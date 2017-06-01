Ravens Lose Starting Nickel CB Tavon Young To Torn ACL On Thursday

Season-ending injuries unfortunately happen to NFL players from the time offseason practices get underway and through the remainder of the year and the Baltimore Ravens suffered a significant one on Thursday as Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com is reporting that second-year cornerback Tavon Young tore his anterior crucial ligament during practice.

Young, who was selected by the Ravens in the fourth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Temple, started 11 games as a rookie and registered 53 tackles, two interceptions and 8 pass breakups. He was expected to be the Ravens top nickel cornerback in 2017 prior to him suffering his injury on Thursday.

Young started both of the Ravens games against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016 and he registered 8 total tackles in those two contests.

Young reportedly went down to the ground after intercepting a pass and then bumping into a teammate during the Ravens Thursday OTA practice.

"There wasn't much contact at all," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after practice. "We'll see how his knee is."





Hensley speculates that the Ravens will now replace Young at the nickel cornerback position with either veteran Lardarius Webb or the second-year Maurice Canady, who was drafted in the sixth-round by Baltimore in 2016.

The Ravens added two other cornerbacks to their roster during the offseason as veteran Brandon Carr was signed during free agency and Marlon Humphrey was drafted in the first-round out of Alabama.