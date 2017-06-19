Hot Topics

    Report: Sammie Coates Struggled During Minicamp

    By Alex Kozora June 19, 2017 at 02:20 pm


    It’s early in the season but if this report from PennLive’s Jacob Klinger is any indication, Sammie Coates isn’t off to a hot start.

    In a list of ten players who either helped or hurt themselves during minicamp, Coates found himself on the latter list. Klinger’s note is short but clear.

    “Coates’ struggles of 2016, which were fair to blame on broken fingers, haven’t left him alone in 2017 either. There’s a dogfight to make the Steelers’ roster as a wideout this year and Coates is very much in it.”

    There isn’t any specificity of what those “struggles” are, though you can imply he isn’t catching the ball cleanly. Showing off his less-mangled hand earlier in the spring, Coates said his hand was “good” but also noted he was working on getting back the strength in it. That may still take some time and create a bumpy start to the offseason. He now has about five weeks to get back to full strength.

    Because regardless of how accurate Klinger’s minicamp assessment is, he’s right that Coates’ spot isn’t locked up heading into Latrobe. A strong training camp should keep him on the roster but a bad one, or at least, a rocky one, will leave the door open for Justin Hunter to take his spot. Wide receiver is the deepest position on the roster with Demarcus Ayers looking to get on the roster out of the gate while Darrius Heyward-Bey brings other value to the team in leadership and coverage ability.


    Historically, the team keeps five to six receivers, meaning there could be upwards of four players with legitimate talent who don’t make the 53.

    As we’ve pointed out before, Coates had a blistering start last season, showing his trademark vertical ability and showing growth in becoming a well-rounded receiver. He went invisible following his injury, sat on the bench and getting work as a gunner on special teams. When he was part of the offense, he struggled with drops. Coates officially finished with five drops on 21 catches.

    That number will have to change in order for him to stick come Week One against Cleveland.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Jason Vancil

      Limas Sweed 2.0?

    • Steelers12

      Sweed was worse, higher pick and at least Coates showed flashes. Sweed was one if the biggest disappointments for the Steelers since i been alive

    • pittsburghjoe

      He is on year 3 of a 4 year rookie deal. He has alot of potenital, but the team has ALOT of options this year if he does not produce during camp. The pressure is on him. With a bent finger, arguable lingering health issues and confidence issues, it appears to be an uphill battle for him. I hope he fights through the adversity and makes the team. Hunter is only a one year deal, we have SC this year and next.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Sweed did not have mangled fingers. His issues were above the shoulders. I think the Steelers are part to blame cause they kept trotting Coates out there as damaged goods. It may have made his injury worse, but more importantly, it damaged him above the head.

    • StolenUpVotes

      It’s the number

    • pittsburghjoe

      Its the Steelers medical staff or lack there of.

    • Jason Vancil

      It’s the Curse of Neil O’Donnell 14

    • Rob H

      From what I read, he had a great day last week with no drops at all, and then followed it up with a bad practice the next day, with a bunch of them.
      So, so far it’s the same old problem, inconsistency, which is not a word you want attached to you, especially after Rooney mentioned consistency on offense as a key issue to improve. Which leads me to another key issue Rooney brought up, red zone offense, which is an area Hunter has proven himself to be very good at. If Hunter has a decent camp, they very well may choose his red zone td’s over special teams play.

    • Iulo

      any news here?

    • Rob H

      About the same as most other sites this time of year.

    • pittsburghjoe

      How about if we start questioning the Steelers medical staff? How could they clear him and keep trotting him out there? The guy has been disfigured, why is no one questioning the fact that they kept trotting him out there. I think its negligent!

    • Matt Manzo

      Uh oh!!! Usually I’d be worried about these kinda reports with Coates and Golson! But we do have Juju, Hunter, Sutton and Sensi! Seems like we’re prepared to continue without them!

    • Iulo

      agree!
      it was more a sarcasm about the alligator 🙂

    • PaeperCup

      He shined last year around this time. This is what we call broken.

    • WB Tarleton

      How so? Although it was painful and impacted his performance last year, it is very unlikely that he did more damage to his fingers by continuing to play.

      It was a coaching decision.

    • Matthew Marczi

      To be fair SCI has had more mixed reports on Coates. One day he looked excellent and was catching everything, yet a short time later the report was that he dropped three passes in a day.

    • WreckIess

      I read that he was up and down. He went one day where he caught the ball really well then the next day he was dropping them left and right. Inconsistent.

      A player that I’ve been seeing a lot of good things said about is Hunter though. Burns said he was making plays and Ben himself even brought him up twice when asked about how the receivers have been performing. It’s looking more and more like Coates could be playing ball elsewhere if he doesn’t step up.

    • Michael James

      It’s really simple: Either you have natural hands or you don’t have them. It’s hard to correct bad hands (at least in 95% of the time). I really think that the ability to catch the football is something that won’t change much (or at all) after leaving the college. Coates had many drops in college and he had them in his time with the Steelers. No shocker here. I really don’t get why so many people don’t value this ability these days. It really seems like athleticism comes before everything else, which is a mistake in my opinion.
      Belichick actually seems to think the same (all of his WRs have great hands) and as much as it pains me to say it, this man’s right more often than not…

    • Charles Mullins

      I think they hide him on the roster until he gets right. I do not think they will let another team have a crack at him. Put his big ass at tight end.

    • D.j. Hoy

      That’s what I was thinking. He struggled with drops before his injury, and you know he’s aware of the criticism about him. Gotta wonder if that will make it worse. Only time will tell.

    • copanut

      If he is still rehabbing the hand, why not store him on PUP? He isn’t needed this year but might still be a valuable option for the future if he can get the hand back up to par.

    • pittsburghjoe

      The coaches can only play him if he has been cleared by medical staff. The guy is disfigured. I would like to hear from a MD (other than the Steelers) that that his condition could not be made worse by continuing to play, not the average fan.

    • Matthew Marczi

      There is no PUP list until training camp.

    • nutty32

      Coates needs to develop a killer instinct. This dude seems soft. That AB locker room vid didn’t put SC in the best light either. If he makes the team, great. If not, will not miss.

    • Rusted Out

      You are not in any clear danger medically with broken fingers. Coates was aware that his injury could be exacerbated by playing football. None of this falls on the medical staff.

    • The Chin

      He
      Can’t
      Catch

    • Steve Johnson

      Limas Sweed 2.0? I don’t know, but I will say this, I’m sick of hearing about how athletic the Steelers WR’s are. If this is the case, the Corps Unit has underachieved the previous two years. Yes, there have been some
      injuries and suspensions too, but again, as a corps unit, they should have been able to overcome some of these issues. If Coates is displaying some of the same issues he had in 2016, time to move on. That’s the problem with Colbert/Tomlin, they hold onto players they shouldn’t, appear to get too emotionally attached
      to some players. I don’t think Justin Hunter is that much better, DHB maybe a little bit better than those two. As much as I hatted that 2nd Rd pick last April (JuJu Smith Schuster), I do understand why they selected him.
      Still think he was drafted one Rd too early though.

    • Steve Johnson

      I think Limas Sweed wore #14 too, didn’t he?

    • VaDave

      Sweed had a nasty wrist injury while at the University of Texas, never did heal right. As for Coates, I”ve had severe finger injuries, it takes longer th heall than you would think.

    • Steve Johnson

      They also have JuJu, I hear he was a pretty good Redzone Target in college too.

    • Steve Johnson

      Good point! Not to mention the Head Coach (“Run The Tires Off of Him”). I think the players are sick his Management (or lack of) skills. Although, I still disagree with #7 coming out in public and talking about this last year, it appears he could have been speaking for most players on that team. Tomlin is a good Coach, but far from being a Great Coach. I think he gets too much of a pass in the Media as well. It’s clear his teams underachieve far too many times, it’s clear his Coaching Staff can’t make adjustments during games.

    • Boots

      Was he in shape? Is he working hard? Are new guys picking things up? Did anyone get hurt? That’s about all you can get from OTA’s. Things will work themselves out when the pads come on.

    • Zarbor

      Good catch…He did wear #14 as well. Two peas in a pod.

      BTW, stop the nonsense people. Sammie Sweed had issues catching the ball long before his broken fingers.

    • Kenneth Wilt

      Welcome to the team Mr. Hunter.