in how the CBs performed in the past relative to this year etc. See if guys like Blake or Allen managed to make as many stops when they were starters.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah, I can’t think of an efficient way to get the “failed stops” info. I do plan on doing this for some prior years, maybe do it for a couple other teams last year that had good and bad defenses to kind of get a comparison at least.

    • TroymanianDevil

      Ya just saw your comments below.
      Agreed, raw numbers can show important info. I think the biggest thing I got from this besides Williams/Timmons was that Dupree didn’t seem to make many stops. I mean Big Dan had more and played way less. Maybe some is scheme but I’m hoping for big things from Dupree this year.

    • TroymanianDevil

      Ya no easy way other than watching, and that’s quite some work.
      Prior years would be pretty good, maybe something will show up. I think that would allow you to measure units against each other too.. secondary last year vs. secondary this year. Should yield something interesting

    • falconsaftey43

      Yep, Dupree/Chickillo really stood out to me. There are some flaws, like Dupree doesn’t get credit for that hit on the QB he had that caused an incompletion or INT cuz it doesn’t show up in play by play. But when you play the same position and there is that big of a difference, seems like there is something there.

    • Alex Kozora

      Well said, as always, Darth.